Food

Starters

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$7.99

Italian Breaded

Pizza Rolls (6)

$8.99

With Marinara Sauce

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$4.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99Out of stock
Fried Ravioli

$6.99

French Fries

$2.50

Side of Meatballs

$6.99

Breadsticks

$4.99

Fries With Sub

$1.25

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, carrots and your choice of Italian, blue cheese, homemade ranch or Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, carrots and your choice of Italian, blue cheese, homemade ranch or Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce mixed with creamy Caesar salad dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce mixed with creamy Caesar salad dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Small Greek Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini pepper and Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Large Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini pepper and Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Small Raspberry Walnut Salad

$4.99

Spring mix lettuce, grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Large Raspberry Walnut Salad

$9.99

Spring mix lettuce, grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Wings

(6) Wings

$8.99

(10) Wings

$12.99

(20) Wings

$23.99

Pasta

Cheese Tortellini

$15.99

Sautéed prosciutto and red onions in a creamy marinara sauce with a touch of Pinot Grigio.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$15.99
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$15.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp

$15.99

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce

$15.99

Chicken Piccata

$15.99

Sautéed chicken breast with lemon sauce and capers served over spaghetti.

Chicken Pesto

$15.99

Penne pasta with grilled chicken, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, and sundried tomatoes, tossed in a freshly prepared pesto cream sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Tender chicken breast sautéed with portobello mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over fettuccine.

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Fresh breaded eggplant with mozzarella, romano cheeses, and Pizzaiolos marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Tender chicken breast, topped with Pizzaiolo's marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic cream sauce, tossed with fresh spinach and vine-ripened cherry tomatoes. Served over spaghetti.

Pasta Dimare

$16.99

Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari, swirled together in a spicy Pinot Grigio marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.

Pasta Carbonara

$15.99

Sautéed prosciutto with red onion tossed in a creamy parmesan cheese sauce served over spaghetti.

Sausage Marinara

$15.99

Sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh basil served over penne pasta.

Create Your Own Pizza

8" CYO Pizza

$6.49

12" CYO Pizza

$11.99

16" CYO Pizza

$14.99

Gluten Free CYO Pizza

$11.99

Cauliflower CYO Pizza

$11.99

8" Gourmet Pizza

Pizzaiolo's Special 8"

$8.99

Our signature pizza is made with our homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes.

Bianco Pizza 8"

$8.99

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.

The Sicilian 8"

$8.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage and Sicilian sausage.

The Meats 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef.

The Brooklyn Pizza 8"

$8.99

Extra tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, and extra pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken 8"

$8.99

Barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, and green peppers .

Shrimp Scampi 8"

$8.99

Garlic butter sauce, shrimp, fresh spinach, mushrooms, capers and cherry tomatoes.

Chicken Pesto 8"

$8.99

Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken, black olives, onions and cherry tomatoes.

Supreme 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers.

Greek 8"

$8.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and fresh tomatoes.

Quattro Formaggi 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, Blend of 4 different cheeses mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and romano.

The Godfather 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Beef meatballs, Genoa salami, bacon bits and banana peppers.

Tuscan Village 8"

$8.99

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes.

Pesto Veggie 8"

$8.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and fresh tomatoes.

Pesto Prosciutto 8"

$8.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and shaved Parmesan.

The Italian 8"

$8.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, goat cheese.

Chicken Bacon 8"

$8.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese.

Margherita 8"

$8.99

A classic Italian made with olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 8"

$8.99

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.

Hawaiian 8"

$8.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon bits.

Veggie Pizza 8"

$8.99

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 8"

$8.99

12" Gourmet Pizza

Pizzaiolo's Special 12"

$16.99

Our signature pizza is made with our homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes.

Bianco Pizza 12"

$16.99

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.

The Sicilian 12"

$16.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage and Sicilian sausage.

The Meats 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef.

The Brooklyn Pizza 12"

$16.99

Extra tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, and extra pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken 12"

$16.99

Barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, and green peppers .

Shrimp Scampi 12"

$16.99

Garlic butter sauce, shrimp, fresh spinach, mushrooms, capers and cherry tomatoes.

Chicken Pesto 12"

$16.99

Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken, black olives, onions and cherry tomatoes.

Supreme 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers.

Greek 12"

$16.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and fresh tomatoes.

Quattro Formaggi 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, Blend of 4 different cheeses mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and romano.

The Godfather 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Beef meatballs, Genoa salami, bacon bits and banana peppers.

Tuscan Village 12"

$16.99

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes.

Pesto Veggie 12"

$16.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and fresh tomatoes.

Pesto Prosciutto 12"

$16.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and shaved Parmesan.

Chicken Bacon 12"

$16.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese.

The Italian 12"

$16.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, goat cheese.

Margherita 12"

$16.99

A classic Italian made with olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$16.99

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.

Hawaiian 12"

$16.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon bits.

Veggie Pizza 12"

$16.99

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 12"

$16.99

16" Gourmet Pizza

Pizzaiolo's Special 16"

$22.99

Our signature pizza is made with our homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes.

Bianco Pizza 16"

$22.99

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.

The Sicilian 16"

$22.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage and Sicilian sausage.

The Meats 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef.

The Brooklyn Pizza 16"

$22.99

Extra tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, and extra pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken 16"

$22.99

Barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, and green peppers .

Shrimp Scampi 16"

$22.99

Garlic butter sauce, shrimp, fresh spinach, mushrooms, capers and cherry tomatoes.

Chicken Pesto 16"

$22.99

Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken, black olives, onions and cherry tomatoes.

Supreme 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers.

