Pizza Hub 40986 Fremont Boulevard
Food
Small Pizza
- Small CHEESE$11.99
red sauce and mozzerella cheese with topping of your choice
- Small AFGHANI$11.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic Jalapeños, ground beef with mozzarella cheese
- Small ALL MEAT$11.99
Pepperoni, salami, nam, tallan sausage, linquica, ground beer, extra cheese wit mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Small BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON$11.99
Chicken breast, red onions, crispy bacon bits, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- Small COMBINATION$11.99
Salami. pepperoni. Italian sausage, ham. black olives, mushrooms and bell peppers
- Small MEXICAN STYLE$11.99
Mexican chorIzo, green onions, Jalapenos, pineapple, pepperoni and ham with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Small HAWAIIAN PIZZA$11.99
candalan bacon, pineapple, extra cheese win mozzarelld cheese and red sauce
- Small L.A. SUPER COMBO$11.99
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, linquica, feta cheese, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Small PESTO SHRIMP$11.99
Pesto sauce. sundried tomato. garlic. shrimp. onion. mozzarella cheese and mushroom
- Small BBQ CHICKEN$11.99
Chicken and Red onions, over BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese
- Small BUFFALO, CHICKEN$11.99
Chicken breast, red onions, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- Small CHICKEN ALFREDO$11.99
Chicken onion tomato white alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small Chicken tikkah Pizza$11.99
Mild spicy Buffalo sauce, green onion, bell pepper and grilled chicken
- Small Chipotle$11.99
Chicken jalapeno. tomato and home made hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small GARLIC CHICKEN$11.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Small GOURMET CHICKEN$11.99
Chicken, Mushroom, onion, garlic, tomato, mozzarella cheese and garlic white sauce
- Small INDIAN SPECIALTY$11.99
Traditional Indian hot sauce, Mozzarella cheese, diced tomato, green onions, tresh garlic, jalapeño and grilled chicken.
- Small PESTO CHICKEN$11.99
Musnrooms, onions, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, pesto sauce win mozzarella cheese
- Small TUSCANY DELIGHT$11.99
Bell pepper. chicken. onion. mushroom. garlic and marinara sauce
- Slice WHITE CHICKEN$11.99
White sauce, chicken. onin. bel pepper. green onion and mozzarella cheese
- Small ALL GREEN$11.99
spinach, broccoll, artichokes, green onIons, bell peppers, Tresn garlic, pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small GREEK SPINACH PIZZA$11.99
Garlic white sauce. mushrooms. red onions. spinach. tomatoes. feta cheese with mozzarella cheese
- Small GREEK STYLE$11.99
Garlic. tomato. marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
- Small MARGHERITA PIZZA$11.99
Basil, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese
- Small VEGETARIAN$11.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
- Small NEW YORK SPECIAL$11.99
Anchovies, Artichoke. bacon, beet. ham. lalapeno, linquisa, mozzarella cheese. mushroom.
