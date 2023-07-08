Pizzeria Espiritu 1722 St Michaels Dr

Main Menu

Appetizers & Zuppe

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

A scratch-made signature soup

Garlic Bread

$8.59

Paisano loaf coated in butter and loaded with garlic. Served with marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$9.95

Thinly sliced toasted bread topped with garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and anchovies

Antipasto

$10.95

Cheeses, olives, and rolled meats, served with vinaigrette dressing and marinated basil-garlic olive oil, served over greens

Caprese

$11.95

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, salad greens and basil, drizzled with our house vinaigrette

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Rings and tentacles lightly breaded and crisp served atop a garlic a garlic white wine sauce simmered with diced tomatoes and a side of lemon wedges

Bread & Oil

$2.00

Insalate

Lg Espiritu Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens with jicama, bell peppers, tomatoes and red onion, topped with parmesan. With creamy feta or vinaigrette dressing

Lg Ceasar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with house ceasar dressing topped with parmesan & homemade croutons

Lg Walnut Cranberry Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens tossed with tarragon vinaigrette topped with walnuts, raisins, cranberries and feta cheese

Sm Caesar Salad

$8.95

Sm Espiritu Salad

$8.95

Sm Walnut Cranberry

$9.95

House Specialties

Ravioli Rose

$19.49

Spinach and ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli in a delicious tomato basil cream sauce

Three Mushroom Chicken

$19.49

Oven baked chicken breast served in a velvety cream sauce with portobello, shiitake and Italian mushrooms. Paired with a side of sautéed vegetables

Chimayo Salmon

$21.95

A salmon fillet dredged in a mild chimayo rub, oven baked topped with pesto, paired with a side of sautéed vegetables

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Lightly whipped mascarpone layered with lady fingers soaked in coffee, amaretto and brandy, sprinkled with cocoa and coffee

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Layers of rich chocolate cake and light creamy mousse, liberally glazed with melted Hershey's chocolate

Cheesecake

$7.00

A light and crumbly cheesecake that has an excellent balance of tangy and sweet flavor

Rasberry Creme Brulee

$7.00

Rich creamy custard infused with raspberries topped with a thin layer of caramelized sugar

Cookies

$7.00

Pastas

Marinara Pasta

$14.95

Our house red sauce seasoned with garlic, basil and oregano

Alfredo Pasta

A traditional Italian cream sauce with nutmeg. Also available with following varieties: pesto, green chile or chipotle

Pesto Pasta

$16.49

A rich sauce with flavors of basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil and parmesan

Three Mushroom Pasta

$17.49

A velvety cream sauce with portobello, shiitake and Italian mushrooms

Primavera Pasta

$16.49

Red onions, green and red bell peppers, broccoli, sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce

Meat sauce Pasta

$17.49

With spicy Italian sausage, mushrooms and onion, infused with a hint of fresh herbs

Seafood Marinara Pasta

$19.95

Mixed seafood slow simmered in our house marinara sauce

Linguini and Salmon

$20.49

Salmon, eggplant, roma and sundried tomatoes in a light cream sauce

Small Marinara

$11.00

Kids Butter N Parm

$7.00

Pizza

Specialty 10'' Pizza

10" Espiritu

$15.95

Mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic and mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses

10" Greek Pie

$13.49

Olive oil, tomato sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese

10" Sicilian Sausage

$15.95

Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella

10"Amorica Pie

$13.49

A four cheese pie with tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, basil and garlic

10"Chicken Pesto

$15.95

Chicken, pesto, and either pine nuts and roma tomatoes or sundried tomatoes and artichokes

10" Light Pizza

$13.49

A no cheese pie, with tomatoes, onion, zucchini, spinach, eggplant, basil and oregano

10" Margherita

$15.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

10" Supreme

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese

10" Three Mushroom Delight

$15.95

3 mushroom sauce, portobello, shiitake and Italian mushrooms, topped with fresh basil and mozzarella cheese

10" Garden Harvest

$15.95

Specialty 12'' Pizza

12" Espiritu

$18.95

Mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic and mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses

12" Greek Pie

$15.49

Olive oil, tomato sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese

12" Sicilian Sausage

$18.95

Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella

12" Amorica Pie

$15.49

A four cheese pie with tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, basil and garlic

12" Chicken Pesto

$18.95

Chicken, pesto, and either pine nuts and roma tomatoes or sundried tomatoes and artichokes

12" Light Pizza

$15.49

A no cheese pie, with tomatoes, onion, zucchini, spinach, eggplant, basil and oregano

12" Margherita

$17.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

12" Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese

12"Three Mushroom Delight

$17.95

Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese

12" Garden Harvest

$17.95

Specialty 14'' Pizza

14" Espiritu

$21.99

Mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic and mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses

14" Greek Pie

$19.49

Olive oil, tomato sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese

14"Sicilian Sausage

$21.99

Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella

14" Amorica Pie

$19.49

A four cheese pie with tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, basil and garlic

