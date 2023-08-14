Popular Items

Gigantes

$5.00

Smoked Cheese Pie

$6.50

Baklava

$5.00

Bakery

Heated

Square Spanakopita

$7.50Out of stock

Traditional Greek spinach pie.

Mini Spinach

$3.00

Zambonotiropita

$4.50Out of stock

Ham & Cheese puff pastry pie.

Loukanokopita

$4.00

Puff pastry wrapped around Greek sausage.

Loukoumades

$9.00Out of stock

Bougatsa

$7.00

Semolina custard wrapped in phyllo, topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Mini Cheese Pie

$3.00

Smoked Cheese Pie

$6.50

Feta & Cheese Honey Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Kourou Cheese Pie

$4.00

Greek shortbread cheese pies.

Round Twisted Spinach Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Dry

Croissant

$4.00

Pistachio Croisant

$4.00

Chocolate Croisant

$4.00

Greek Yogurt & Cherry Danish

$4.00

Milopita

$4.50

Croissini

$1.50

Galaktoboureko

$5.00

Baklava

$5.00

Gianniotiko

$5.00

Kataifi

$4.50

Nutella Bracelets

$3.00

Taxini Bun

$4.50

Mini Donut

$1.25

Karidopita

$5.00

Portokalopita

$4.50

Ravani

$4.50

Sokolatopita

$4.50

Koulouri

$2.00

Pasteli

$1.50

White Chocolate Bracelets

$3.00Out of stock

Raisin Bun

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Baklava Box

$6.50Out of stock

Refrigerated

Karaokas

$3.00

Chocolate Mosaiko

$2.50

Cream Puff

$3.00

Trigona Panoramatos

$4.50

Phyllo Cup

$1.50

Walnut Truffle

$1.50

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Mama's Strawberry Jello

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$9.00

No Bake Cheesecake

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Ekmek

$5.00

White Chocolate Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Yogurt Honey

$8.00

Mini Ekmek

$1.50Out of stock

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Cookies

Melomakarona

$0.75

Kourabiedes

$0.75

Koulourakia

$0.75

Indokarida

$0.75

Coffee Chocolate

$0.75

Soft Chocolate

$0.75

Chocolate Filled

$0.75

Ergolavi

$0.75

Chocolate Covered Melomakarona

$1.50

Twisted Chocolate

$1.00

Small Box Cookies

$6.00

Large Box Cookies

$12.00

Ergolavi Sandwich

$1.50

Coffee

Single Espresso

$1.00

Double Espresso

$2.00

Triple Espresso

$3.00

Quad Espresso

$4.00

Reg Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Lg Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Reg Cafe Latte

