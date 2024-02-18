Planted Express 832 Hambrick Rd Unit C
Burgers
- Big Mama$14.99
House ground vegan burger patty made of Jackfruit and Walnut topped with Jalepenos, vegan bacon, BBQ, vegan cheddar, fried onions.
- The OG$14.99
House made patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. On burger bun
- Lava Burger$16.99
House made patty, American cheese, carmelized onions, cheese sauce, Texas toast.
- The Hulk$22.00
House made american patty, vegan provolone, sauteed peppers and onions and jalepeno. on burger bun
- The Bugatti$30.00
Double house made patty, vegan american cheese, truffle mayo, mac n cheez, served on texas toast.
Cheese fries
- Junk truck$14.99
French fries, melted vegan cheese, smoked jackfruit, vegan bacon, BBQ, green onion.
- Marley Fries$14.99
Vegan loaded fries with Caribbean inspired flavors brought to life with crispy French fries, melted vegan cheese, jerk jackfruit, marinated peppers, onions, cilantro, vegan sour cream, avocado.
- Buffalo Fries$14.99
French fries, melted vegan cheese, buffalo fried jackfruit, vegan bacon, vegan ranch, green onions
- Tsunami Fries$17.99
French fries, Coleslaw, katfish, skallops, ranch, green onions and old bay.
- BYOB Mac n Cheez$7.00
A customizable mac n cheez bowl choose as many or as few toppings as you want!
Sandwiches
- Fresh prince$16.99
Jackfruit philly, vegan provolone, sautéed peppers and onions & mayo served on a hoagie roll.
- Tsunami Funkadelic$17.99
Vegan seafood Po boy style sandwich made with our Katfish, skallops, Mayo, lettuce, tomato, ranch drizzle, green onion and old bay
- Cowboy Melt$14.99
American style vegan patty melt made with Smoked Jackfruit, BBQ, Cheddar, served on Texas toast
- BBQ sandwich$12.99
Smoked Jackfruit, BBQ, pickle, coleslaw, brioche bun.
- The Gladys$13.99
Jackfruit fried Chik'n, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. served on white bun.