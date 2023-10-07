Popular Items

Chicken Italiano

$15.00+

Italian marinated chicken, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.95

Fresh cheddar cheese lightly breaded and fried in classic Wisconsin tradition. Served with a strawberry habanero sauce

12" Half and Half Pizza

Food Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$4.00

4 slices of French bread coated in garlic butter and toasted until golden brown

Cheese Sticks

$11.95

A thick & soft 12" crust with garlic butter, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Calamari Fritti

$10.95

Seasoned, fried, and topped with shredded parmesan and parsley. Served with our house marinara or lemon aioli and a wedge of lemon

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts

$8.95

Coated in our house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds

Baked Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Served with Mediterranean pita chips

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$10.95Out of stock

Served plain or coated in your favorite sauces buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, stinging honey garlic, sweet chili. 1 lb

Bang Bang Nachos

$12.95

Wonton chips topped with a cabbage blend, green scallions, and topped with our homemade bang bang sauce and cilantro

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.95

Fresh cheddar cheese lightly breaded and fried in classic Wisconsin tradition. Served with a strawberry habanero sauce

Mini Italian Meatballs

$8.99

Crispy Pork Potstickers served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Side Curly Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fry

$4.00

Side Potato Wedges

$4.00

Steggy Stix

$14.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our house Caesar dressing and topped with cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese & house croutons

Greek Salad

$12.95

Fresh spring mix topped with red onions, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, and our house-made Greek dressing

Side House Spring Salad

$5.95

Fresh spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes & dressing of your choice

Full House Spring Salad

$10.95

Fresh spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes & dressing of your choice

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side Greek Salad

$6.49

Pastas

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Topped with our house marinara, alfredo, or pesto cream sauce & served with side house or Caesar salad & a piece of garlic bread

Broccoli Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Linguini, shrimp & broccoli tossed in a garlic butter white wine sauce. Served with a side house or Caesar salad and a piece of garlic bread

Gluten Free Cheese Tortellini

$16.99

Topped with our house marinara, alfredo or pesto cream sauce & served with side house or Caesar salad & a piece of garlic bread

Salsa Rosa Gnocchi with Italian Sausage

$16.99

Lemony Spinach and Artichoke Ravioli

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids 7" Pizza

$4.00

Our same original single topping 7" pizza

Popcorn Chicken

$6.95

Hand breaded chicken breast meat deep fried to a golden brown and serve with French fries. Request your favorite dipping sauces!

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

6 bite size mini hot dogs rolled in honey dough and fried to perfection. Served with French fries and your favorite dipping sauce

Kids Linguini

$5.95

Topped with marinara or Alfredo & served with a piece of garlic bread

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Traditional cheesecake topped with blueberries, cherries or turtle toppings

Gluten Free Flourless Torte

$6.99

Tiramisu

$5.99Out of stock

Napoletano Truffle Trio Cake

$5.99

Oreos Cookies and Cream Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$13.75+

Sweet baby ray's, Italian marinated chicken

BLT

$16.00+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00+

White cheddar sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, scallions

Cheese

$10.00+

Chicken Italiano

$15.00+

Italian marinated chicken, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes

Crab Rangoon

$16.00+

Creamy rangoon sauce, crab, wonton strips, sweet chili sauce & green onions

Garden Special

$15.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, and mushrooms

Hawaiian Voyage

$12.50+

Smoked ham, pineapple

Mac N' Cheese

$16.00+

Homemade cheese sauce, noodles, cheddar, mozzarella, and panko crumbs

Margarita

$12.50+

Sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella

Super Special

$18.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham, beef, black olives, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Taco

$18.00+

Signature sauce, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, tortilla chips, and taco sauce

The Butcher Shop

$16.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham & beef

Veggie Special

$15.00+

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and green peppers

PG Big Mac

$18.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00+

Chicken Bacon Club

$18.00+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00+
PG Chicken Pesto

PG Chicken Pesto

$18.00+Out of stock

Pesto, Mozzarella, Marinated Chicken, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Artichokes. After its baked we finish with green onions

Bang Bang Pizza

$18.00+

Seafood Pizza

$15.00+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Crab and Shrimp

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese

$18.00+

Chicken Spinach Artichoke

$15.00+

Half and Half Pizzas

10" Half and Half Pizza

12" Half and Half Pizza

14" Half and Half Pizza

16" Half and Half Pizza

18" Half and Half Pizza

26" x 18" Half and Half Pizza

Specials

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Three Flour Tortillas filled with Shrimp and a cabbage blend then drizzled with our Bang Bang sauce and finished with green onions and cilantro.

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$16.99

Eight Coconut Shrimp served with your choice of potato, coleslaw, Pina colada dipping sauce and a lemon wedge

Garlic and White Wine Mussels

$12.99

A pound of Mussels tossed with garlic, white wine and butter served with a lemon wedge and garlic bread and finished with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Clam Strips

$7.99

Half pound of breaded Clam Strips served with cocktail sauce.

Pickle Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Beer Battered Haddock

$14.99Out of stock

Beer Battered Haddock served with your choice of potato, coleslaw, Lemon aioli and a lemon wedge.

Tacos

Out of stock

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.99Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$15.99

Lobster Queso Dip

$11.99

NA Beverage

NA Beverage

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Seltzer Soda

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Dt. Mt. Dew

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Sour

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Peach Tea

$2.50

Dunkin' Coffee Original

$3.00

Dunkin' Coffee Mocha

$3.00

Dunkin' Coffee Vanilla

$3.00

Gold Peak Peach Tea

$2.50

Vita Ice Orange

$2.50

Vita Ice Purple

$2.50

Vita Ice Pink

$2.50

Vita Ice Green

$2.50

Vita Ice Strawberry

$2.50

Baumister Cherry

$2.50

Baumister Orange

$2.50

Baumister Cream

$2.50

Baumister Root Beer

$2.50

Vitamin Water Triple Berry

$2.50

Vitamin Water Watermelon Peach

$2.50

Vitinam Water Refresher

$2.50

Bubblar Passion Fruit Wond'r

$2.00

Bubblar Lemon Lime Twist'r

$2.00

Bubblar Pomegranate Acai

$2.00

Bubblar Twisted Elix'r

$2.00

Bubblar Tripple Berry Breez'r

$2.00

Bubblar Tropical Dream'r

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Fanta

$1.75

Gatorade

$3.00

Poweraid Red

$3.00

Poweraid Blue

$3.00

Yup Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Yup Strawberry Milk

$3.00

BTL Water

$1.00

Kids Bev

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Diet Sprite

$1.50

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Seltzer Soda

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Mt. Dew

$1.50

Kids Dt. Mt. Dew

$1.50

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Kids Sour

$1.50

Kids Root Beer

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$1.75

Kids Pineapple Juice

$1.75

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

White Milk

$2.00

Kids White Milk

$1.50

Kids Water

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.50