$4.00

Lg Cafe Latte

$5.00

Reg Iced Latte

$4.00

Lg Iced Latte

$5.00

Reg Breve

$4.00

Lg Breve

$5.00

Reg Cafe au Lait

$3.50

Lg Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Reg Cappuccino

$4.00

Lg Cappuccino

$5.00

Reg Chai Latte

$4.00

Lg Chai Latte

$5.00

Reg Iced Chai

$4.00

Lg Iced Chai

$5.00

Reg Cold Brew

$3.50

Reg Flat White

$4.00

Lg Flat White

$5.00

Frappes

$4.00

Freddo Capuccino

$5.00

Freddo Espresso

$5.00

Greek Coffee

$3.00

Double Greek Coffee

$6.00

Lungo

$2.00

Machiatto

$3.00

Ristretto

$2.00

Reg Americano

$3.00

Lg Americano

$5.00

Cortado

$3.00

Unsweet Cold Foam

$1.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lrg Cold Brew

$4.50

Espresso Con Panna

$2.75

Vanilla Cold Foam

$1.00

Salted Caramel Cold Foam

$1.00

Chocolate Cold Foam

$1.00

Cinnamon Cold Foam

$1.00

Reg London Fog Tea Latte

$4.00

Lg London Fog Tea Latte

$5.00

Reg Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Reg Greek Honey Latte

$4.50

Lg Greek Honey Latte

$5.50

Reg Vanilla Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.00

Lg Vanilla Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.00

Reg Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.00

Lg Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.00

Reg Cinnamon Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.00

Lg Cinnamon Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.00

Reg Chocolate Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.00

Lg Chocolate Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.00

Reg Honey Vanlla Shaken Espresso

$4.50

Lg Honey Vanilla Shaken Espresso

$5.50

Reg Cinnamon Shaken Espresso

$4.50

Lg Cinnamon Shaken Espresso

$5.50

Reg Cocoa Shaken Espresso

$4.50

Lg Cocoa Shaken Espresso

$5.50

Reg Chocolate Hazelnut Shaken Espresso

$4.50

Lg Chocolate Hazelnut Shaken Espresso

$5.50

Grab & Go

Biscotto

$5.00

Caprice

$8.00

Plaka Olive Oil

$23.00+

Tumblr

$16.00

Avgolemono Soup

$6.00

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Classic Greek Salad

$8.75

Lox Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

Focaccia Haloumi Sandwich

$5.00

Half Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Pastitsio

$12.00Out of stock

Mousaka

$12.00

Biftekia

$12.00Out of stock

Loux Orange

$4.00

Loux Lemon

$4.00

Amita

$4.00Out of stock

Water Bottle

$4.00

ILLY Cold Brew

$4.00

ILLY Cappuccino Brew

$4.00

Epsa Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Epsa Sour Cherry

$4.00

Small Fiji

$2.50

Bread

Tsoureki

$9.00Out of stock

Sourdough

$8.00Out of stock

Greek Country

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Water

$4.00

Epsa Lemonade

$3.00

Epsa Orange

$3.00

Epsa Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Illy Cold Brew Can

$4.00

Bottle Sparkling Water

$9.00

Bottle Still Water

$9.00

Bread (Table)

Table Bread

Extra Table Bread

$0.50

Starters

Dolmadakia Kasou

$20.00

Handmade stuffed grape leaves inspired by the traditional recipe from Kasos island.

Baked Feta in Phyllo

$14.00

Feta wrapped in phyllo and drizzled with raw thyme flavored Greek honey.

Mediterranean Charcuterie

$24.00

Assortment of Greek cheeses, cured meats, nuts, and dried fruit.

Smoked Aubergine

$14.00

Smoked eggplant with olive oil, crispy onions flakes, greek yogurt, red peppers, lime.

Fava Santorini

$10.00

Fava beans( split beans), thyme, red onions, olive oil, lemon juice, and capers.

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Grilled Spanish octopus marinated with olive oil and oregano.

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fried squid rings served with black squid ink mayo.

Zucchini Chips

$9.00

Crispy slices of zucchini served with tzatziki.

Loukaniko

$9.00

Grilled Greek village sausage, served with pita, french fries, and tzatziki.

Garides Saganaki

$21.00

Jumbo shrimps sauteed with feta cheese, tomato sauce and finished with ouzo.

Mussels Saganaki

$15.00

PEI mussels sautéed with tomato sauce, feta cheese and finished with ouzo.

Mini Gyros

$12.00Out of stock

Saganaki

$14.00

Bowl Avgolemono

$6.00

Bowl Of Lentil

$5.00

Souvlaki

Kalamakia(Skewers)

$18.00

(2) Pork or chicken skewers served with hand cut fries, tzatziki and pita.

Souvlaki Pita

$10.00

Grilled chicken or pork with tomato, red onions, fries, and tzatziki wrapped in pita.

Pork Gyro

$9.00

Homemade sliced gyro, with tomato, red onions, fries, and tzatziki wrapped in pita.

Shrimp Kalamakia

$24.00

2 grilled shrimp skewers served with fries

Gyro Platter

$15.00

From the Grill

Biftekia(burger patties)

$15.00

3 burger patties with Greek spices served with hand cut French fries, pita, and tzatziki

Brizola(Rib Eye Steak)

$45.00

14oz grilled ribeye served with hand cut fries

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Half-rack of lamb chops served with hand cut French fries, pita, and tzatziki.

Leg of Lamb Special

$30.00Out of stock

Leg of Lamb slowly roasted on rotisserie.

Roasted Chicken

$21.00

Half roasted chicken flavored with garlic and rosemary served with oven potatoes.

