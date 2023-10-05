Pizzeria Mozzarella 20329 N 59th Ave
All Day Menu
Traditional Appetizers
1/2 Loaf Garlic Bread w / mozzarella
Buttery garlic bread, topped with mozzarella and toasted til melty. Served w/ marinara for dipping.
6 pc Wings
Big juicy wings, deep fried til golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce: Honey Hot, Garlic Parm, BBQ
12 pc Wings
Big juicy wings, deep fried til golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce. They can be Mild, Medium or Hot Honey Hot, Garlic Parm or BBQ
2 pc Meatballs
Two large handmade meatballs, smothered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Loaded Fries
Classic golden brown french fries with your favorite toppings. Your choice of garlic parmesan or cheese & bacon. (Garlic parm shown)
Home made garlic bread
Our home made garlic bread, made to order, brushed with fresh garlic
App Special
Antipasti
Zuppa del Giorno - Cup
New England Clam Chowder shown
Zuppa del Giorno - Bowl
Minestrone shown
Baked Melanzane
Sliced eggplant baked in tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Antipasto
Prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone, pepperoncini, artichokes, olives and roasted peppers.
Bruschetta
Toasted bread slices topped with chopped tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and fresh basil.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella layers, with grape tomato and fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Olive Dish
Our house selection of gourmet olives, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese
Salads
Arugula
Fresh arugula, tomatoes, asiago cheese, house made olive oil and lemon dressing
Ceasar
Fresh lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
House
Romaine, tomatoes, onions, black olives, lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Fresca
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Pasta
Crema Limone
Penne pasta in a lemon cream sauce, with roasted red pepper, fresh garlic and basil.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles, creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.
Linguine Primavera
Chef’s choice of fresh seasonal vegetables, in a cream sauce or tomato sauce.
Spaghetti con Polpette
House made meatballs simmered in fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti pasta.
Ravioli
5 House made ravioli with herbed ricotta filling, in a cream sauce or tomato sauce.
Mac and Cheese
Penne pasta, ricotta, asiago, mascarpone and Parmigiano-Reggiano, topped with bread crumbs.
Meat/Seafood
Sides
Pizza
Traditional Cheese
Traditional Neapolitan thin crust style pizza. Add custom toppings to create your masterpiece.
Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, crushed tomatoes, Fior di Latte mozzarella, topped with fresh basil.
Pepperoni
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella pecorino romano cheese, pepperoni, oregano.
Quattro Formaggi
Mozzarella, Asiago, Fontina, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, EVOO
Polpette
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, house made meatballs, pecorino romano cheese, oregano EVOO
Crudo
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, prossciutto di Parma, pecorino romano cheese
Capricciosa
San Marzano tomato sauce, fontina, prosciutto di Parma, oregano, olives, artichoke hearts.
Salsiccia
San Marzano tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, house made sausages, pepperoncini, EVOO
Primavera
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, red onions, green bell peppers, mushroom, oregano
Piccante
San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior di Latte mozzarella, house made sausages, pepperoni, prosciutto di Parma
Create your own
Special of the day
Stuffed
Cheese Calzone
Homemade pizza dough stuffed with pizza sauce, ricotta cheese, and shredded mozzarella. Oven baked until golden brown. Add any pizza toppings to make your custom calzone.
Stromboli
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, house made sausage, onions, bell pepper, oregano, served with a side of marinara
Desserts
Cannoli
Traditionally sicilian fried pastry dough filled with sweet ricotta and mini chocolate chips
Baked Cookie
Giant fresh baked chocolate chip cookie topped with ice cream or chocolate sauce
Zeppole
Deep fried pastry doughnuts tossed with powdered sugar or chocolate sauce
Ice Cream
Rainbow ice cream