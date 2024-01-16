Pizzeria Mia Marco's
Appetizer
Salad
- Crowded House
Mixed Greens, Sweet cherry tomatoes, red onion, home made crutons and dressing of choice.$10.00
- Mista Mista
Mixed greens, sweet cherry tomatoes, Shaved Parm, Sweet creamy balsimic dressing.$12.00
- When in Rome
Romain lettuce, home made crutons and cesar dressing with cracked black pepper.$12.00
- Simply Red
Romaine lettuce, sweet cherry tomatoes, home made croutons, red onion, Fresh Mozzerella, Shaved Parm, Italian Vinagerete.$14.00
- Pear Supply
Mixed Greens, cucumbers, sliced pear, dried cranberrys, pecans, goat cheese, sweet creamy balsamic dressing.$14.00
- Caprese Salad Cup$9.00
Pizza Round Pies
- Build a Pie$18.00
- Cheese Pizza$18.00
- Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
- Maga-Rita (Margherita Classica)$18.00
- Soppressata Pizza$20.00
- Hotta Soppressata$21.00
- DanBo Pie$21.00
- Sausage Pizza$20.00
- BoBo (Mushroom Pizza)$20.00
- Pizza Bianco(White Pie)$18.00
- MeatBall Pizza$23.00
- Feel Like Bacon Love (Bacon Pizza)$22.00
- The Godfather$29.00
- J's Volcano$24.00
- The BCR (Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza)$27.00
- Nonnas Chicken Parmasan$27.00
- Meat Lovers Pizza$27.00
- Pizza Suprima$27.00
- Veggie Pie$24.00
- Pie of the Month$28.00
- Don Ho (Hawaiian)$21.00
- Run BCP (Buffalo Chicken Pizza)$27.00
