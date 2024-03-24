Pizza On Tap 1825 W Vista Way, A2
FOOD
Daily Slices
Sauces
Salad
Pasta
- Spaghetti with Home Made Meatballs$12.49
Spaghetti with home made red sauce and tasty meatballs with a side of garlic bread
- Chicken Fetticcini Alfredo$12.49
Fettuccini with creamy home made alfredo sauce and Chicken topped with parmesan cheese with a side of garlic bread
- Cheese Ravioli$12.49Out of stock
Cheese stuffed ravioli in marinara sauce with a side of garlic bread
- Mac & Cheese$12.49
Macaroni with our cheesy sauce and a side of garlic bread
- special pasta$15.99
Subs
- The Works$10.49+
Made with your choice of wheat or white bread, cold or toasted. Includes: lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Italian$9.49+
Made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Turkey$8.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: Turkey, lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Ham$8.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: ham, lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Pastrami$9.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: Pastrami lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Roast Beef$9.49+
Made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Salami$8.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: Salami lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
- Homemade Meatball$10.49+
Made with your choice of toasted wheat or white bread. Includes: Tasty homemade meatballs in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Homemade Chicken Parmesan$10.49+
Made with your choice of toasted wheat or white bread. Includes: Breaded chicken breast and melty mozzarella cheese.
- Phillysteak (Chicken)$10.49+
Made with your choice between wheat or white bread: Sauteed green and red bell peppers along with onions and topped with melted provolone cheese.
- Phillysteak (Beef)$10.49+
Made with your choice between wheat or white bread: Sauteed green and red bell peppers along with onions and topped with melted provolone cheese.
- Chicken Milanese$10.49+
Made with your choice between wheat or white bread and your choice cheese; Oven baked sub with breaded chicken breast with lettuce and tomoato mustard and mayo.
- Vegeterian Sub$8.49+
Sub made with your choice of wheat or white bread, regular or toasted. Includes: mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, lettuce, onion, toato, mustard, mayo and house dressing.
Burgers
- Mac Daddy Burger$12.99
Beef Patty Topped w/ Mac and Cheese Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Burger Sauce and Side of Fries
- Shroom Burger$12.99
Beef Patty Topped w/ Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Burger Sauce and side of Fries
- Sweet Chili Thai Burger$12.99
Beef Patty Topped w/ Sauteed Pineapple in Sweet Chili Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Burger Sauce and side of fries
- BYO Burger$12.99
Build Your Own Burger w/ side of fries
- Veggie Burger$12.99
Homemade Veggie Patty
10" Pizza
- 10" Cheese Pizza$10.49
- Small One Topping$11.49
- Small Two Toppings$12.49
- Small Three Toppings$13.49
- 10" Hawiaan ( Maui Wowie)$12.49
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
- 10" Pesto (Green Crack)$14.49
Pesto sauce, slice tomato, Basil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Chesse
- 10" Bruschetta (Buddah)$14.49
Olive oil, Garlic, Tomato, Basil, Feta Cheese
- 10" Supreme (Supreme Pizza)$14.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper and Mozzarella Cheese
- 10" Vegeterian (Vegijuana)$14.49
Black olives, Mushroom, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
- 10" BBQ Chicken (Dank Chicken)$15.49
Chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, gouda , mozarella,red onion
- 10" Garlic Chicken (Gorilla Glue)$15.49
chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic, mushroom, tomato, mozarella, red onion, green onion
- 10" House Special (House Strain)$16.49
ham, salami, pepperoni, mozarella, cheddar, tomato, garlic,onion, mushroom
- 10" Meat Lovers (Meat Kush)$16.49
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozarella
- 10" Cali (Kali)$16.49
Chicken, marinara sauce, alfredo sauce,avocado, tomato, basil, goat cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan and mozzarella
- 10" South of the Border (S.O.B)$16.49
Chicken or Chorizo, avocado, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, salt and pepper with ranch drizzle
- Small Specialty Half & Half
14" Pizza
- 14" Cheese Pizza$14.49
- Medium One Topping$15.99
- Medium Two Toppings$17.49
- Medium Three Toppins$18.99
- 14" Hawiaan (Maui Wowie)$17.49
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
- 14" Pesto (Green Crack)$19.49
Pesto sauce, slice tomato, Basil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Chesse
- 14" Bruschetta (Buddah)$19.49
Olive oil, Garlic, Tomato, Basil, Feta Cheese
- 14" Supreme$19.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper and Mozzarella Cheese
- 14" Vegeterian (Vegijuana )$19.49
Black olives, Mushroom, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
- 14" BBQ Chicken (Dank Chicken )$20.49
Chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, gouda , mozarella,red onion
- 14" Garlic Chicken (Gorilla Glue)$20.49
chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic, mushroom, tomato, mozarella, red onion, green onion
- 14" House Special (House Strain)$21.49
ham, salami, pepperoni, mozarella, cheddar, tomato, garlic,onion, mushroom
- 14" Meat Lovers (Meat Kush)$21.49
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozarella
- 14" Cali (Kali)$21.49
Chicken, marinara sauce, alfredo sauce,avocado, tomato, basil, goat cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan and mozzarella
- 14" South of the Border ( S.O.B)$21.49
Chicken or Chorizo, avocado, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, salt and pepper with ranch drizzle
- Medium Specialty Half & Half
18" Pizza
- 18" Cheese Pizza$17.49
- 18" One Topping$19.49
- 18" Two Toppings$21.49
- 18" Three Toppins$23.49
- 18" Hawiaan (Maui Wowie)$21.49
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella
- 18" Pesto ( Green Crack )$23.49
Pesto sauce, slice tomato, Basil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Chesse
- 18" Bruschetta ( Buddah)$23.49
Olive oil, Garlic, Tomato, Basil, Feta Cheese
- 18" Supreme Pizza$23.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black olives, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper and Mozzarella Cheese
- 18" Vegeterian (Vegijuana)$23.49
Black olives, Mushroom, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mozzarella
- 18" BBQ Chicken ( Dank Chicken )$25.49
Chicken, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, gouda , mozarella,red onion
- 18" Garlic Chicken (Gorilla Glue)$25.49
chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic, mushroom, tomato, mozarella, red onion, green onion
- 18" House Special (House Special)$26.49
ham, salami, pepperoni, mozarella, cheddar, tomato, garlic,onion, mushroom
- 18" Meat Lovers (Meat Kush)$26.49
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozarella
- 18" Cali ( Kali )$26.49
Chicken, marinara sauce, alfredo sauce,avocado, tomato, basil, goat cheese, cheddar cheese, parmesan and mozzarella
- 18" South of the Border (S.O.B)$26.49
Chicken or Chorizo, avocado, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, salt and pepper with ranch drizzle
- 18" Large Specialty Half & Half
