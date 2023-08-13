Popular Items

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.00

A mix of arugula & spinach, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & feta with balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine, shaved Pecorino Romano & garlic-parmesan croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing

Pizzas

12" or 16" hand-tossed dough. Our pizzas are thin with a bubbly crust and a crisp bottom. Gluten-free crusts are available in the 12" size.
Mako-Your-Own!

Mako-Your-Own!

$12.00+

A basic red sauce pizza with our secret cheese blend. Get creative with our oven-roasted toppings! For fun: name your shark in the comments and we'll write it on the box!

Say Cheese!

Say Cheese!

$12.00+

A classic cheese pizza with our secret Pizza Shark cheese blend.

The Great White

The Great White

$17.00+

Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil! (FIN FACT: Pairs excellently with the rich texture of J Pinot Gris. It's our signature pizza and our favorite wine - a majestic combo!)

The Sand Shark

The Sand Shark

$14.00+

Build your own breakfast pizza! Starts as a white pizza base with our cheese blend & scrambled eggs... ends with whatever you love in your favorite omelet! Pictured is green pepper, onion and ham. Make it a Western, a meat-lovers, a Florentine... and add a side of pure maple syrup or Siracha for a real treat!

Tiger Shark

Tiger Shark

$17.00+

Like a little spice? A buffalo sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh-roasted chopped chicken. Finished with your choice of a ranch or bleu cheese drizzle. (FIN FACT: Try it with the crisp finish of La Marca Prosecco. The bubbles really work to strengthen the bite of the buffalo sauce!)

Megalodon

Megalodon

$18.00+

Our take on a meat lover's pie! This one is loaded up with our homemade meatball slices, spicy pepperoni, diced ham, crispy bacon & Italian sausage. (FIN FACT: The Megalodon shark had the most powerful bite of any creature ever known. In honor of that, this pie is best enjoyed with the big & bold flavor of Predator Zinfandel)

The Texas Bull

The Texas Bull

$17.00+

It's BBQ time! Freshly roasted pulled pork on a BBQ sauce base with our cheese blend, pickled red onion & banana peppers. (Remember the Alamos! The wine, that is! This medium-bodied Malbec is the perfect compliment for pulled pork)

Deep Blue Shark

Deep Blue Shark

$18.00+

A red sauce pizza with our tri-blend of cheeses, seasoned ground beef, blue cheese crumbles, savory caramelized onions & a blue cheese drizzle. A little shark trivia for you: Deep Blue is the largest Great White ever caught on camera at 20 feet long and 8 feet tall!

Nurse Shark

Nurse Shark

$18.00+

This shark's a vegetarian! Red sauce & Pizza Shark's signature cheese blend topped with onion, red peppers, mushrooms & broccoli. (FIN FACT: Give the soothing qualities of Apothic red blend a try! This shark cares about you, and so do we!)

Hammerhead

Hammerhead

$18.00+

Red pizza sauce with thin-sliced prosciutto, onion & feta, topped with arugula & a balsamic reduction drizzle. (FIN FACT: The perfect pie to enjoy with an Italian red wine. Try with the Dievole Chianti, one of our new favorites!)

Spotted Wobbegong

Spotted Wobbegong

$17.00+

A Fenway sausage meets a pizza with chunks of Italian sausage, green pepper strips, onion & a drizzle of classic yellow mustard. Like a grand slam, it's going... going... wobbegong!

The Loan Shark

The Loan Shark

$24.00+

A ferocious predator. Pepperoni, onion, sausage, broccoli, homemade meatball slices, red peppers, bacon & mushrooms. A true shark never leaves hungry! (FIN FACT: Pair this heavy-hitter with the bold finish of our Gentleman's Collection Cabernet)

Aloha Reef Shark

Aloha Reef Shark

$17.00+

Surfer shark! A classic Hawaiian pie topped with chopped ham and chunks of pineapple. (FIN FACT: You won't believe this coincidence but the Aloha Reef pairs incredibly with the fresh, fruit-forward taste of Surf-Swim Chardonnay! It was meant to be)

The Goblin Shark

The Goblin Shark

$17.00+

A white pie topped with our signature cheese blend, fresh chopped chicken, crispy bacon & a drizzle of ranch dressing. You'll be "goblin" it up in no time! Shark tip: add broccoli! (FIN FACT: The perfect wine for creamy dishes, Greg Norman Sauvignon Blanc really compliments this deep-sea dweller!)