Medium Pizza
- Medium (12") CHEESE$12.99
red sauce and mozzerella cheese with topping of your choice
- Medium (12") AFGHANI$21.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic Jalapeños, ground beef with mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12")ALL MEAT$21.99
Pepperoni, salami, nam, tallan sausage, linquica, ground beer, extra cheese wit mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Medium (12")BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON$21.99
Chicken breast, red onions, crispy bacon bits, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- Medium (12")COMBINATION$21.99
Salami. pepperoni. Italian sausage, ham. black olives, mushrooms and bell peppers
- Medium (12")MEXICAN STYLE$21.99
Mexican chorIzo, green onions, Jalapenos, pineapple, pepperoni and ham with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Medium (12")HAWAIIAN PIZZA$21.99
candalan bacon, pineapple, extra cheese win mozzarelld cheese and red sauce
- Medium (12")L.A. SUPER COMBO$21.99
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, linquica, feta cheese, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Medium (12")PESTO SHRIMP$21.99
Pesto sauce. sundried tomato. garlic. shrimp. onion. mozzarella cheese and mushroom
- Medium (12")BBQ CHICKEN$21.99
Chicken and Red onions, over BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12")BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON$21.99
Chicken breast, red onions, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- Medium (12")CHICKEN ALFREDO$21.99
Chicken onion tomato white alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12")Chicken tikkah Pizza$21.99
Mild spicy Buffalo sauce, green onion, bell pepper and grilled chicken
- Medium (12")Chipotle$21.99
Chicken jalapeno. tomato and home made hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12")GARLIC CHICKEN$21.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Medium (12")GOURMET CHICKEN$21.99
Chicken, Mushroom, onion, garlic, tomato, mozzarella cheese and garlic white sauce
- Medium (12")INDIAN SPECIALTY$21.99
Traditional Indian hot sauce, Mozzarella cheese, diced tomato, green onions, tresh garlic, jalapeño and grilled chicken.
- Medium (12")PESTO CHICKEN$21.99
Musnrooms, onions, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, pesto sauce win mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12")TUSCANY DELIGHT$21.99
Bell pepper. chicken. onion. mushroom. garlic and marinara sauce
- Medium (12")WHITE CHICKEN$21.99
White sauce, chicken. onin. bel pepper. green onion and mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12")ALL GREEN$21.99
spinach, broccoll, artichokes, green onIons, bell peppers, Tresn garlic, pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12")GREEK SPINACH PIZZA$21.99
Garlic white sauce. mushrooms. red onions. spinach. tomatoes. feta cheese with mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12")GREEK STYLE$21.99
Garlic. tomato. marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
- Medium (12")MARGHERITA PIZZA$21.99
Basil, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12")VEGETARIAN$21.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
- Medium (12") Speciality Half and Half$21.99
- Medium (12")NEW YORK SPECIAL$21.99
Anchovies, Artichoke. bacon, beet. ham. lalapeno, linquisa, mozzarella cheese. mushroom.
Large Pizza
- Large (14") CHEESE$12.99
red sauce and mozzerella cheese with topping of your choice
- Large (14") AFGHANI$26.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic Jalapeños, ground beef with mozzarella cheese
- Large (14")ALL MEAT$26.99
Pepperoni, salami, nam, tallan sausage, linquica, ground beer, extra cheese wit mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Large (14")BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON$26.99
Chicken breast, red onions, crispy bacon bits, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- Large (14")COMBINATION$26.99
Salami. pepperoni. Italian sausage, ham. black olives, mushrooms and bell peppers
- Large (14")MEXICAN STYLE$26.99
Mexican chorIzo, green onions, Jalapenos, pineapple, pepperoni and ham with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Large (14")HAWAIIAN PIZZA$26.99
candalan bacon, pineapple, extra cheese win mozzarelld cheese and red sauce
- Large (14")L.A. SUPER COMBO$26.99
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, linquica, feta cheese, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Large (14")PESTO SHRIMP$26.99
Pesto sauce. sundried tomato. garlic. shrimp. onion. mozzarella cheese and mushroom
- Large (14")BBQ CHICKEN$26.99
Chicken and Red onions, over BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese
- Large (14")BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON$26.99
Chicken breast, red onions, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- Large (14")CHICKEN ALFREDO$26.99
Chicken onion tomato white alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large (14")Chicken tikkah Pizza$26.99
Mild spicy Buffalo sauce, green onion, bell pepper and grilled chicken
- Large (14")Chipotle$26.99
Chicken jalapeno. tomato and home made hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large (14")GARLIC CHICKEN$26.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- Large (14")GOURMET CHICKEN$26.99
Chicken, Mushroom, onion, garlic, tomato, mozzarella cheese and garlic white sauce
- Large (14")INDIAN SPECIALTY$26.99
Traditional Indian hot sauce, Mozzarella cheese, diced tomato, green onions, tresh garlic, jalapeño and grilled chicken.