Pikilia

Mixed Grill Pikilia

$58.00

Combination of lambchops, traditional Greek sausage, chicken, pork skewers, and biftekia, accompanied by pita and tzatziki.

Mixed Seafood Pikilia

$58.00

Combination of grilled shrimp ,mussels ,octopus and fried calamari.

Mixed Vegetable Pikilia

$18.00

Combination of grilled tomatoes, zucchini, aubergine, and colored peppers.

Salads

Classic Greek Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, olives, green peppers, feta, house, EVOO, and oregano.

Dakos Salad

$12.00

Greek barley rusk, cherry tomatoes, and manouri goat cheese.

Athinaiki Salad

$15.00

Chopped sea bass, carrots, spring onion, potatoes, and mayo.

Beetroot Salad

$12.00

Shrimps, diced mango, cucumber, tomato, lime, and olive oil.

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Shrimps, diced mango, cucumber, tomato, lime, nd olive oil.

Mains

Plaka Mousaka

$20.00

Traditional mousaka with minced beef, eggplant, and light bechamel foam.

Red Snapper Orzo

$36.00

Red snapper filet served with tomato orzo risotto and a touch of ouzo.

Kleftiko

$30.00

Braised lamb shank served over trachana.

Grouper Fricassee

$39.00

Grouper filet served with seasonal greens and egg and lemon sauce.

Kasiotiko

$33.00

Braised lamb shank, dolmadakia kasou, rice pilaf, and French fries.

Octopus Stifado

$28.00

Boiled octopus with red wine and pearled onions.

Pastichio

$20.00

Fish

Lavraki (Branzino)

$36.00

Whole oven baked Bronzino, olive oil, oregano, garlic, and grilled lemon.

Tsipoura (Dorade)

$32.00

Whole oven baked seabream, olive oil, oregano, garlic, and grilled lemon.

Barbounia (Red Mullets)

$29.00

Pan fried red mullets served with grilled lemon.

Lithrini (Red Snapper)

$54.00

Whole oven baked red snapper, olive oil, oregano, garlic, and grilled lemon.

Sfirida (Grouper)

$70.00Out of stock

Sides

Horta(Greens)

$5.00

Gigantes

$5.00

Patates Fournou (Oven Potatoes)

$6.00

Oven Potatoes baked in oven.

French Fries

$6.00

Hand cut home made fries.

Pantzaria(Beets)

$5.00

Tzatziki

$4.00

Pita Bread

$4.00

Pilafi

$4.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00Out of stock

Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$6.00

Kakavia Soup(fish soup)

$8.00Out of stock

Lentil Soup

$4.00

Happy Hour Menu

Happy Hour Food

Cheese Saganaki HH

$11.00

Chicken Skewers HH

$8.00

Classic Greek Salad HH

$10.00

Dakos Salad HH

$10.00

Feta Fillo Honey HH

$12.00

Graviera Cheese & Honey HH

$8.00

Keftedes HH

$10.00

Loukaniko HH

$8.00

Mini Gyros HH

$12.00

Mini Spinach & Cheese Pie HH

$10.00

Pork Skewers HH

$8.00

Spreads HH

$10.00

Zucchini Chips HH

$6.00

Happy Hour Drinks

Olympic Torch HH

$10.00

Gin Masticha HH

$10.00

Wild G&T HH

$10.00

Passionfruit Crush HH

$10.00

Smokey Whiskey HH

$10.00

Angouri Refresher HH

$10.00

Mykonos Highball HH

$10.00

El Greco HH

$10.00

Espresso Martini HH

$10.00

Stella Artois HH

$5.00

Peroni HH

$5.00

Evolution 3, IPA HH

$5.00

Loose Cannon HH

$5.00

Angry Orchard HH

$5.00

Yuengling HH

$5.00

Miller Lite HH

$5.00

citrus Squall HH

$5.00

Voltes Red, Agiogrtiko HH

$6.00

Geometria, Agiogrtiko HH

$9.00

Cuvee Villages,Xinomavro HH

$11.00

Red on Black, Agiogritiko HH

$12.00

Voltes White, Roditis HH

$6.00

La Lu Di, Moschofilero HH

$9.00

Geometria,Malagouzia HH

$9.00

Chardonnay HH

$13.00