2x points now for loyalty members
Pizzaissimo
Food
Pizza
11" Cheese Pie
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
11" White Pie
Olive oil/garlic butter base, mozzarella, & ricotta dollops
11" Custom Create Pie
Cheese pie + up to 5 toppings, or white pie + up to 4 toppings
11" The Issimo
11" Veggie
Cheese pie + onion, bell pepper, black olives, and mushrooms
11" Spicy Hawaiian
Cheese pie + pepperoni, pineapples, & jalapeños
11" Tangy Hawaiian
Cheese pie + bacon, pineapple, banana peppers
11" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, & fresh basil
11" Double Pepperoni X Hot Honey
11" White Spinach Artichoke
White pie + fresh spinach, & marinated artichokes
11" White Hot Honey Bacon
11" White Garlic Meatball
White pie + meatball & fresh garlic
11" Meat Lovers
Cheese pie + pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
11" Works
Cheese pie + pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onion
11" Buffalo Chicken
Cheese pie + grilled chicken, gorgonzola, red onions, buffalo sauce, & side of ranch
11" BBQ Pie
Cheese pie, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, & BBQ sauce drizzle
11" Ultimate Hawaiian
Cheese pie + pepperoni, bacon, ham, and pineapples
16" Cheese Pie
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
16" White Pie
Olive oil/garlic butter base, mozzarella, & ricotta dollops
16" Custom Create
Cheese pie + up to 5 Toppings
16" The Issimo
Cheese pie + pepperoni, banana peppers, & ricotta dollops
16" Veggie
Cheese pie + onion, bell pepper, black olives, and mushrooms
16" Spicy Hawaiian
Cheese pie + pepperoni, jalapeños, & pineapples
16" Tangy Hawaiian
Cheese pie + bacon, pineapples, banana peppers
16" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, & fresh basil
16" Double Pepperoni Hot Honey
16" White Hot Honey Bacon
16" White Spinach Artichoke
White pie + fresh spinach & marinated artichoke
16" White Garlic Meatball
White pie + meatball crumble & fresh garlic
16" Meat Lovers
Cheese pie + pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
16" Works
Cheese pie + pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onion
16" Buffalo Chicken
Cheese pie + grilled chicken, gorgonzola, red onion, buffalo sauce, & 2 sides of ranch
16" BBQ Pie
Cheese pie, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, & BBQ sauce drizzle
16" Ultimate Hawaiian
Cheese pie + pepperoni, bacon, ham, & pineapples
Sicilian
Tomato sauce & mozzarella on a 9 x 13 pan crust
Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with Grana Americana and oregano, served with 2 sides of tomato sauce.
Roll
Mozzarella + choice of topping, brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with Grana Americana and Oregano, served with 2 sides of tomato sauce.
Junior Cheese Pie
Junior White Pie
Junior Calzone
Junior Roll
Specials
Lunch Special
11 inch pie + 1 topping and a drink Available 11am-3pm
#1 Special
1 Large 16" cheese pie + 4 Garlic knots
#2 Special
1 Large 16" + 1 topping + 1 Large cheese pie
#3 Special
1 Large 16" specialty/premium/or custom create pie + 1 Large 16" cheese pie + 8 garlic knots
Pizza Party Trio
3 Large cheese pies
Sides
Garlic Knots (2)
Dough knots, tossed in garlic butter & Grana Americana with side of tomato sauce
Garlic Knots (4)
Dough knots, tossed in garlic butter & Grana Americana with side of tomato sauce
Garlic Knots (8)
Dough knots, tossed in garlic butter & Grana Americana w/ 2 sides of tomato sauce
Cheesy Bread
Olive oil/garlic butter, mozzarella, & Grana Americana with 2 sides of tomato sauce
Side Ranch
Made in house