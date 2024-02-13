Pizzeria Deville Libertyville
Starters
- Black Garlic Hummus and Focaccia Bread$11.00
Homemade Black Garlic Hummus and Homemade Garlic Bread
- Roasted Broccoli Salad$9.00
Homemade Roasted Broccoli Salad
- Rosemary Focaccia Bread and Ricotta Cheese$11.00
EVOO, Herbed Whipped Ricotta Cheese, Hot Honey and Kosher Salt
- Buffalo Meatballs$13.00
Mini chicken meatballs, Gorgonzola dip, celery bites
- Meatballs al Forno$13.00
Tomato sauce, basil, pecorino romano, focaccia
- Flatbread$12.00
Wood Fired Oven-Baked Flatbread, EVVO, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Salt & Pepper
- Bacon Cheddar 'Sliders'$14.00
Sirloin Steak & Brisket "Sliders" with Baked in Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Bacon, With Sauce Choice: 911, Gorgonzola or Russian
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Bacon$12.00
Chopped Pistachios, Shaved Parmesan, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Charcuterie Board$18.00
Assortment of Italian Meats, Cheeses and Roasted Vegetables, 1550 Maple Syrup Served with Homemade Focaccia Bread
Individual Salad
- Caesar Deville Individual Salad$9.00
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons Served with Homemade Caesar dressing
- Maaa Individual Salad$10.00
Romaine Hearts, Arugula, Roasted Vegetables, Fresh Basil, Goat Cheese, Seasoned Pumpkin Seeds Served with Homemade Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Chopped Deville Individual Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tomato, Rigatoni Pasta Served with Homemade Cider Vinaigrette
- Chopped Meatball Individual Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Hot Chopped Meatball Al Forno, Cucumbers Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes Served with Homemade Red Wine Vinagrette
- Classic Deville Individual Salad$10.00
Baby Spinach, Prosciutto, Jumbo Pepperoni, Slice Fontina Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Zucchini Served with Homemade Red Wine Vinaigrette
Regular Salad
- Caesar Deville Regular Salad$13.00
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons Served with Homemade Caesar dressing
- Maaa Regular Salad$14.00
Romaine Hearts, Arugula, Roasted Vegetables, Fresh Basil, Goat Cheese, Seasoned Pumpkin Seeds Served with Homemade Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Chopped Deville Regular Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tomato, Rigatoni Pasta Served with Homemade Cider Vinaigrette
- Chopped Meatball Regular Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Hot Chopped Meatball Al Forno, Cucumbers Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes Served with Homemade Red Wine Vinagrette
- Classic Deville Regular Salad$14.00
Baby Spinach, Prosciutto, Jumbo Pepperoni, Slice Fontina Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Zucchini Served with Homemade Red Wine Vinaigrette
8" Sub Sandwiches
- Money Sub$14.00
Pesto Spread, San Danielle Prosciutto Di Parma, Fontina Cheese, Arugula and Fig Jam
- Pizza Sub$11.00
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
- Meatball Parm Sub$15.00
Marinara Sauce, Sliced Meatballs, Al Forno Pasta, Crushed Red Pepper, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
10" Traditional Crust
- 10" Margherita$15.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Fior di latte Mozzarella Cheese, EVOO, Tomato and Basil
- 10" Cheese & Tomato Pie$13.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese and Romano Cheese
- 10" Pepperoni Due$17.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Traditional and Cup & Char Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese and then drizzled with Hot Honey
- 10" My Favorite Pie$17.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved meatballs, chili flakes, basil, mozzarella, parmesan
- 10" Mamma Mia$17.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Shaved Meatballs, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese and Romano Cheese
- 10" The Wooster Classic$16.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Chopped Garlic, Romano, Red Onion, Basil and Chili Flakes
- 10" Motorino Omaggio$17.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Chopped Garlic and then Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
- 10" Prosciutto & Arugula$17.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Prosciutto Di Parma, Arugula and Shaved Red Onion
- 10" Maaa Pie$17.00
EVOO, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Spinach, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions and Pistachio
- 10" Herbivore$17.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Chopped Garlic, Arugula, Portobello Mushroom and Oven Roasted Tomatoes
- 10" Chicken Bacon Caesar$17.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Romano, Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Roasted Tomatoes and Topped with Caesar Salad
- 10" Pizza Bianca$16.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese and SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
- 10" Chicken Pesto$17.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Pulled Chicken, Caramelized Onions & Oven Roasted Tomatoes
- 10" Smokin' Jersey Q$18.00
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeños, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella and Cilantro
- 10" Hot Honey Fried Chicken$18.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Chicken, Jalapenos and then Drizzled with Mike's Honey Honey
- 10" Create Your Own Pizza$13.00
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With yzour Choice Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.
14" Traditional Crust
- 14" Margherita$18.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Fior di latte Mozzarella Cheese, EVOO, Tomato and Basil
- 14" Cheese & Tomato Pie$17.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese and Romano Cheese
- 14" Pepperoni Due$22.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Traditional and Cup & Char Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese and then drizzled with Hot Honey
- 14" My Favorite Pie$22.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved meatballs, chili flakes, basil, mozzarella, parmesan
- 14" Mamma Mia$22.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Shaved Meatballs, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese and Romano Cheese
- 14" The Wooster Classic$19.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Chopped Garlic, Romano, Red Onion, Basil and Chili Flakes
- 14" Motorino Omaggio$21.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Chopped Garlic and then Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
- 14" Prosciutto & Arugula$22.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Prosciutto Di Parma, Arugula and Shaved Red Onion
- 14" Maaa Pie$21.00
EVOO, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Spinach, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions and Pistachio
- 14" Herbivore$22.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Chopped Garlic, Arugula, Portobello Mushroom and Oven Roasted Tomatoes
- 14" Chicken Bacon Caesar$22.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Romano, Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Roasted Tomatoes and Topped with Caesar Salad
- 14" Pizza Bianca$20.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese and SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
- 14" Chicken Pesto$22.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Pulled Chicken, Caramelized Onions & Oven Roasted Tomatoes
- 14" Smokin' Jersey Q$22.00
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeños, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella and Cilantro
- 14" Hot Honey Fried Chicken$22.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Chicken, Jalapenos and then Drizzled with Mike's Honey Honey
- 14" Create Your Own Pizza$15.00
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With yzour Choice Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.
Motor City Pizzas
- Four Cheese$15.00
Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Basil and then topped with Square Red Sauce
- Hot Honey Square$18.00
Romano Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Traditional Pepperoni, Cup & Char Pepperoni and then Topped with Square Red Sauce & Hot Honey
- Pleased To Meat You$19.00
Romano Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Cup & Char Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage and then topped with Square Red Sauce
- Farm Square$19.00
EVOO, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Broccoli, Pistachios and then Drizzled with Pesto Sauce
- Motor City Squares Create Your Ownte Your Own$13.00
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Mozzarella Cheese and Square Red Sauce.