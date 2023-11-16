2x points now for loyalty members
Bar Food Boys 157 Commercial St SE
Pizza
- Burnt Ends and Beer Cheese$5.99
(4) strips of our pizza crust ends baked and served with our in-house hefeweizen beer cheese! A popular late night goodie to settle your cravings..
- Chicken and Spinach Alfredo$11.00
Garlic butter glaze seasoned chicken and steamed spinach with our (Non Dairy) Alfredo.
- 11 'The Mascot' Duck Pizza$12.99
Our Hazelnut pesto topped with our duck confit topped with a truffle balsamic glaze drizzle. (Yum, Yum..)
- Cheese Pizza Fritta$7.99
Our in house marinara, whole milk mozzarella. Cooked to a golden brown and brushed with our fresh garlic butter glaze.
Loaded Fries
- Plain Fries$4.00
Thin fries seasoned with our rosemary salt, and served with our fry dipping sauce.
- "Jimmy Tha Greek" Fries$7.00
Our thin fries topped with sautéed red onions, olives, and feta cheese crumbling served with our tzatziki ranch dipping sauce.
- "The Steve Martin" Fries$7.00
Our thin fries tossed in our homemade "Jerk" seasoning and served with our mango habanero dipping sauce.
- "Tha Philly" Fries$8.00Out of stock
You got it! All the fixings of a Philly Cheese (Yes, with Cheese Whiz). tender bite size seasoned steak on our thin cut fries. No sauce needed.
- Kulakofsky Fries$8.00
Bite sizes of our corned beef, and sauerkraut with melted monterey cheese on top of our thin cut fries. Served with our sweet relish dipping sauce.
- Chopped Cheese Fries$8.00
Seasoned ground beef with melted American Cheese.
Chicken Bites
- Buffalo Bites$8.00
1LB of our hand battered then fried chicken bites tossed in Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce.
- Plain$7.00
- Sweet BBQ$9.00
1LB of our hand battered then fried chicken bites tossed in our in-house sweet BBQ sauce.
- The Steve Martin Bites "Jerk"$9.00
1LB of our hand battered then fried chicken bites tossed in our in-house Jerk sauce.
- Hot Honey Garlic$9.00
1LB of our hand battered then fried chicken bites tossed in your choice of in-house hot honey garlic sauce.
- Tiamat Bite$11.00
D&D fans check out our hand battered and fried chicken bites tossed in "Pink Sauce" made with dragonfruit, coconut cream, garlic, lemon and lime puree.
Wings
- Plain$14.99
- Buffalo$15.99
1LB of our hand battered and deep fried wings tossed in Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce served with carrot and celery sticks.
- Sweet Honey BBQ$15.99
1LB of our hand battered and deep fried wings tossed in our sweet honey BBQ sauce served with carrot and celery sticks.
- The Steve Martin Wings$16.99
1LB of our hand battered and deep fried wings tossed in our Jerk sauce and served with carrot and celery sticks.
- Tiamat's Wings$17.99
D&D fans check out our hand battered and fried wings tossed in "Pink Sauce" made with dragonfruit, coconut cream, garlic, lemon and lime puree.