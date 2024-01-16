Pizza Plus - 5225 Vista Boulevard Vista
Build Your Own Pizza
Choose From 25 Toppings
- Small 10" Build Your Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99 thru $12.25 based upon number of toppings.$9.99
- Medium 12" Build Your Own Pizza
Starting at $13.99 thru $17.99 based upon number of toppings.$13.99
- Large 14" Build Your Own Pizza
Starting at $16.99 thru $21.99 based upon number of toppings.$16.99
- Mondo 18" Build Your Own Pizza
Starting at $22.99 thru $28.99 based upon number of toppings.$22.99
- Monster Mondo 24" Build Your Own Pizza
Starting at $33.99 thru $42.99 based upon number of toppings.$33.99
Specialty Pizzas
Small 10" Specialty Pizzas
- Small 10" Original Pizza Plus Combo
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.$12.99
- Small 10" Carnivores Delight
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.$12.99
- Small 10" Honolulu Express
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.$12.99
- Small 10" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.$12.99
- Small 10" Garlic Chicken
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.$12.99
- Small 10" Original Veggie
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.$12.99
- Small 10" Gourmet Veggie
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.$12.99
- Small 10" Triple Pepperoni
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.$12.99
Medium 12" Specialty Pizzas
- Medium 12" Original Pizza Plus Combo
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies on request.$18.99
- Medium 12" Carnivores Delight
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.$18.99
- Medium 12" Honolulu Express
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.$18.99
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.$18.99
- Medium 12" Garlic Chicken
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.$18.99
- Medium 12" Original Veggie
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.$18.99
- Medium 12" Gourmet Veggie
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.$18.99
- Medium 12" Triple Pepperoni
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.$18.99
Large 14" Specialty Pizzas
- Large 14" Original Pizza Plus Combo
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.$22.99
- Large 14" Carnivores Delight
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.$22.99
- Large 14" Honolulu Express
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.$22.99
- Large 14" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.$22.99
- Large 14" Garlic Chicken
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.$22.99
- Large 14" Original Veggie
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.$22.99
- Large 14" Gourmet Veggie
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.$22.99
- Large 14" Triple Pepperoni
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.$22.99
Mondo 18" Specialty Pizzas
- Mondo 18" Original Pizza Plus Combo
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.$29.99
- Mondo 18" Carnivores Delight
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.$29.99
- Mondo 18" Honolulu Express
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.$29.99
- Mondo 18" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.$29.99
- Mondo 18" Garlic Chicken
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.$29.99
- Mondo 18" Original Veggie
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.$29.99
- Mondo 18" Gourmet Veggie
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.$29.99
- Mondo 18" Triple Pepperoni
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.$29.99
Monster Mondo 24" Specialty Pizzas
- Monster Mondo 24" Original Pizza Plus Combo
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Anchovies upon request.$44.99
- Monster Mondo 24" Carnivores Delight
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Salami, Linguica, Ham and Bacon.$44.99
- Monster Mondo 24" Honolulu Express
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Tomatoes.$44.99
- Monster Mondo 24" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Supreme
Savory BBQ Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onions and Red Bell Peppers.$44.99
- Monster Mondo 24" Garlic Chicken
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, White Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Green Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Fresh Garlic.$44.99
- Monster Mondo 24" Original Veggie
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions and Green Bell Peppers.$44.99
- Monster Mondo 24" Gourmet Veggie
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Onions and Fresh Garlic.$44.99
- Monster Mondo 24" Triple Pepperoni
Traditional Red Sauce, 3 Cheese Blend, Sliced Pepperoni, Cupped Pepperoni and Diced Pepperoni.$44.99
Family & Group Special Combos
Best Values for Your Buck
- #1 Combo - Serves 3-4
Medium 2-Topping Pizza, Half Bucket of Wings, 2½ lbs Wings OR 10 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$35.99
