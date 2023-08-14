Estiatorio Plaka, Greek Restaurant & Bakery
Bakery
Heated
Square Spanakopita
Traditional Greek spinach pie.
Mini Spinach
Zambonotiropita
Ham & Cheese puff pastry pie.
Loukanokopita
Puff pastry wrapped around Greek sausage.
Loukoumades
Bougatsa
Semolina custard wrapped in phyllo, topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Mini Cheese Pie
Smoked Cheese Pie
Feta & Cheese Honey Pie
Kourou Cheese Pie
Greek shortbread cheese pies.
Round Twisted Spinach Pie
Dry
Croissant
Pistachio Croisant
Chocolate Croisant
Greek Yogurt & Cherry Danish
Milopita
Croissini
Galaktoboureko
Baklava
Gianniotiko
Kataifi
Nutella Bracelets
Taxini Bun
Mini Donut
Karidopita
Portokalopita
Ravani
Sokolatopita
Koulouri
Pasteli
White Chocolate Bracelets
Raisin Bun
Mini Baklava Box
Refrigerated
Karaokas
Chocolate Mosaiko
Cream Puff
Trigona Panoramatos
Phyllo Cup
Walnut Truffle
Rice Pudding
Mama's Strawberry Jello
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
No Bake Cheesecake
Fruit Cup
Yogurt Parfait
Ekmek
White Chocolate Lime
Yogurt Honey
Mini Ekmek
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoop Ice Cream
Cookies
Coffee
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Triple Espresso
Quad Espresso
Reg Brewed Coffee
Lg Brewed Coffee
Reg Cafe Latte
Lg Cafe Latte
Reg Iced Latte
Lg Iced Latte
Reg Breve
Lg Breve
Reg Cafe au Lait
Lg Cafe Au Lait
Reg Cappuccino
Lg Cappuccino
Reg Chai Latte
Lg Chai Latte
Reg Iced Chai
Lg Iced Chai
Reg Cold Brew
Reg Flat White
Lg Flat White
Frappes
Freddo Capuccino
Freddo Espresso
Greek Coffee
Double Greek Coffee
Lungo
Machiatto
Ristretto
Reg Americano
Lg Americano
Cortado
Unsweet Cold Foam
Hot Tea
Lrg Cold Brew
Espresso Con Panna
Vanilla Cold Foam
Salted Caramel Cold Foam
Chocolate Cold Foam
Cinnamon Cold Foam
Reg London Fog Tea Latte
Lg London Fog Tea Latte
Reg Hot Chocolate
Lg Hot Chocolate
Reg Greek Honey Latte
Lg Greek Honey Latte
Reg Vanilla Cold Foam Cold Brew
Lg Vanilla Cold Foam Cold Brew
Reg Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew
Lg Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew
Reg Cinnamon Cold Foam Cold Brew
Lg Cinnamon Cold Foam Cold Brew
Reg Chocolate Cold Foam Cold Brew
Lg Chocolate Cold Foam Cold Brew
Reg Honey Vanlla Shaken Espresso
Lg Honey Vanilla Shaken Espresso
Reg Cinnamon Shaken Espresso
Lg Cinnamon Shaken Espresso
Reg Cocoa Shaken Espresso
Lg Cocoa Shaken Espresso
Reg Chocolate Hazelnut Shaken Espresso
Lg Chocolate Hazelnut Shaken Espresso
Grab & Go
Biscotto
Caprice
Plaka Olive Oil
Tumblr
Avgolemono Soup
Lentil Soup
Quinoa Salad
Classic Greek Salad
Lox Bagel Sandwich
Focaccia Haloumi Sandwich
Half Chicken
Pastitsio
Mousaka
Biftekia
Loux Orange
Loux Lemon
Amita
Water Bottle
ILLY Cold Brew
ILLY Cappuccino Brew
Epsa Pink Lemonade
Epsa Sour Cherry
Small Fiji
N/A Beverage
Menu
Bread (Table)
Starters
Dolmadakia Kasou
Handmade stuffed grape leaves inspired by the traditional recipe from Kasos island.
