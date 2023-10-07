Pizza Garden WI 301 N 8th St
Food Menu
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
4 slices of French bread coated in garlic butter and toasted until golden brown
Cheese Sticks
A thick & soft 12" crust with garlic butter, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Calamari Fritti
Seasoned, fried, and topped with shredded parmesan and parsley. Served with our house marinara or lemon aioli and a wedge of lemon
Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts
Coated in our house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds
Baked Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with Mediterranean pita chips
Bone-In Chicken Wings
Served plain or coated in your favorite sauces buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, stinging honey garlic, sweet chili. 1 lb
Bang Bang Nachos
Wonton chips topped with a cabbage blend, green scallions, and topped with our homemade bang bang sauce and cilantro
Cheddar Cheese Curds
Fresh cheddar cheese lightly breaded and fried in classic Wisconsin tradition. Served with a strawberry habanero sauce
Mini Italian Meatballs
Crispy Pork Potstickers served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Side Curly Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fry
Side Potato Wedges
Steggy Stix
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our house Caesar dressing and topped with cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese & house croutons
Greek Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with red onions, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, and our house-made Greek dressing
Side House Spring Salad
Fresh spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes & dressing of your choice
Full House Spring Salad
Fresh spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes & dressing of your choice
Side Caesar Salad
Side Greek Salad
Pastas
Cheese Ravioli
Topped with our house marinara, alfredo, or pesto cream sauce & served with side house or Caesar salad & a piece of garlic bread
Broccoli Shrimp Scampi
Linguini, shrimp & broccoli tossed in a garlic butter white wine sauce. Served with a side house or Caesar salad and a piece of garlic bread
Gluten Free Cheese Tortellini
Topped with our house marinara, alfredo or pesto cream sauce & served with side house or Caesar salad & a piece of garlic bread
Salsa Rosa Gnocchi with Italian Sausage
Lemony Spinach and Artichoke Ravioli
Kids Menu
Kids 7" Pizza
Our same original single topping 7" pizza
Popcorn Chicken
Hand breaded chicken breast meat deep fried to a golden brown and serve with French fries. Request your favorite dipping sauces!
Mini Corn Dogs
6 bite size mini hot dogs rolled in honey dough and fried to perfection. Served with French fries and your favorite dipping sauce
Kids Linguini
Topped with marinara or Alfredo & served with a piece of garlic bread
Desserts
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby ray's, Italian marinated chicken
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Buffalo Chicken
White cheddar sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, scallions
Cheese
Chicken Italiano
Italian marinated chicken, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes
Crab Rangoon
Creamy rangoon sauce, crab, wonton strips, sweet chili sauce & green onions
Garden Special
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, and mushrooms
Hawaiian Voyage
Smoked ham, pineapple
Mac N' Cheese
Homemade cheese sauce, noodles, cheddar, mozzarella, and panko crumbs
Margarita
Sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
Super Special
Sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham, beef, black olives, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
Taco
Signature sauce, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, tortilla chips, and taco sauce
The Butcher Shop
Sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham & beef
Veggie Special
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and green peppers
PG Big Mac
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Bacon Club
Bacon Cheeseburger
PG Chicken Pesto
Pesto, Mozzarella, Marinated Chicken, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Artichokes. After its baked we finish with green onions
Bang Bang Pizza
Seafood Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Crab and Shrimp
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese
Chicken Spinach Artichoke
Half and Half Pizzas
Specials
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Three Flour Tortillas filled with Shrimp and a cabbage blend then drizzled with our Bang Bang sauce and finished with green onions and cilantro.
Coconut Shrimp Plate
Eight Coconut Shrimp served with your choice of potato, coleslaw, Pina colada dipping sauce and a lemon wedge
Garlic and White Wine Mussels
A pound of Mussels tossed with garlic, white wine and butter served with a lemon wedge and garlic bread and finished with parmesan cheese and parsley.
Clam Strips
Half pound of breaded Clam Strips served with cocktail sauce.
Pickle Fries
Beer Battered Haddock
Beer Battered Haddock served with your choice of potato, coleslaw, Lemon aioli and a lemon wedge.