Pizza Roma
FOOD
STARTERS
- CHEESE BREAD - SMALL$6.00
served with marinara sauce
- CHEESE BREAD - LARGE$7.00
served with marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
served with marinara sauce
- 5 CHICKEN WINGS$7.49
- 10 CHICKEN WINGS$13.99
served with ranch or blue cheese
- 15 CHICKEN WINGS$19.99
- 20 CHICKEN WINGS$25.99
- Pepperoni & Cheese Hushpuppies$7.99
pepperoni and cheese hushpuppies topped with parmesean served with marinara
SALADS
PIZZA
- Cheese Pizza 10"$9.99
- 1 Topping Pizza 10"$11.99
- 2 Topping Pizza 10"$13.99
- 3 Topping Pizza 10"$15.99
- Cheese Pizza 16"$12.99
- 1 Topping Pizza 16"$15.99
- 2 Topping Pizza 16"$18.99
- 3 Topping Pizza 16"$21.99
- House Special Pizza 10"$16.99
cheese, onions, green peppers, ham, salami, mushrooms, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, sausage
- House Special Pizza 16"$23.99
cheese, onions, green peppers, ham, salami, mushrooms, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, sausage
PASTA
SUBS
- Small Turkey$8.79
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Large Turkey$9.99
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Small Genoa Salami$8.79
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Large Genoa Salami$9.99
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Small Ham Turkey$8.79
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Large Ham Turkey$9.99
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Small Pepperoni$8.79
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Large Pepperoni$9.99
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Small Ham$8.79
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Large Ham$9.99
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Small Roast Beef$8.79
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Large Roast Beef$9.99
served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, house oil & vinegar
- Small Veggie Sub$6.99
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomato, cheese, mayo
- Large Veggie Sub$7.99
served with mushrooms, onions, green & banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese
- Small Meatball$8.99
meatballs, cheese, pizza sauce
- Large Meatball$9.99
served with meatballs, cheese, pizza sauce
- Small Pepper Steak$9.99
steak, onions, peppers, mayo, cheese
- Large Pepper Steak$10.99
served with steak, onions, peppers, mayo, cheese
- Small Italian Sub$9.99
served with ham turkey, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, oil & vinegar
- Large Italian Sub$10.99
served with ham turkey, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, oil & vinegar
- Small Super Sub$9.99
turkey, roast beef, bacon, cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, oil & vinegar
- Large Super Sub$10.99
served with turkey, roast beef, bacon, cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, oil & vinegar