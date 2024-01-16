Pizza Plus - Mae Anne 2005 Sierra Highlands Drive
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
- Small 10" BYO Pizza$9.99
- Medium 12" BYO Pizza$13.99
- Large 14" BYO Pizza$16.99
- Mondo 18" BYO Pizza$22.99
- Monster 24" BYO Pizza$33.99
- Small 10" 1/2 Specialty, 1/2 BYO Pizza$9.99
- Medium 12" 1/2 Specialty, 1/2 BYO Pizza$13.99
- Large 14" 1/2 Specialty, 1/2 BYO Pizza$16.99
- Mondo 18" 1/2 Specialty, 1/2 BYO Pizza$22.99
- Monster 24" 1/2 Specialty, 1/2 BYO Pizza$33.99
Small Specialty Pizza
- Small - 10" Cheese Pizza$9.99
- Small - 10" The Original Pizza Plus Combo$12.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, beef, salami, linguica, mushrooms, olives, green bell pepper, onions and anchovies on request
- Small - 10" Carnivores Delight$12.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, salami and linguica
- Small - 10" Honolulu Express$12.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, ham, pineapple, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and red bell pepper
- Small - 10" Garlic Chicken$12.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, mushrooms, red and green onions, red bell pepper and fresh garlic
- Small - 10" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$12.99
Barbecue sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, bacon, red onions and red bell pepper
- Small - 10" The Original Veggie$12.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, onions, green bell pepper, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes
- Small - 10" Gourmet Veggie$12.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, zucchini, tomatoes, red bell pepper, red and green onions and fresh garlic
- Small - 10" Triple Pepperoni$12.99
- Small - 10" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty$12.99
Medium Specialty Pizza
- Medium - 12" Cheese Pizza$13.99
- Medium - 12" The Original Pizza Plus Combo$18.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, beef, salami, linguica, mushrooms, olives, green bell pepper, onions and anchovies on request
- Medium - 12" Carnivores Delight$18.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, salami and linguica
- Medium - 12" Honolulu Express$18.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, ham, pineapple, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and red bell pepper
- Medium - 12" Garlic Chicken$18.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, mushrooms, red and green onions, red bell pepper and fresh garlic
- Medium - 12" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$18.99
Barbecue sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, bacon, red onions and red bell pepper
- Medium - 12" The Original Veggie$18.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, onions, green bell pepper, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes
- Medium - 12" Gourmet Veggie$18.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, zucchini, tomatoes, red bell pepper, red and green onions and fresh garlic
- Medium - 12" Triple Pepperoni$18.99
- Medium - 12" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty$18.99
Large Specialty Pizza
- Large - 14" Cheese Pizza$16.99
- Large - 14" The Original Pizza Plus Combo$22.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, beef, salami, linguica, mushrooms, olives, green bell pepper, onions and anchovies on request
- Large - 14" Carnivores Delight$22.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, salami and linguica
- Large - 14" Honolulu Express$22.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, ham, pineapple, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and red bell pepper
- Large - 14" Garlic Chicken$22.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, mushrooms, red and green onions, red bell pepper and fresh garlic
- Large - 14" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$22.99
Barbecue sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, bacon, red onions and red bell pepper
- Large - 14" The Original Veggie$22.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, onions, green bell pepper, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes
- Large - 14" Gourmet Veggie$22.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, zucchini, tomatoes, red bell pepper, red and green onions and fresh garlic
- Large - 14" Triple Pepperoni$22.99
- Large - 14" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty$22.99
Mondo Specialty Pizza
- Mondo - 18" Cheese Pizza$22.99
- Mondo - 18" The Original Pizza Plus Combo$29.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, beef, salami, linguica, mushrooms, olives, green bell pepper, onions and anchovies on request
- Mondo - 18" Carnivores Delight$29.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, salami and linguica