- Large (14")PESTO CHICKEN$26.99
Musnrooms, onions, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, pesto sauce win mozzarella cheese
- Large (14")TUSCANY DELIGHT$26.99
Bell pepper. chicken. onion. mushroom. garlic and marinara sauce
- Large (14")WHITE CHICKEN$26.99
White sauce, chicken. onin. bel pepper. green onion and mozzarella cheese
- Large (14")ALL GREEN$26.99
spinach, broccoll, artichokes, green onIons, bell peppers, Tresn garlic, pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large (14")GREEK SPINACH PIZZA$26.99
Garlic white sauce. mushrooms. red onions. spinach. tomatoes. feta cheese with mozzarella cheese
- Large (14")GREEK STYLE$26.99
Garlic. tomato. marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
- Large (14")MARGHERITA PIZZA$26.99
Basil, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese
- Large (14")VEGETARIAN$26.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
- Large (14") Speciality Half and Half$26.99
- Large (14")NEW YORK SPECIAL$26.99
Anchovies, Artichoke. bacon, beet. ham. lalapeno, linquisa, mozzarella cheese. mushroom.
X-large Pizza
- XL-Large (18") CHEESE$19.99
red sauce and mozzerella cheese with topping of your choice
- XL-Large (18") AFGHANI$29.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic Jalapeños, ground beef with mozzarella cheese
- XL-Large (18")ALL MEAT$29.99
Pepperoni, salami, nam, tallan sausage, linquica, ground beer, extra cheese wit mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- XL-Large (18")BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON$29.99
Chicken breast, red onions, crispy bacon bits, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- XL-Large (18")COMBINATION$29.99
Salami. pepperoni. Italian sausage, ham. black olives, mushrooms and bell peppers
- XL-Large (18")MEXICAN STYLE$29.99
Mexican chorIzo, green onions, Jalapenos, pineapple, pepperoni and ham with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- XL-Large (18")HAWAIIAN PIZZA$29.99
candalan bacon, pineapple, extra cheese win mozzarelld cheese and red sauce
- XL-Large (18")L.A. SUPER COMBO$29.99
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, linquica, feta cheese, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- XL-Large (18")PESTO SHRIMP$29.99
Pesto sauce. sundried tomato. garlic. shrimp. onion. mozzarella cheese and mushroom
- XL-Large (18")BBQ CHICKEN$29.99
Chicken and Red onions, over BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese
- XL-Large (18")BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON$29.99
Chicken breast, red onions, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- XL-Large (18")CHICKEN ALFREDO$29.99
Chicken onion tomato white alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- XL-Large (18")Chicken tikkah Pizza$29.99
Mild spicy Buffalo sauce, green onion, bell pepper and grilled chicken
- XL-Large (18")Chipotle$29.99
Chicken jalapeno. tomato and home made hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- XL-Large (18")GARLIC CHICKEN$29.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- XL-Large (18")GOURMET CHICKEN$29.99
Chicken, Mushroom, onion, garlic, tomato, mozzarella cheese and garlic white sauce
- XL-Large (18")INDIAN SPECIALTY$29.99
Traditional Indian hot sauce, Mozzarella cheese, diced tomato, green onions, tresh garlic, jalapeño and grilled chicken.
