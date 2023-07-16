Pizza Haven 122 E Brandon blvd
LUNCH SPECIAL
PIZZA SPECIALS
Buc Slammer
$15.99+
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Extra Cheese
Vegetarian Pizza
$15.99+
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Hawaiian Special
$13.99+
Ham, Pineapple
White Pie
$10.99+
Supreme "8"
$19.99+
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms
Super Hot
$15.99+
Jalapeños, Ground Beef, Onions, Red Crushed Peppers
Damanator
$14.99+
Tomato, Bacon, Onion
Thick Crust Pie
$15.99+
Thick Crust, Extra Pepperoni, Extra Cheese
BBQ Chicken
$12.99+
White pizza with cheese smothered with bbq sauce.
All Meat Pie
$16.99+
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham
GARLIC KNOTS
CUSTOM PIZZAS
Custom Pizza
JAMAICAN BEEF PATTIE
SIDES
Ranch
$1.00
Blue Cheese
$1.00
Sm Sauce (marinara)
$1.00
Lg Sauce (marinara)
$3.00
Garlic Butter
$1.00
BBQ Sauce
$1.00
Hot Sauce
$1.00
Buffalo Sauce
$1.00
Mild Sauce
$1.00
Jalapeños
$1.00
Banana Peppers
$1.00
Pineapple
$1.00
Anchovies
$1.50
Coco Bread
$2.65
Garlic Bread
$2.50
One Meatball (w/sauce)
$2.75
Large Dough
$6.00
Small Dough
$3.00
BAKED CHICKEN WINGS
SANDWICHES
Mo-Wich
$11.99
Meatball Sandwich
$11.99
Open faced baked sandwich with garlic butter coating on amoroso roll, sliced homemade meatball, marinara sauce and lots of cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$11.99
Sausage Sandwich
$11.99
Baked open face amoroso bread coated with our garlic butter and smothered with Italian sausage and cheese.
Cheese Steak
$11.99
Open faced baked amoroso bread coated with our homemade garlic butter, steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and lots of cheese.
All Meat Sandwich
$11.99
Tomato Bacon Sandwich
$11.99
Veggie Special Sandwich
$11.99
PEPPERONI ROLL
POTATO KNISH
TOPPINGS
DESSERTS
ITALIAN GARLIC STRIPS
SPAGHETTI BAG (NO PASTA)
SPAGHETTI BAG
MEATBALL BAG (NO PASTA)
MEATBALL BAG
ATKINS DISH
MEATBALL PLATTER
2 BEEF PATTIES SPECIAL
2 BEEF PATTIE SPECIAL
