Pizzaissimo

Popular Items

11" White Garlic Meatball
Garlic Knots (8)
11" Double Pepperoni X Hot Honey

Food

Pizza

11" Cheese Pie

$9.95

Tomato sauce and mozzarella

11" White Pie

$10.95

Olive oil/garlic butter base, mozzarella, & ricotta dollops

11" Custom Create Pie

$13.95

Cheese pie + up to 5 toppings, or white pie + up to 4 toppings

11" The Issimo

$12.45
11" Veggie

$12.45

Cheese pie + onion, bell pepper, black olives, and mushrooms

11" Spicy Hawaiian

$12.45

Cheese pie + pepperoni, pineapples, & jalapeños

11" Tangy Hawaiian

$12.45

Cheese pie + bacon, pineapple, banana peppers

11" Margherita

$12.45

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, & fresh basil

11" Double Pepperoni X Hot Honey

$12.45

11" White Spinach Artichoke

$12.45

White pie + fresh spinach, & marinated artichokes

11" White Hot Honey Bacon

$12.45

11" White Garlic Meatball

$12.45

White pie + meatball & fresh garlic

11" Meat Lovers

$13.95

Cheese pie + pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

11" Works

$13.95

Cheese pie + pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onion

11" Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Cheese pie + grilled chicken, gorgonzola, red onions, buffalo sauce, & side of ranch

11" BBQ Pie

$13.95

Cheese pie, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, & BBQ sauce drizzle

11" Ultimate Hawaiian

$13.95

Cheese pie + pepperoni, bacon, ham, and pineapples

16" Cheese Pie

$16.95

Tomato sauce & mozzarella

16" White Pie

$18.95

Olive oil/garlic butter base, mozzarella, & ricotta dollops

16" Custom Create

$24.95

Cheese pie + up to 5 Toppings

16" The Issimo

$22.75

Cheese pie + pepperoni, banana peppers, & ricotta dollops

16" Veggie

$22.75

Cheese pie + onion, bell pepper, black olives, and mushrooms

16" Spicy Hawaiian

$22.75

Cheese pie + pepperoni, jalapeños, & pineapples

16" Tangy Hawaiian

$22.75

Cheese pie + bacon, pineapples, banana peppers

16" Margherita

$22.75

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, & fresh basil

16" Double Pepperoni Hot Honey

$22.75

16" White Hot Honey Bacon

$22.75
16" White Spinach Artichoke

$22.75

White pie + fresh spinach & marinated artichoke

16" White Garlic Meatball

$22.75

White pie + meatball crumble & fresh garlic

16" Meat Lovers

$24.95

Cheese pie + pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

16" Works

$24.95

Cheese pie + pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onion

16" Buffalo Chicken

$24.95

Cheese pie + grilled chicken, gorgonzola, red onion, buffalo sauce, & 2 sides of ranch

16" BBQ Pie

$24.95

Cheese pie, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, & BBQ sauce drizzle

16" Ultimate Hawaiian

$24.95

Cheese pie + pepperoni, bacon, ham, & pineapples

Sicilian

$15.95Out of stock

Tomato sauce & mozzarella on a 9 x 13 pan crust

Calzone

$11.45

Ricotta, mozzarella, brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with Grana Americana and oregano, served with 2 sides of tomato sauce.

Roll

$11.45

Mozzarella + choice of topping, brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with Grana Americana and Oregano, served with 2 sides of tomato sauce.

Junior Cheese Pie

$6.45

Junior White Pie

$6.95

Junior Calzone

$7.15

Junior Roll

$7.15

Specials

Lunch Special

$10.85

11 inch pie + 1 topping and a drink Available 11am-3pm

#1 Special

$19.45

1 Large 16" cheese pie + 4 Garlic knots

#2 Special

$33.45

1 Large 16" + 1 topping + 1 Large cheese pie

#3 Special

$41.85

1 Large 16" specialty/premium/or custom create pie + 1 Large 16" cheese pie + 8 garlic knots

Pizza Party Trio

$45.55

3 Large cheese pies

Sides

Garlic Knots (2)

$2.15

Dough knots, tossed in garlic butter & Grana Americana with side of tomato sauce

Garlic Knots (4)

$4.15

Dough knots, tossed in garlic butter & Grana Americana with side of tomato sauce

Garlic Knots (8)

$6.45

Dough knots, tossed in garlic butter & Grana Americana w/ 2 sides of tomato sauce

Cheesy Bread

$7.75

Olive oil/garlic butter, mozzarella, & Grana Americana with 2 sides of tomato sauce

Side Ranch

$0.80

Made in house

Side Buffalo

$0.80

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Hot Honey

$0.80

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.80

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.85Out of stock

Homemade Everyday

3-Pack of Cookies

$4.55

Brown butter chocolate chip cookies baked fresh daily (sells out daily)

Beverage

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00