- XL-Large (18")PESTO CHICKEN$29.99
Musnrooms, onions, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, pesto sauce win mozzarella cheese
- XL-Large (18")TUSCANY DELIGHT$29.99
Bell pepper. chicken. onion. mushroom. garlic and marinara sauce
- XL-Large (18")WHITE CHICKEN$29.99
White sauce, chicken. onin. bel pepper. green onion and mozzarella cheese
- XL-Large (18")ALL GREEN$29.99
spinach, broccoll, artichokes, green onIons, bell peppers, Tresn garlic, pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese
- XL-Large (18")GREEK SPINACH PIZZA$29.99
Garlic white sauce. mushrooms. red onions. spinach. tomatoes. feta cheese with mozzarella cheese
- XL-Large (18")GREEK STYLE$29.99
Garlic. tomato. marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
- XL-Large (18")MARGHERITA PIZZA$29.99
Basil, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese
- XL-Large (18")VEGETARIAN$29.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
- Xl large (18") Speciality Half and Half$29.99
- XL-Large (18")NEW YORK SPECIAL$29.99
Anchovies, Artichoke. bacon, beet. ham. lalapeno, linquisa, mozzarella cheese. mushroom.
King Kong Pizza
- KIng Kong (24") CHEESE$34.99
red sauce and mozzerella cheese with topping of your choice
- KIng Kong (24") AFGHANI$39.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic Jalapeños, ground beef with mozzarella cheese
- KIng Kong (24")ALL MEAT$39.99
Pepperoni, salami, nam, tallan sausage, linquica, ground beer, extra cheese wit mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- KIng Kong (24")BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON$39.99
Chicken breast, red onions, crispy bacon bits, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- KIng Kong (24")COMBINATION$39.99
Salami. pepperoni. Italian sausage, ham. black olives, mushrooms and bell peppers
- KIng Kong (24")MEXICAN STYLE$39.99
Mexican chorIzo, green onions, Jalapenos, pineapple, pepperoni and ham with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- KIng Kong (24")HAWAIIAN PIZZA$39.99
candalan bacon, pineapple, extra cheese win mozzarelld cheese and red sauce
- KIng Kong (24")L.A. SUPER COMBO$39.99
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, linquica, feta cheese, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- KIng Kong (24")PESTO SHRIMP$39.99
Pesto sauce. sundried tomato. garlic. shrimp. onion. mozzarella cheese and mushroom
- KIng Kong (24")BBQ CHICKEN$39.99
Chicken and Red onions, over BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese
- KIng Kong (24")BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON$39.99
Chicken breast, red onions, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- KIng Kong (24")CHICKEN ALFREDO$39.99
Chicken onion tomato white alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- KIng Kong (24")Chicken tikkah Pizza$39.99
Mild spicy Buffalo sauce, green onion, bell pepper and grilled chicken
- KIng Kong (24")Chipotle$39.99
Chicken jalapeno. tomato and home made hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- KIng Kong (24")GARLIC CHICKEN$39.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- KIng Kong (24")GOURMET CHICKEN$39.99
Chicken, Mushroom, onion, garlic, tomato, mozzarella cheese and garlic white sauce
- KIng Kong (24")INDIAN SPECIALTY$39.99
Traditional Indian hot sauce, Mozzarella cheese, diced tomato, green onions, tresh garlic, jalapeño and grilled chicken.
- KIng Kong (24")PESTO CHICKEN$39.99
Musnrooms, onions, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, pesto sauce win mozzarella cheese
- King Kong (24")TUSCANY DELIGHT$39.99
Bell pepper. chicken. onion. mushroom. garlic and marinara sauce
- KIng Kong (24")WHITE CHICKEN$39.99
White sauce, chicken. onin. bel pepper. green onion and mozzarella cheese
- KIng Kong (24")ALL GREEN$39.99
spinach, broccoll, artichokes, green onIons, bell peppers, Tresn garlic, pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese
- KIng Kong (24")GREEK SPINACH PIZZA$39.99
Garlic white sauce. mushrooms. red onions. spinach. tomatoes. feta cheese with mozzarella cheese
- KIng Kong (24")GREEK STYLE$39.99
Garlic. tomato. marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
- KIng Kong (24")MARGHERITA PIZZA$39.99
Basil, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese
- KIng Kong (24")VEGETARIAN$39.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
- King Kong (24") Speciality Half and Half$39.99
- KIng Kong (24")NEW YORK SPECIAL$39.99
Anchovies, Artichoke. bacon, beet. ham. lalapeno, linquisa, mozzarella cheese. mushroom.
