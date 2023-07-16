LUNCH SPECIAL

2 CHEESE SLICES

$7.50

PIZZA

Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Extra Large Cheese Pizza

$17.99

CHEESE SLICE

TOPPINGS

$4.25

BUC SLICE

$6.25

VEG SLICE

$6.00

HAWAIN SLICE

$5.25

ALL MEAT SLICE

$6.00

SUPER HOT SLICE

$5.50

DAMANATOR SLICE

$5.50

BBQ CKN SLICE

$5.25

SUPREME SLICE

$6.00

PIZZA SPECIALS

Buc Slammer

$15.99+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Extra Cheese

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.99+

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Hawaiian Special

$13.99+

Ham, Pineapple

White Pie

$10.99+
Supreme "8"

$19.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

Super Hot

$15.99+

Jalapeños, Ground Beef, Onions, Red Crushed Peppers

Damanator

$14.99+

Tomato, Bacon, Onion

Thick Crust Pie

$15.99+

Thick Crust, Extra Pepperoni, Extra Cheese

BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

White pizza with cheese smothered with bbq sauce.

All Meat Pie

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham

DRINKS

Can Drinks

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Dr Pepper

$1.49

Mt Dew

$1.49

Ginger Ale

$1.49

Root Beer

$1.49

Sunkist Orange

$1.49

Pepsi

$1.49

Diet Pepsi

$1.49

Bottle Water

$1.59

Malta

$1.89

2 Liters

2 Liter Coke

$3.39

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.39

2 Liter Sprite

$3.39

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.39

Juice

Orange Juice

$1.60

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$7.99+

COMBO SPECIALS

Singles Special

$16.99

Bulls Special

$21.99

Hurricane Special

$25.99

Gator Special

$34.99

Sportsman Special

$38.99

Half-Time Special

$31.99

Seminole Special

$51.99

CUSTOM PIZZAS

Custom Pizza

JAMAICAN BEEF PATTIE

JAMAICAN BEEF PATIE

$4.59+

SIDES

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sm Sauce (marinara)

$1.00

Lg Sauce (marinara)

$3.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Anchovies

$1.50

Coco Bread

$2.65

Garlic Bread

$2.50

One Meatball (w/sauce)

$2.75

Large Dough

$6.00

Small Dough

$3.00

BAKED CHICKEN WINGS

Baked Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Baked chicken wings with your choice of sauce.

SANDWICHES

Mo-Wich

$11.99
Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

Open faced baked sandwich with garlic butter coating on amoroso roll, sliced homemade meatball, marinara sauce and lots of cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99
Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Baked open face amoroso bread coated with our garlic butter and smothered with Italian sausage and cheese.

Cheese Steak

$11.99

Open faced baked amoroso bread coated with our homemade garlic butter, steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and lots of cheese.

All Meat Sandwich

$11.99

Tomato Bacon Sandwich

$11.99

Veggie Special Sandwich

$11.99

CALZONE

Calzone

$11.99

Rolled up dough with pizza cheese, ricotta and choice of one topping. Served with side of marinara.

STROMBOLI

Stromboli

$11.99

SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE AND MARINARA SAUCE.

Spinach Stromboli

$11.99

PEPPERONI ROLL

Pepperoni Roll

$11.99

Veggie Roll

$11.99

POTATO KNISH

POTATO KNISH

$4.00

TOPPINGS

$0.50

DESSERTS

FLAN

$4.05

TRES LECHES

$4.10

ITALIAN GARLIC STRIPS

Italian Garlic Strips

$10.99+

SPAGHETTI BAG (NO PASTA)

SPAGHETTI BAG

$12.99

MEATBALL BAG (NO PASTA)

MEATBALL BAG

$14.99

ATKINS DISH

ATKINS DISH

$9.99

MEATBALL PLATTER

MEATBALL PLATTER

$11.99

2 BEEF PATTIES SPECIAL

2 BEEF PATTIE SPECIAL

$7.99

PEOPLE SPECIALS

Douggie Special

$19.00

Joel Special

$22.00

Small Bruce

$16.99

Large Bruce

$21.99

Bills Special 1

$61.00

Bills Special 2

$71.00