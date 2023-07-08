Pizzeria Espiritu 1722 St Michaels Dr
Main Menu
Appetizers & Zuppe
Soup of the Day
A scratch-made signature soup
Garlic Bread
Paisano loaf coated in butter and loaded with garlic. Served with marinara sauce
Bruschetta
Thinly sliced toasted bread topped with garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and anchovies
Antipasto
Cheeses, olives, and rolled meats, served with vinaigrette dressing and marinated basil-garlic olive oil, served over greens
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, salad greens and basil, drizzled with our house vinaigrette
Fried Calamari
Rings and tentacles lightly breaded and crisp served atop a garlic a garlic white wine sauce simmered with diced tomatoes and a side of lemon wedges
Bread & Oil
Insalate
Lg Espiritu Salad
Mixed greens with jicama, bell peppers, tomatoes and red onion, topped with parmesan. With creamy feta or vinaigrette dressing
Lg Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with house ceasar dressing topped with parmesan & homemade croutons
Lg Walnut Cranberry Salad
Mixed greens tossed with tarragon vinaigrette topped with walnuts, raisins, cranberries and feta cheese
Sm Caesar Salad
Sm Espiritu Salad
Sm Walnut Cranberry
House Specialties
Ravioli Rose
Spinach and ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli in a delicious tomato basil cream sauce
Three Mushroom Chicken
Oven baked chicken breast served in a velvety cream sauce with portobello, shiitake and Italian mushrooms. Paired with a side of sautéed vegetables
Chimayo Salmon
A salmon fillet dredged in a mild chimayo rub, oven baked topped with pesto, paired with a side of sautéed vegetables
Dessert
Tiramisu
Lightly whipped mascarpone layered with lady fingers soaked in coffee, amaretto and brandy, sprinkled with cocoa and coffee
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of rich chocolate cake and light creamy mousse, liberally glazed with melted Hershey's chocolate
Cheesecake
A light and crumbly cheesecake that has an excellent balance of tangy and sweet flavor
Rasberry Creme Brulee
Rich creamy custard infused with raspberries topped with a thin layer of caramelized sugar
Cookies
Pastas
Marinara Pasta
Our house red sauce seasoned with garlic, basil and oregano
Alfredo Pasta
A traditional Italian cream sauce with nutmeg. Also available with following varieties: pesto, green chile or chipotle
Pesto Pasta
A rich sauce with flavors of basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil and parmesan
Three Mushroom Pasta
A velvety cream sauce with portobello, shiitake and Italian mushrooms
Primavera Pasta
Red onions, green and red bell peppers, broccoli, sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce
Meat sauce Pasta
With spicy Italian sausage, mushrooms and onion, infused with a hint of fresh herbs
Seafood Marinara Pasta
Mixed seafood slow simmered in our house marinara sauce
Linguini and Salmon
Salmon, eggplant, roma and sundried tomatoes in a light cream sauce
Small Marinara
Kids Butter N Parm
Pizza
Specialty 10'' Pizza
10" Espiritu
Mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic and mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses
10" Greek Pie
Olive oil, tomato sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese
10" Sicilian Sausage
Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella
10"Amorica Pie
A four cheese pie with tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, basil and garlic
10"Chicken Pesto
Chicken, pesto, and either pine nuts and roma tomatoes or sundried tomatoes and artichokes
10" Light Pizza
A no cheese pie, with tomatoes, onion, zucchini, spinach, eggplant, basil and oregano
10" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
10" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese
10" Three Mushroom Delight
3 mushroom sauce, portobello, shiitake and Italian mushrooms, topped with fresh basil and mozzarella cheese
10" Garden Harvest
Specialty 12'' Pizza
12" Espiritu
Mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic and mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses
12" Greek Pie
Olive oil, tomato sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese
12" Sicilian Sausage
Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella
12" Amorica Pie
A four cheese pie with tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, basil and garlic
12" Chicken Pesto
Chicken, pesto, and either pine nuts and roma tomatoes or sundried tomatoes and artichokes
12" Light Pizza
A no cheese pie, with tomatoes, onion, zucchini, spinach, eggplant, basil and oregano
12" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese
12"Three Mushroom Delight
Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese
12" Garden Harvest
Specialty 14'' Pizza
14" Espiritu
Mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic and mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses
14" Greek Pie
Olive oil, tomato sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese
14"Sicilian Sausage
Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella
14" Amorica Pie
A four cheese pie with tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, basil and garlic
14"Chicken Pesto
Chicken, pesto, and either pine nuts and roma tomatoes or sundried tomatoes and artichokes
14" Light Pizza
A no cheese pie, with tomatoes, onion, zucchini, spinach, eggplant, basil and oregano
14" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
14" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese
14"Three Mushroom Delight
Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese
14" Garden Harvest
Specialty 16'' Pizza
16" Espiritu
Mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic and mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses
16" Greek Pie
Olive oil, tomato sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese
16"Sicilian Sausage
Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella
16" Amorica Pie
A four cheese pie with tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, basil and garlic
16" Chicken Pesto
Chicken, pesto, and either pine nuts and roma tomatoes or sundried tomatoes and artichokes
16" Light Pizza
A no cheese pie, with tomatoes, onion, zucchini, spinach, eggplant, basil and oregano
16" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
16" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese
16"Three Mushroom Delight
Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese
16" Garden Harvest
BYO Thin Crust Pizza
BYO Deep Dish Pizza
CYO Calzone
Specialty Half and Half Pizza
Specialty Half and BYO Half
Daily Lunch Specials & Sandwiches
Margherita - Lunch
Fresh sliced tomatoes with mozzarella, basil and parmesan
Sausage & Pepperoni - Lunch
Tomato sauce and mozzarella with Italian sausage and pepperoni
Greek Pie - Lunch
Feta and mozzarella cheeses with tomato sauce, kalamata olives, spinach and red onions brushed with olive oil
Garden Harvest - Lunch
Tomato, mozzarella and provolone topped with red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic and sprinkled with Romano cheese
Amorica Pie- Lunch
Tomato sauce, fresh sliced tomatoes, four cheeses flavored with basil and garlic
Special Sandwiches
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Premium sausage made with veal, pork and beef, cooked with marinara sauce, sautéed onions and red bell peppers
Combo Sandwich
Italian beef and Italian sausage, marinara sauce, sautéed onions and red bell peppers
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, provolone cheese tomatoes and parmesan dressing
Meatball Sandwich
A combination of beef, pork and fresh herb, marinara sauce, sautéed onions and red bell pepper
Italian Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced top loin sautéed with red onions and dressed with our basil aioli dressing
Portobello Red Pepper Sandwich
Portobello mushroom and red pepper with tomato, greens and basil aioli
Veggie Combo Sandwich
Roasted eggplant, mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, roma tomatoes and provolone served with basil aioli dressing