CALZONE
- CREATE YOUR OWN CALZONE$15.99
- BACON CHEESE BURGER CALZONE$15.99
Ground Beef, Onions, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese
- AFGHANI calzone$26.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic Jalapeños, ground beef with mozzarella cheese
- ALL MEAT calzone$26.99
Pepperoni, salami, nam, tallan sausage, linquica, ground beer, extra cheese wit mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON calzone$26.99
Chicken breast, red onions, crispy bacon bits, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- COMBINATION calzone$26.99
Salami. pepperoni. Italian sausage, ham. black olives, mushrooms and bell peppers
- HAWAIIAN PIZZA calzone$26.99
candalan bacon, pineapple, extra cheese win mozzarelld cheese and red sauce
- L.A. SUPER COMBO calzone$26.99
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, linquica, feta cheese, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- PESTO SHRIMP calzone$26.99
Pesto sauce. sundried tomato. garlic. shrimp. onion. mozzarella cheese and mushroom
- BBQ CHICKEN calzone$26.99
Chicken and Red onions, over BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese
- BUFFALO, CHICKEN & BACON calzone$26.99
Chicken breast, red onions, green onions and mozzarella cheese over our spicy Buffalo sauce
- CHICKEN ALFREDO calzone$26.99
Chicken onion tomato white alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken tikkah Pizza calzone$26.99
Mild spicy Buffalo sauce, green onion, bell pepper and grilled chicken
- Chipotle calzone$26.99
Chicken jalapeno. tomato and home made hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
- GARLIC CHICKEN calzone$26.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese and red sauce
- GOURMET CHICKEN calzone$26.99
Chicken, Mushroom, onion, garlic, tomato, mozzarella cheese and garlic white sauce
- INDIAN SPECIALTY calzone$26.99
Traditional Indian hot sauce, Mozzarella cheese, diced tomato, green onions, tresh garlic, jalapeño and grilled chicken.
- PESTO CHICKEN calzone$26.99
Musnrooms, onions, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, pesto sauce win mozzarella cheese
- TUSCANY DELIGHT calzone$26.99
Bell pepper. chicken. onion. mushroom. garlic and marinara sauce
- WHITE CHICKEN calzone$26.99
White sauce, chicken. onin. bel pepper. green onion and mozzarella cheese
- ALL GREEN calzone$26.99
spinach, broccoll, artichokes, green onIons, bell peppers, Tresn garlic, pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese
- GREEK SPINACH PIZZA calzone$26.99
Garlic white sauce. mushrooms. red onions. spinach. tomatoes. feta cheese with mozzarella cheese
- GREEK STYLE calzone$26.99
Garlic. tomato. marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
- MARGHERITA PIZZA calzone$26.99
Basil, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese
- VEGETARIAN calzone$26.99
Black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
PASTA
- CHICKEN FETTUCCINI ALFREDO$14.99
Penne pasta, with chicken, mushrooms and creamy alfredo sauce, served with bread sticks
- TORTELLINI$14.99
Seven cheese tortellini, mushroom, with creamy white sauce served with bread sticks
- PASTA PRIMAVERA$14.99
Penne with mushrooms, bellpepper, onions, garlic, tomatoes and red sauce, served with bread sticks
- SPICY MEATBALL PASTA$14.99
Penne with meatball, basil, and spicy buffalo sauce served with bread sticks
- CHEESE RAVIOLI$14.99
Ravioli with mushrooms in our traditional red sauce served with bread sticks
- SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT BALL$14.99
Red sauce, spaghetti, meat ball and mozerrela cheese, served with bread stick
- JAMBALAYA PASTA$14.99
Penne with cajun sausage, chicken breast, shrimp, bell pepers, onion, mushrooms and cajun tommato sauce, with bread sticks
- SPICY MEATBALL PASTA$14.99
Peene with meatball, basil, and spicy buffalo sauce served with bread sticks
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$7.99
Hearts of romaine, bell peppers, tomatoes & onions with your choice of dressing
- CAESAR SALAD$7.99
Hearts ot romaine, garlic croutons, grated parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
- BABY MIX GREENS$7.99
Baby mixed greens, qreen apples, walnuts, almonds, crumbled feta cheese and balsamic vinaiqrette
- ANTIPASTO SALAD$9.99
Ham, salami, with green peppers, black olives, onions, tomatoes and mozzarella chesse over a bed of lettuce
- GREEKSALAD$7.99
Hearts of romaine, diced tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, red onions and feta cheese with Italian dressing
- SPINACH SALAD$7.99
Baby spinach, crumbled bacon, dried cranberries, crumbled feta & balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Side Orders
SANDWICHES
- MEATBALL PARMESAN$10.99
Marinara sauce, meat balls, Parmesanand melted mozzarella cheese
- CHICKEN PARMESAN$10.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, Parmesan and melted mozzarella cheese
- PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Chicken breast with pesto sauce, tomatoes, red onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
Chicken breast with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
- CAJUN SAUSAGE SANDWICH D$10.99
Andouille Cajun Sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- ITALIAN SANDWICH$11.99
Pepperoni, salami, ham, with Italian dressing, tomatoes & onions
DESSERTS
Coupons
- #1 Pick Up Special$13.99
One Medium Two Toppings
- #2 Party Special$69.99
Five Large One Topping Each
- #3 Large special$15.99
One Large Two Toppings
- #4 Complete Lunch and dinner LARGE$26.99
1 Pizza Two Topping 1 Salad & 2Lt Soda
- #4 Complete Lunch and dinner XLARGE$31.99
- #5 Free Pizza$27.76
Buy One X-Large Three Toppings at Regular Price Get Medium Cheese for FREE
- #6 X-Large Special$18.99
One X-Large Two Toppings
- #7 Manager Special$30.99
Two Pizza Two Topping one Bread Stick and 2 Can Soda
- #8 King Kong Deal$39.99
One King Kong Two Toppings & 1 2Lt Soda
- #9 Any Specialty
Any Speciality Pizza Plus 1 2Lt soda
- #10 Medium Pizza & Wing$25.99
1 Pizza Two Topping 8 Chicken Wing 1 2 Lt Soda
- #10 Large Pizza & Wing$28.99
- #10 X-Large Pizza & Wing$34.99
- #11 Double Deal MEDIUM$28.99
2 Pizzas 2 Topping and 1 2Lt Soda
- #11 Double Deal LARGE$34.99
- #11 Double Deal XLARGE$38.99
- #12 Family Special
1 Pizza any Speciality 1 Pizza Cheese
- #13 One Large Pizza$9.99
Drinks
BEVERAGES
- Coke CAN$1.99
- Sprite CAN$1.99
- Pepsi CAN$1.99
- Diet Pepsi - CAN$1.99
- Orange- CAN$1.99
- Mountain Dew - CAN$1.99
- Sierra Mist -CAN$1.99
- Dr. Pepper - CAN$1.99
- Root Beer-CAN$1.99
- Water$1.99
- Pepsi - 2 Liter$3.99
- Diet Pepsi - 2 Liter$3.99
- Strawberry Pepsi - 2 Liter$3.99
- Mountain Dew - 2 Liter$3.99
- Sierra Mist - 2 Liter$3.99
- Dr. Pepper - 2 Liter$3.99
- root beer- 2 Liter$3.99
- MTN DEW - 2 Liter$3.99
- Orange- 2 Liter$3.99
- Pineaple Jarritos$2.99
- Mango Jarritos$2.99
- Straberry Jarritos$2.99
- Friut punch Jarritos$2.99
- Red Bull$3.99