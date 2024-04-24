Pizza Milan | Forney
Appetizers
Sandwiches
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwiche$8.99
Breaded chicken with marinara sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- All Meat Sandwich$8.99
Ham, pepperoni, beet, sausage, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
- Submarine Sandwich$8.99
Ham, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes with Italian dressing
- Meatball Sandwich$8.99
Meatball with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Gyros$8.99
Marinated and boiled meat with onion, tomatoes, and special sauce wrapped in pita bread
- Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwiche$8.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and Italian dressing
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing
- Philly cheese Steak Sandwich$8.99
Philly steak, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwiche$8.99
Pasta
- Shrimp Alfredo$10.99Out of stock
- Chicken Alfredo$9.99
Noodles mixed with white sauce and chicken, covered with melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana$9.99
Breaded chicken breast in marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese over your choice of spaghetti or penne
- Lasagna with Meat Sauce$9.99
3-layer lasagna with ground beet, ricotta, and other cheese. Topped with mozzarella & baked in our special sauce, garlic bread
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$9.99
Noodles mixed with rich tomato sauce and hamburger meat covered with mozzarella cheese, garlic bread
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$9.99
Noodles topped with meatballs, rich tomato sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, garlic bread
- Manicotti$9.99
Noodles generously filled with ricotta cheese and served with rich tomato sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana$9.99
- Cheese Ravioli$9.99
- Spinach Ravioli$9.99
Salads
Desserts
Pizza & Calzones
CYO/Cheese Pizza
Small Specialty Pizza
- Small BBQ Pizza$10.99
- Small Buffalo Chicken$10.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, and cheese
- Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza$10.99
- Small Chicken Alfredo Supreme$10.99
Fajita chicken, onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
- Small Four Cheese Pizza$10.99
- Small Greek Pizza$10.99
Olive oil, grilled chicken, artichoke heart, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, black olives
- Small Meat Combo$10.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage
- Small Mediterranean Pizza$10.99
Olive oil-based sauce, chicken, red onion, mushrooms, black olive, pepperoncini peppers
- Small Pizza Milan Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$10.99
Philly steak, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Small Pizza Milan Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza$10.99
- Small Pizza Milan Supreme$10.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- Small Pizza Milan Veg Combo$10.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, tomatoes
- Small Taco Pizza$10.99
Choice of chicken or beef, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- small Hawaiian pizza$10.99
Medium Specialty Pizza
- Medium BBQ Pizza$13.99
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, and cheese
- Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza$13.99
- Medium Chicken Alfredo Supreme$13.99
Fajita chicken, onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
- Medium Four Cheese Pizza$13.99
- Medium Greek Pizza$13.99
Olive oil, grilled chicken, artichoke heart, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, black olives
- Medium Meat Combo$13.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage
- Medium Mediterranean Pizza$13.99
Olive oil-based sauce, chicken, red onion, mushrooms, black olive, pepperoncini peppers
- Medium Pizza Milan Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$13.99
Philly steak, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Medium Pizza Milan Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza$13.99
- Medium Pizza Milan Supreme$13.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- Medium Pizza Milan Veg Combo$13.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, tomatoes
- Medium Taco Pizza$13.99
Choice of chicken or beef, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Large Specialty Pizza
- Large BBQ Pizza$17.99
- Large Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, and cheese
- Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza$17.99
- Large Chicken Alfredo Supreme$17.99
Fajita chicken, onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
- Large four Cheese Pizza$17.99
- Large Greek Pizza$17.99
Olive oil, grilled chicken, artichoke heart, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, black olives
- Large Meat Combo$17.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage
- Large Mediterranean Pizza$17.99
Olive oil-based sauce, chicken, red onion, mushrooms, black olive, pepperoncini peppers
- Large Pizza Milan Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$17.99
Philly steak, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Large Pizza Milan Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza$17.99
- Large Pizza Milan Supreme$17.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- Large Pizza Milan Veg Combo$17.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, tomatoes
- Large Taco Pizza$17.99
Choice of chicken or beef, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Large Hawaiin pizza$17.99
XLarge Specialty Pizza
- X-Large BBQ Pizza$20.99
- X-Large Buffalo Chicken$20.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, and cheese
- X-Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza$20.99
- XX-Large Chicken Alfredo Supreme$22.99
Fajita chicken, onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
- X-Large Four Cheese$20.99
- X-Large Greek Pizza$20.99
Olive oil, grilled chicken, artichoke heart, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, black olives
- X-Large Meat Combo$20.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage
- X-Large Mediterranean Pizza$20.99
Olive oil-based sauce, chicken, red onion, mushrooms, black olive, pepperoncini peppers
- X-Large Pizza Milan Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$20.99
Philly steak, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and tomatoes
- X-Large Pizza Milan Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza$20.99
- X-Large Pizza Milan Supreme$20.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- X-Large Pizza Milan Veg Combo$20.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, tomatoes
- X-Large Taco Pizza$20.99
Choice of chicken or beef, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- X-Laege Hawaiian pizza$20.99
XXLarge Specialty Pizza
- XX-Large BBQ Pizza$22.99
- XX-Large Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, and cheese
- XX-Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza$22.99
- XX-Large Chicken Alfredo Supreme$22.99
Fajita chicken, onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
- XX-Large Four Cheese$22.99
- XX-Large Greek Pizza$22.99
Olive oil, grilled chicken, artichoke heart, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, black olives
- XX-Large Meat Combo$22.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage
- XX-Large Mediterranean Pizza$22.99
Olive oil-based sauce, chicken, red onion, mushrooms, black olive, pepperoncini peppers
- XX-Large Pizza Milan Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$22.99
Philly steak, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and tomatoes
- XX-Large Pizza Milan Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza$22.99
- XX-Large Pizza Milan Supreme$22.99
Pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, green olives
- XX-Large Pizza Milan Veg Combo$22.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, tomatoes
- XX-Large Taco Pizza$22.99
Choice of chicken or beef, salsa, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- xx-Large Hawaiian pizza$22.99
Calzone
Specials
- One Large 2 Topping Pizza$12.99
All day - every day. Pickup only!
- Any Large Specialty Pizza$15.99
All day - every day. Pickup only!
- 3 Large Single Topping Pizzas$35.99
Pick up only
- 3 Medium Single Topping Pizzas$24.99
Pick up only
- 2 Pizza 2 Topping - 2 Medium$22.99
- 2 Pizza 2 Topping - 2 Large$24.99
- Family Special$38.99
Family-size pasta meal. Any kind of pasta with garlic bread feeds a family of 6
- 1 Large 1 Topping, Small Cheesy Bread, and 6 Hot Wings$24.99
- Family Special - 2 Pizzas - Medium Deal$24.99
One specialty and one up to 3 toppings
- Family Special 2 Pizzas - Large Deal$26.99
One specialty and one up to 3 toppings