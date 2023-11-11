Pizzeria Grande
Main Menu
12" Pizzas
- Medium 12" Cheese$11.00
- Medium 12" Pepperoni$13.00
- Medium 12" Half & Half$16.50
- Medium 12" - Gluten Free Cheese$16.50
- Medium 12" Aioli$16.50
Aioli sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and fresh tomatoes
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken$16.50
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, & cheese
- Medium 12" Buffalo Chicken$16.50
Chicken tenders in hot buffalo sauce, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Chicken Alfredo$16.50
Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Deluxe$16.50
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" El Paso$16.50
BBQ chicken, pineapple, onion, & BBQ sauce
- Medium 12" Fiordilatte$16.50
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Garlic & Herb$16.50
Garlic & herb sauce & cheese
- Medium 12" Godfather$16.50
Garlic, sausage, eggplant, pepperoni, Romano cheese, hot peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Greek Pizza$16.50
Feta cheese, black olives, onions, tomato, garlic, Cheddar cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Grilled Chicken$16.50
Grilled chicken, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Hawaiian$16.50
Ham, pineapple, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Italian Festival$16.50
Sausage, meatballs, eggplant, chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Meat Lovers$16.50
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, salami, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Mushroom Lovers$16.50
Fresh mushrooms (extra), butter & garlic sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Popeye$16.50
Spinach, feta, tomatoes, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Romano$16.50
Grilled chicken, red pepper, garlic, Romano cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Shrimp Scampi$16.50
With white sauce
- Medium 12" Steak Monster$16.50
Grilled steak, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" Super Buffalo$16.50
Buffalo sauce, buffalo finger, bacon, & cheese
- Medium 12" Vegetarian$16.50
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom, onion, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Medium 12" White Pizza$9.50
- Medium 12" Four Cheese$16.50
- Medium 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.50
16" Pizzas
- Large 16" Cheese$16.25
- Large 16" Pepperoni$19.00
- Large 16" Half & Half$23.10
- Large 16" Aioli$23.10
Aioli sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and fresh tomatoes
- Large 16" BBQ Chicken$23.10
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, & cheese
- Large 16" Buffalo Chicken$23.10
Chicken tenders in hot buffalo sauce, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Chicken Alfredo$23.10
Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Deluxe$23.10
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" El Paso$23.10
BBQ chicken, pineapple, onion, & BBQ sauce
- Large 16" Fiordilatte$23.10
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Garlic & Herb$23.10
Garlic & herb sauce & cheese
- Large 16" Godfather$23.10
Garlic, sausage, eggplant, pepperoni, Romano cheese, hot peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Greek Pizza$23.10
Feta cheese, black olives, onions, tomato, garlic, Cheddar cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Grilled Chicken$23.10
Grilled chicken, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Hawaiian$23.10
Ham, pineapple, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Italian Festival$23.10
Sausage, meatballs, eggplant, chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Meat Lovers$23.10
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, salami, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Mushroom Lovers$23.10
Fresh mushrooms (extra), butter & garlic sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Popeye$23.10
Spinach, feta, tomatoes, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Romano$23.10
Grilled chicken, red pepper, garlic, Romano cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Shrimp Scampi$23.10
With white sauce
- Large 16" Steak Monster$23.10
Grilled steak, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Super Buffalo$23.10
Buffalo sauce, buffalo finger, bacon, & cheese
- Large 16" Vegetarian$23.10
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom, onion, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Large 16" Chickn Bacon Ranch$23.10
- Large 16" Four Cheese$23.10
- Large 16" Chicken Pesto$23.10
- Large 16" Bianco$23.10
- Large 16" Amore$23.10
18" Pizzas
- Extra Large 20" Cheese$20.65
- Extra Large 20" Pepperoni$23.95
- Extra Large 20" Half & Half$25.30
- Extra Large 20" Aioli$25.30
Aioli sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, and fresh tomatoes
- Extra Large 20" BBQ Chicken$25.30
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Buffalo Chicken$25.30
Chicken tenders in hot buffalo sauce, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Chicken Alfredo$25.30
Grilled chicken, broccoli, alfredo sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Deluxe$25.30
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" El Paso$25.30
BBQ chicken, pineapple, onion, & BBQ sauce
- Extra Large 20" Fiordilatte$25.30
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Garlic & Herb$25.30
Garlic & herb sauce & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Godfather$25.30
Garlic, sausage, eggplant, pepperoni, Romano cheese, hot peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Greek Pizza$25.30
Feta cheese, black olives, onions, tomato, garlic, Cheddar cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Grilled Chicken$25.30
Grilled chicken, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Hawaiian$25.30
Ham, pineapple, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Italian Festival$25.30