- #2 Combo - Serves 4-6
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Half Bucket of Wings, 2½ lbs Wings OR 10 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$41.99
- #3 Combo - Serves 8-10
Two Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Half Bucket of Wings, 2½ lbs Wings OR 10 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$55.99
- #4 Combo - Serves 6-8
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Full Bucket of Wings, 4 lbs Wings OR 20 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$53.99
- #5 Combo - Serves 6-8
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Half and Half Bucket of Wings, 2 lbs Wings, 10 Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$51.99
- #6 Combo with Large Wings - Serves 3-4
Small 2-Topping Pizza, 1½ lbs Wings, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$23.99
- #6 Combo with Quarter Platter - Serves 3-4
Small 2-Topping Pizza, Quarter Platter: 6 Wings, 3 Chicken Fingers, ½ lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$23.99
- #7 Combo with Half Platter - Serves 4-6
Large 3-Topping Pizza, Half Platter: 1 lb Wings, 6 Chicken Fingers, 3/4 lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, 1 lb Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$41.99
- #8 Combo with Super Platter - Serves 8-10
Large 3-Topping Pizza, Super Platter: 2 lbs Wings, 10 Chicken Fingers, 1 lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, 1½ lbs Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$54.99
- #9 Combo - Serves 6-8
2 Large 3-Topping Pizzas.$32.99
- #10 Giant Party Pack - Serves 16+
3 Large Pizzas: 2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas and 1 Large Specialty Pizza, 6½ lbs Wings, 4 lbs Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip. Over 18 lbs of Food!$105.99
- #11 Xtreme Party Pack - Serves 25+
5 Large Pizzas: 3 Large 2-Topping Pizzas and 2 Large Specialty Pizzas, 10 lbs Wings, 6 lbs Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip. Over 30 lbs of Food!$161.99
- #12 Have a Heart Combo - Serves 2-3
Large 2-Topping Heart Shaped Pizza, 1 lb Wings, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$27.99
- #13 Combo Digital Deal - Serves 4
1 Large 2-Topping Pizza, 10 Piece Chicken Wings, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$24.99
- #14 Combo Digital Deal - Serves 6-8
1 Large 2-Topping Pizza, ½ Bucket Chicken Wings, 5 Piece Chicken Fingers, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$41.99
- #15 Combo Digital Deal - Serves 8-10
2 Medium 2-Topping Pizzas, ½ Bucket of Chicken Wings, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$43.99
Wings and Fingers
Bone-In Wings
- Small Bone-In Wings - 1 lb
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip. Add Steak Fries for $1.25$10.99
- Large Bone-In Wings - 1½ lbs
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip. Add Steak Fries for $1.25$16.99
- Half Bucket Bone-In Wings - 2½ lbs
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$30.99
- Full Bucket Bone-In Wings - 4 lbs
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$43.99
Boneless Wings
- Small Boneless Wings - ¾ lbs
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip. Add Steak Fries for $1.25$11.99
- Large Boneless Wings - 1¼ lbs
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip. Add Steak Fries for $1.25$15.99
- Half Bucket Boneless Wings - 2 lbs
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$26.99
- Full Bucket Boneless Wings - 3 lbs
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$35.99
Chicken Fingers
- 3 Piece Chicken Fingers
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$7.99
- 5 Piece Chicken Fingers
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$11.99
- 10 Piece Chicken Fingers
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$23.99
- 20 Piece Chicken Fingers
Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$37.99
Appetizers
Combo Platters
- Quarter Platter
6 Wings, 3 Chicken Fingers, ½ lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$16.99
- Half Platter
1 lb Wings, 6 Chicken Fingers, ¾ lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, 1 lb Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$26.99
- Super Platter
2 lbs Wings, 10 Chicken Fingers, 1 lb Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms, 1½ lbs Steak Fries, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$46.99
Finger Food
- Fried Zucchini
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$8.99
- Fried Mushrooms
Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$8.99
- Fried Poppers
Jalapeño Chili Peppers stuffed with Cream Cheese, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$9.99
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Carrots & Celery, Marinara Sauce and Signature Ranch Dip.$9.99
- Potato Skins
Topped with Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese and Bacon, Carrots & Celery and Signature Ranch Dip.$8.99
- Steak Fries
Signature Ranch Dip.$4.99
- Garlic Parmesan Steak Fries
Signature Ranch Dip.$5.99
- Garlic Bread$2.99
- Garlic Cheese Bread$3.99