The Baby Shark

The Baby Shark

$16.00+

This shark is for the kids! Red sauce & our signature cheese blend, topped with breaded chicken tender pieces. Nuggets + pizza... it's like two kids meals in one! (FIN FACT: Listen, Moms & Dads. We know you've had a long day. Snag a bottle of the always faithful Kendall Jackson Chardonnay to enjoy while the kids have dinner. You deserve it)

Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna

$8.00

Albacore tuna salad made with onion & celery, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread. Kick it up a notch by adding banana peppers or hots!

Lo Squalo Italiano

$9.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto, hand-sliced ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & hots with Lo's Italiano oil & vinegar, served on your choice of bread. Best enjoyed toasted. A classic!

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Housemade beef & pork meatballs, Pizza Shark red sauce and melted provolone cheese, served on your choice of bread. Excellent on a 12" toasted sub roll! (note: meatballs contain breadcrumbs)

The Shark Cuban

$9.00

Hand-carved ham & our own slow roasted pulled pork with swiss cheese, pickles and spicy brown mustard on your choice of bread

Chicken Parm

$9.00

The Sharks twist on a classic. Breaded chicken tenders with red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Pro tip: order it toasted on a sub roll!

Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & pickled red onion, topped with a creamy bleu cheese dressing on your choice of bread

Pleasant Lake Pulled Pork

$9.00

Slow roasted pulled BBQ pork, our signature cheese blend, pickled red onion & pickles on your choice of bread. Pro Tip: delicious on a Portuguese sweet roll!

Turkey-Bacon-Ranch

$8.00

Thin-sliced roasted turkey, bacon and provolone cheese with ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread

Homemade Chicken Salad

$8.00

Our homemade chicken salad (lightly dressed with celery, onion & cranberries) with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread

Classic BLT

$8.00

Why mess with a classic? Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on your choice of bread

Pints of Ice Cream

4x4 Brownie

$5.00

Add a monster 4 by 4 inch fudgy chocolate brownie to your ice cream order for a delicious dessert!

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

$8.00

Smooth, black raspberry low-fat yogurt with rich chocolate chips *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils

Campfire S'Mores

Campfire S'Mores

$8.00

Chips of chocolate mixed into graham ice cream with a marshmellow ripple *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$8.00

Chocolate chip cookie dough chunks and bonus chocolate chips jam-packed into vanilla ice cream *contains nuts or nut oils

Chocolate Lover's Chocolate

Chocolate Lover's Chocolate

$8.00

Rich fudge ripples through chocolate ice cream packed with brownie truffles and double chocolate cookie crunch *contains nuts or nut oils

Coffee Toffee Frozen Yogurt

Coffee Toffee Frozen Yogurt

$8.00

Coffee-flavored yogurt with thick fudge & a toffee crunch

Cookies 'n Cream

Cookies 'n Cream

$8.00

Crumbled cream-filled chocolate cookies mixed with vanilla ice cream

Lemon Sorbet

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

A light, citrusy dairy-free treat for a hot summer day!

Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip

$8.00

Green peppermint ice cream with chunks of dark chocolate *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils

Moose Tracks

Moose Tracks

$8.00

Tiny peanut butter cups mixed into vanilla ice cream, finished with a swirl of fudge *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oils

Old Fashioned Vanilla

Old Fashioned Vanilla

$8.00

A classic! *gluten-free

Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

$8.00

Rich peanut butter ice cream with a graham cracker ribbon & chunks of peanut butter cups *contains nuts or nut oil

Red Raspberry Sorbet

Red Raspberry Sorbet

$8.00

Natural raspberries in every bite of this dairy-free treat *gluten-free, dairy-free

Strawberry

Strawberry

$8.00

Real Northwest strawberries blended with creamy ice cream *gluten-free

Toasted Coconut

Toasted Coconut

$8.00

Subtly sweet coconut ice cream loaded with chocolate-dusted coconut shreds *gluten-free, contains nuts or nut oil