Baked Feta in Phyllo
Feta wrapped in phyllo and drizzled with raw thyme flavored Greek honey.
Mediterranean Charcuterie
Assortment of Greek cheeses, cured meats, nuts, and dried fruit.
Smoked Aubergine
Smoked eggplant with olive oil, crispy onions flakes, greek yogurt, red peppers, lime.
Fava Santorini
Fava beans( split beans), thyme, red onions, olive oil, lemon juice, and capers.
Grilled Octopus
Grilled Spanish octopus marinated with olive oil and oregano.
Fried Calamari
Fried squid rings served with black squid ink mayo.
Zucchini Chips
Crispy slices of zucchini served with tzatziki.
Loukaniko
Grilled Greek village sausage, served with pita, french fries, and tzatziki.
Garides Saganaki
Jumbo shrimps sauteed with feta cheese, tomato sauce and finished with ouzo.
Mussels Saganaki
PEI mussels sautéed with tomato sauce, feta cheese and finished with ouzo.
Mini Gyros
Saganaki
Bowl Avgolemono
Bowl Of Lentil
Souvlaki
Kalamakia(Skewers)
(2) Pork or chicken skewers served with hand cut fries, tzatziki and pita.
Souvlaki Pita
Grilled chicken or pork with tomato, red onions, fries, and tzatziki wrapped in pita.
Pork Gyro
Homemade sliced gyro, with tomato, red onions, fries, and tzatziki wrapped in pita.
Shrimp Kalamakia
2 grilled shrimp skewers served with fries
Gyro Platter
From the Grill
Biftekia(burger patties)
3 burger patties with Greek spices served with hand cut French fries, pita, and tzatziki
Brizola(Rib Eye Steak)
14oz grilled ribeye served with hand cut fries
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Lamb Chops
Half-rack of lamb chops served with hand cut French fries, pita, and tzatziki.
Leg of Lamb Special
Leg of Lamb slowly roasted on rotisserie.
Roasted Chicken
Half roasted chicken flavored with garlic and rosemary served with oven potatoes.
Pikilia
Mixed Grill Pikilia
Combination of lambchops, traditional Greek sausage, chicken, pork skewers, and biftekia, accompanied by pita and tzatziki.
Mixed Seafood Pikilia
Combination of grilled shrimp ,mussels ,octopus and fried calamari.
Mixed Vegetable Pikilia
Combination of grilled tomatoes, zucchini, aubergine, and colored peppers.
Salads
Classic Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, olives, green peppers, feta, house, EVOO, and oregano.
Dakos Salad
Greek barley rusk, cherry tomatoes, and manouri goat cheese.
Athinaiki Salad
Chopped sea bass, carrots, spring onion, potatoes, and mayo.
Beetroot Salad
Shrimps, diced mango, cucumber, tomato, lime, and olive oil.
Quinoa Salad
Shrimps, diced mango, cucumber, tomato, lime, nd olive oil.
Mains
Plaka Mousaka
Traditional mousaka with minced beef, eggplant, and light bechamel foam.
Red Snapper Orzo
Red snapper filet served with tomato orzo risotto and a touch of ouzo.
Kleftiko
Braised lamb shank served over trachana.
Grouper Fricassee
Grouper filet served with seasonal greens and egg and lemon sauce.
Kasiotiko
Braised lamb shank, dolmadakia kasou, rice pilaf, and French fries.
Octopus Stifado
Boiled octopus with red wine and pearled onions.
Pastichio
Fish
Lavraki (Branzino)
Whole oven baked Bronzino, olive oil, oregano, garlic, and grilled lemon.
Tsipoura (Dorade)
Whole oven baked seabream, olive oil, oregano, garlic, and grilled lemon.
Barbounia (Red Mullets)
Pan fried red mullets served with grilled lemon.
Lithrini (Red Snapper)
Whole oven baked red snapper, olive oil, oregano, garlic, and grilled lemon.