- Mondo - 18" Honolulu Express$29.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, ham, pineapple, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and red bell pepper
- Mondo - 18" Garlic Chicken$29.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, mushrooms, red and green onions, red bell pepper and fresh garlic
- Mondo - 18" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$29.99
Barbecue sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, bacon, red onions and red bell pepper
- Mondo - 18" The Original Veggie$29.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, onions, green bell pepper, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes
- Mondo - 18" Gourmet Veggie$29.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, zucchini, tomatoes, red bell pepper, red and green onions and fresh garlic
- Mondo - 18" Triple Pepperoni$29.99
- Mondo - 18" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty$29.99
Monster Specialty Pizza
- Monster - 24" Cheese Pizza$33.99
- Monster - 24" The Original Pizza Plus Combo$44.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, beef, salami, linguica, mushrooms, olives, green bell pepper, onions and anchovies on request
- Monster - 24" Carnivores Delight$44.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef, salami and linguica
- Monster - 24" Honolulu Express$44.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, ham, pineapple, bacon, tomatoes, red onions and red bell pepper
- Monster - 24" Garlic Chicken$44.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, mushrooms, red and green onions, red bell pepper and fresh garlic
- Monster - 24" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme$44.99
Barbecue sauce, 3 cheese blend, chicken breast, bacon, red onions and red bell pepper
- Monster - 24" The Original Veggie$44.99
Red sauce, 3 cheese blend, onions, green bell pepper, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes
- Monster - 24" Gourmet Veggie$44.99
Garlic ranch sauce, 3 cheese blend, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, zucchini, tomatoes, red bell pepper, red and green onions and fresh garlic
- Monster - 24" Triple Pepperoni$44.99
- Monster - 24" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty$44.99
Food
Special Combos
- #1 Combo$35.99
- #2 Combo$41.99
- #3 Combo$55.99
- #4 Combo$53.99
- #5 Combo$51.99
- #6 Combo Quarter Platter$23.99
- #6 Combo Large Wings$23.99
- #7 Combo Half Platter$41.99
- #8 Combo Super Platter$54.99
- #9 Combo$32.99
- #10 Combo$105.99
- #11 Combo$161.99
- #12 Combo$27.99
- #13 Web Coupon$24.99
- #14 Web Coupon$41.99
- #15 Web Coupon$43.99
Appetizers
- Fried Zucchini$8.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Fried Poppers$9.99
Jalapeño chili peppers stuffed with cream cheese, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Potato Skins$8.99
Topped with mozzarella & Cheddar cheese and bacon, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Onion Rings$6.99
With 4 oz of our signature ranch dip
- Steak Cut Fries$4.99
With 4 oz of our signature ranch dip
- Garlic Parmesan Steak Fries$5.99
With 4 oz of our signature ranch dip
- Garlic Bread$2.99
- Garlic Cheese Bread$3.99
- Calzones$8.99
Pizza dough stuffed with sauce, cheese and any 2 toppings
Platters
- Quarter Platter$16.99
6 wings, 3 chicken fingers, ½ lb fried zucchini & mushrooms, steak fries, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Half Platter$26.99
1 lb wings, 6 chicken fingers, 3/4 lb fried zucchini & mushrooms, 1 lb steak fries, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Super Platter$46.99
2 lbs wings, 10 chicken fingers, 1 lb fried zucchini & mushrooms, 1/2 lbs steak fries, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
Traditional Wings
- Small Bone In Wings - 1 Lb$10.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Large Bone In Wings - 1½ Lbs$16.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Half Bucket Bone In Wings 2½ Lbs + Steak Fries$30.99
Steak fries, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Full Bucket Bone In Wings 4 Lbs$43.99
Steak fries, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Half Bucket 1/2 Bone In Wings, 1/2 Fingers$30.99
- Full Bucket 1/2 Bone In Wings, 1/2 Fingers$43.99
- Half Bucket 1/2 Bone In Wings, 1/2 Boneless Wings$30.99
- Full Bucket 1/2 Bone In Wings, 1/2 Boneless Wings$43.99
Just for Kiddos
Boneless Wings
- Small Boneless Wings 3/4 Lbs$11.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Large Boneless Wings 1-1/4 Lbs$15.99
Carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Half Bucket Boneless Wings 2 Lbs$26.99
Steak fries, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Full Bucket Boneless Wings 3 Lbs$35.99
Steak fries, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Half Bucket 1/2 Boneless Wings, 1/2 Fingers
2 lbs wings, 10 chicken fingers, steak fries, carrots, celery and our signature ranch dip
- Full Bucket 1/2 Boneless Wings, 1/2 Fingers
Chicken Fingers
Side Sauce
Salads