14"Chicken Pesto

$21.99

Chicken, pesto, and either pine nuts and roma tomatoes or sundried tomatoes and artichokes

14" Light Pizza

$19.49

A no cheese pie, with tomatoes, onion, zucchini, spinach, eggplant, basil and oregano

14" Margherita

$19.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

14" Supreme

$23.99

Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese

14"Three Mushroom Delight

$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese

14" Garden Harvest

$19.95

Specialty 16'' Pizza

16" Espiritu

$24.99

Mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic and mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses

16" Greek Pie

$21.49

Olive oil, tomato sauce, kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese

16"Sicilian Sausage

$24.99

Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella

16" Amorica Pie

$21.49

A four cheese pie with tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, basil and garlic

16" Chicken Pesto

$24.99

Chicken, pesto, and either pine nuts and roma tomatoes or sundried tomatoes and artichokes

16" Light Pizza

$21.49

A no cheese pie, with tomatoes, onion, zucchini, spinach, eggplant, basil and oregano

16" Margherita

$21.95

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

16" Supreme

$26.95

Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese

16"Three Mushroom Delight

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, red bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese

16" Garden Harvest

$21.95

BYO Thin Crust Pizza

BYO 10'' Thin Crust Pizza

$13.95

BYO 12'' Thin Crust Pizza

$16.49

BYO 14'' Thin Crust Pizza

$17.95

BYO 16'' Thin Crust Pizza

$19.95

BYO Deep Dish Pizza

BYO 10'' Deep Dish Pizza

$15.49

BYO 12'' Deep Dish Pizza

$17.49

BYO 14'' Deep dish Pizza

$19.95

BYO 16'' Deep Disht Pizza

$21.95

CYO Calzone

Calzone

$13.95

Specialty Half and Half Pizza

10'' Specialty Half and Half

12'' Specialty Half and Half

14'' Specilaty Half and Half

16'' Specialty Half and half

Specialty Half and BYO Half

10" Specialty Half & BYO Half

$5.00

12" Specialty Half & BYO Half

$6.40

14" Speiclty Half & BYO Half

$7.40

16" Specilaty Half & BYO Half

$8.40

Slices

Slice Chees

$4.00

Slice Pepperoni

$5.00

Slice Espiritu

$5.75

Beverage

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr.Pepper

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Orange Fanta

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Juice

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

San Pergrino

$3.95

Aqua Pana

$3.95

Can Soda

$1.00

Daily Lunch Specials & Sandwiches

Daily Lunch Specials & Sandwiches

Margherita - Lunch

$12.95

Fresh sliced tomatoes with mozzarella, basil and parmesan

Sausage & Pepperoni - Lunch

$12.95

Tomato sauce and mozzarella with Italian sausage and pepperoni

Greek Pie - Lunch

$12.95

Feta and mozzarella cheeses with tomato sauce, kalamata olives, spinach and red onions brushed with olive oil

Garden Harvest - Lunch

$12.95

Tomato, mozzarella and provolone topped with red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic and sprinkled with Romano cheese

Amorica Pie- Lunch

$12.95

Tomato sauce, fresh sliced tomatoes, four cheeses flavored with basil and garlic

Special Sandwiches

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.95

Premium sausage made with veal, pork and beef, cooked with marinara sauce, sautéed onions and red bell peppers

Combo Sandwich

$14.95

Italian beef and Italian sausage, marinara sauce, sautéed onions and red bell peppers

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken breast, provolone cheese tomatoes and parmesan dressing

Meatball Sandwich

$12.95

A combination of beef, pork and fresh herb, marinara sauce, sautéed onions and red bell pepper

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.75

Thinly sliced top loin sautéed with red onions and dressed with our basil aioli dressing

Portobello Red Pepper Sandwich

$12.95

Portobello mushroom and red pepper with tomato, greens and basil aioli

Veggie Combo Sandwich

$12.95

Roasted eggplant, mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, roma tomatoes and provolone served with basil aioli dressing

Spinach Vinaigrette

$12.95

Beer and Wine

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Shock Top - Belgian White

$5.00

Deschutes - Pond Ale

$5.00

Deschutes - Black Butte

$5.00

Nut Brown Ale

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Double White

$5.00

Marble Brewing

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Pilsner Urquell

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kaliber - N/A

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Tractor Hard Cider

$6.50

Wine

Chinti Caposaldo

$6.00+

Sangivoese Toscana

$7.00+

Valpolicella

$8.00+

Merlot Beaulieu

$8.00+

Cab Sauvignon Slow Press

$9.00+

Cab Sauvignon J Lohr Half Bottle

$18.00

Malbec Alamos

$8.00+

Pinot Noir J Lohr

$9.00+

Chianti Classico Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Chardonnay Dark Horse

$7.00+

Chardonnay Frei Brothers

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Moscato

$8.00+

Prosecco Brut

$9.00