Megalodon

$18.00 +

Our take on a meat lover's pie! This one is loaded up with our homemade meatball slices, spicy pepperoni, diced ham, crispy bacon & Italian sausage. (FIN FACT: The Megalodon shark had the most powerful bite of any creature ever known. In honor of that, this pie is best enjoyed with the big & bold flavor of Predator Zinfandel)