Greek 16"

$22.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, feta, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives, onions and fresh tomatoes.

Quattro Formaggi 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, Blend of 4 different cheeses mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and romano.

The Godfather 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, Beef meatballs, Genoa salami, bacon bits and banana peppers.

Tuscan Village 16"

$22.99

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes.

Pesto Veggie 16"

$22.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and fresh tomatoes.

Pesto Prosciutto 16"

$22.99

Homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and shaved Parmesan.

Chicken Bacon 16"

$22.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits and mozzarella cheese.

The Italian 16"

$22.99

Tomate sauce, mozzarella cheese, sicilian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, goat cheese.

Margherita 16"

$22.99

A classic Italian made with olive oil, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$22.99

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken breast. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.

Hawaiian 16"

$22.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon bits.

Veggie Pizza 16"

$22.99

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza 16"

$22.99

Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza

Gluten Free Pizzaiolo's Special

$16.99

Gluten Free Bianco Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free The Sicilian

$16.99

Gluten Free The Meats

$16.99

Gluten Free The Brooklyn Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Gluten Free Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Gluten Free Chicken Pesto

$16.99

Gluten Free Supreme

$16.99

Gluten Free Greek

$16.99

Gluten Free Quattro Formaggi

$16.99

Gluten Free The Godfather

$16.99

Gluten Free Tuscan Village

$16.99

Gluten Free Pesto Veggie

$16.99

Gluten Free Pesto Prosciutto

$16.99

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon

$16.99

Gluten Free The Italian

$16.99

Gluten Free Margherita

$16.99

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$16.99

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$16.99

Cauliflower Gourmet Pizza

Cauliflower Pizzaiolo's Special

$16.99

Cauliflower Bianco

$16.99

Cauliflower The Sicilian

$16.99

Cauliflower The Meats

$16.99

Cauliflower The Brooklyn Pizza

$16.99

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Cauliflower Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Cauliflower Chicken Pesto

$16.99

Cauliflower Supreme

$16.99

Cauliflower Greek

$16.99

Cauliflower Quattro Formaggi

$16.99

Cauliflower The Godfather

$16.99

Cauliflower Tuscan Village

$16.99

Cauliflower Pesto Veggie

$16.99

Cauliflower Pesto Prosciutto

$16.99

Cauliflower Chicken Bacon

$16.99

Cauliflower The Italian

$16.99

Cauliflower Margherita

$16.99

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Cauliflower Hawaiian

$16.99

Cauliflower Veggie Pizza

$16.99

1/2 & 1/2 Cauliflower Pizza

$16.99

Lunch buffet

Dinner Buffet

$12.99

Calzone

Calzone

$9.99

Tomate sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese and your choice of 2 toppings

Stromboli

$9.99

Tomate sauce and mozzarella cheese, and your choice of 2 toppings.

Subs

Half Italian Sub

$5.99

Ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise.

Full Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise.

Half Turkey Sub

$5.99

Turkey breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Full Turkey Sub

$9.99

Turkey breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Half Chicken Sub

$5.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Full Chicken Sub

$9.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Half Meatball Sub

$5.99

Beef meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & Parmesan cheese.

Full Meatball Sub

$9.99

Beef meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & Parmesan cheese.

Half Steak & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Steak, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and green peppers.

Full Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Steak, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and green peppers.

Half Buffalo Chicken Sub

$5.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, side of ranch dressing.

Full Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, side of ranch dressing.

Half Sausage Sub

$5.99

Sicilian sausage with grilled green peppers and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese, and a side of marinara sauce.

Full Sausage Sub

$9.99

Sicilian sausage with grilled green peppers and onion, topped with mozzarella cheese, and a side of marinara sauce.

Half Chicken Parmesan Sub

$5.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Full Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Half Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Full Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

1/2 Chicken Pesto Sub

$5.99

Full Chicken Pesto Sub

$9.99

Pitas

Gyro Pita

$8.99

Thin slices of beef and lamb meat, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, red onions and tzatziki sauce served on a pita bread.

Chicken Pita

$8.99

Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki sauce served on a pita bread.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfedo

$6.99

Drinks

Pizzaiolo's Signature Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Drink

$2.49
San Pellegrino

$3.75
Topo Chico

$2.75
Apple Juice

$2.49
Orange Juice

$2.49
Mexican Coke

$3.75
Mexican Fanta

$3.75

2 Liter

$3.75

Desserts

Cannoli (2) Mini

$3.79

Large Cannoli

$4.99
Tiramisu

$6.99
New York Cheesecake

$5.99
Limoncello

$4.99

Italian Rum Cake

$6.99
Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.99
Red Velvet

$6.99

Cinnamon Bites

$7.99
Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.86

Side of Marinara

$1.75

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$5.50

Side of Garlic Sauce

$1.75

Side of Alfredo

$2.75

Side of Pesto

$3.00

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.75

Side of Jalapeños

$1.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.86

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.75

Side of Meatballs

$6.99

extra dressing

$0.86

Bar

Beer

Domestic Beer Bottle

$4.95

Imported Beer Bottle

$5.50

Michelada

$6.95

Small Dos XX

$2.75

Large Dos XX

$5.50

Men's Night

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$20.00

Merlot BTL

$20.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Roscato Sweet Red BTL

$24.00

Moscato Sweet White BTL

$24.00

Confetti Sweet Pink BTL

$24.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonay BTL

$24.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$27.00

Broquel Malbec BTL

$24.00

Coppola cab Bottle

$24.00

Cocktails

Margaritas-Large

$9.99

Liquor

Well Shot

$4.99

Well Single

$6.99

Well Double

$8.99

Top Shelf Shot

$9.99

Top Shelf Single

$10.99

Top Shelf Double

$13.99