Sausage, meatballs, eggplant, chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Meat Lovers$25.30
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, salami, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Mushroom Lovers$25.30
Fresh mushrooms (extra), butter & garlic sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Popeye$25.30
Spinach, feta, tomatoes, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Romano$25.30
Grilled chicken, red pepper, garlic, Romano cheese, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Shrimp Scampi$25.30
With white sauce
- Extra Large 20" Super Buffalo$25.30
Buffalo sauce, buffalo finger, bacon, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Vegetarian$25.30
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom, onion, peppers, tomato sauce, & cheese
- Extra Large 20" Chicken Bacon Ranch$25.30
- Extra Large 20" Four Cheese$25.30
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$13.70
- Eggplant Parmesan Calzone$18.35
- Sausage Calzone$18.35
- Pepperoni Calzone$18.35
- Italian Cold Cut Calzone$18.35
- Broccoli and Cheese Calzone$18.35
- Spinach and Garlic Calzone$18.35
- Chicken Parmesan Calzone$18.35
- Meatball Calzone$18.35
- Grilled Chicken Calzone$18.35
- Steak and Cheese Calzone$18.35
- Vegetarian Calzone$18.35
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, & tomatoes
- Buffalo Calzone$18.35
- BBQ Calzone$18.35
- Steak Bomb Calzone$18.35
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, & tomatoes
- Deluxe Calzone$18.35
- Ham & Chs Calzone$18.35
- Veal Parm Calzone$18.35
Salads
- Tossed Salad$10.10
Lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and croutons
- Caesar Salad$10.10
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Romano cheese with caesar dressing on the side
- Greek Salad$12.55
Tossed salad with feta cheese
- Chef Salad$14.70
Turkey, imported ham, and American cheese piled high over a tossed salad
- Antipasto Salad$14.70
Imported salami, ham, pepperoni, and provolone atop a tossed salad
- Tuna Salad$14.70
Tuna salad served on our tossed salad
- Garden Salad$10.95
- Caesar Salad$10.15
- Turkey Salad$13.70
- Pesto Salad$13.75
Tortellini with pesto sauce
- Turkey with Bacon Salad$14.70
- Chicken Teriyaki Salad$14.70
With pineapple
- Veggie Salad$12.60
Mushrooms & pickles
- Genoa Salami Salad$12.60
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.10
Dinners
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.05
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing, and croutons
- Caesar Wrap$10.10
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing, and croutons
- Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$12.00
Bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Steak Tip Wrap$16.10
- Greek Wrap$10.10
Feta, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, and onions
- Chicken Greek Wrap$12.00
- Chicken Finger Wrap$12.00
- Turkey BLT Wrap$13.70
- Hot Veggie Wrap$11.35
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, and cheese
- Cold Veggie Wrap$11.35
- BBQ Chicken Finger Wrap$12.00
- Grande Wrap$12.00
Spinach, goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette
Cold Subs
Philly Steak Subs
Parmesan Subs
Hot Subs
- Pesto Chicken Hot Sub$12.05
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted peppers, lettuce, and fresh mozzarella
- Italiano Hot Sub$12.05
Mortadella, salami, hot ham, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella
- Grande Sub Hot Sub$12.05
Grilled chicken, honey mustard, and roasted peppers
- Grilled Chicken Hot Sub$11.75
- BBQ Grilled Chicken Hot Sub$11.75
- Buffalo Grilled Chicken Hot Sub$11.75
- Grilled Chicken Bomb Hot Sub$11.75
Mushrooms, onions, and peppers
- Grilled Chicken Ranch Hot Sub$11.75
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Turkey BLT Hot Sub$11.75
- Chicken BLT Hot Sub$11.75
- Hot Pastrami Sub$11.75
- Vegetarian Hot Sub$11.75
- B.L.T Hot Sub$11.75
- Chicken Cutlet Hot Sub$11.75
- Cheeseburger Hot Sub$11.75
- Chicken Kabob Hot Sub$11.75
Grilled chicken, feta, lettuce, tomato, and Greek dressing
- Chicken Teriyaki Hot Sub$11.75
- Il Grande Hot Sub$11.75
Clubs
Appetizers & Sides
- 10pc - Chicken Fingers$16.40
10 pieces. Choice of plain, buffalo, BBQ, red hot chili, or teriyaki. Served with a side of bleu cheese
- 10pc - Chicken Wings$15.15
8 pieces. Choice of plain, buffalo, BBQ, red hot chili, or teriyaki. Served with a side of bleu cheese
- Onion Rings$6.98
- French Fries$6.98
- Cheese Fries$8.80
- Bacon Cheese Fries$8.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.80
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.48
7 pieces. Served with a side of marinara
- Garlic Bread$2.95
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.00
White cheese
- Buffalo Mozzarella$5.00
- Fried Dough$10.10
- Side Order of Chicken$7.50
- Kettle Chips$7.05
- Dips and Sauces$1.00
- Wings and Fries$15.15
7 pieces
- Fingers and Fries$15.15
8 pieces
- Side Dressing$1.00
- Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries$7.95
- Kids Wings and Fries$7.95
Ziti, Pastas, & Spaghetti
- Parmesan$16.05
Your choice of veal, chicken, meatball, or eggplant, marinara, and melted cheese
- Shrimp Scampi$21.45
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$17.65
Grilled chicken & broccoli over penne pasta in our homemade alfredo sauce
- Sauce and Cheese$12.20
Meat sauce, tomato sauce, and cheese
- Chicken Cacciatore$18.92
Onions, peppers, and tomatoes
Beverages & Sides
Beverages
- Water$2.60
- 2L Pepsi$4.43
- 2L Diet Pepsi$4.43
- 2L Mountain Dew$4.43
- 2L Ginger Ale$4.43
- 2L Root Beer$4.43
- 2L Orange$4.43
- 20oz Pepsi$3.15
- 20oz Diet Pepsi$3.15
- 20oz Sierra Mist$3.15
- 20oz Mountain Dew$3.15
- 20oz Ginger Ale$3.15
- 20oz Root Beer$3.15
- 20oz Orange$3.15
- Can Pepsi$1.73
- Can Diet Pepsi$1.73
- Can Sierra Mist$1.73
- Can Mountain Dew$1.73
- Can Ginger Ale$1.73
- Can Root Beer$1.73
- Can Orange$1.73
- Vitamin Water$3.67
- Gatorade$3.80
- Cookies$1.25
- Lays Chips$0.99
- Can Coke$1.73
- Can diet coke$1.73
- Large Dough$6.00
- Med Dough$4.00
- Can Root beer$1.73