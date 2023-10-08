Plantify Collective Winter Park
JACKED UP FOOD (Tues-Fri, Sun)
APP's & SHARABLES
TACO PLATTER
2 Picadillo street tacos and 2 Ropa Vieja Jackfruit street tacos with veggie toppings
LOADED NACHOS
Choice of Picadillo or Ropa Vieja Jackfruit or Vegano Protein. Ques'oh Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro Crema & Lime Wedge
JACKED UP FRIES
Chedda Cheese, Vegan Bacon, Burger Sauce, Sauteed Onions & Scallions
ELOTE STREET CORN
BURGERS & SAMMY'S
OG BURGER
Cilantro Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Chedda Cheese, Burger Sauce, Kosher Dill Pickles .
ISLAND BURGER
Cilantro Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onions, Chedda Cheese, Potato Sticks, Burger Sauce, Smashed Sweet Plantain
BBQ BEAST BURGER
Cilantro Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Guava BBQ Sauce, Fried Onion Rings, Chedda Cheese, Burger Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños
BASIC BURGER
Just Patties, Cheese, and Grilled Onions!
BASIC BACON BURGER
Just Patties, Cheese, and Grilled Onions! AND BACON!
CHICK'N BACON RANCH
Fried chick'n patty, burger sauce, ranch, Chedda Cheese, vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes.
NO POLLO LOCO SAMMY
Guava BBQ Chick'n with elote corn slaw, served on choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Comes with a standard side.
TACOS & BURRITOS
BIG PAPI BURRITO
Choice of Picadillo or Ropa Vieja Jackfruit or Vegano Protein. Rice, Beans, Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cilantro Crema, Sauteed Onions, Sweet Plantains
STREET TACOS
Choice of Picadillo, Ropa Vieja Jackfruit, or Vegano Protein. Comes with a standard side or upgrade to a premium side for $1 more
FYSH TACOS
Two flour tortilla FYSH tacos with lettuce, elote slaw, and sweet Thai chili sauce.
SINGLE TACO
Choice of Picadillo, Ropa Vieja Jackfruit, or Vegano Protein.
RICE BOWLS & PLATTERS
BARGAIN BOWL
Rice, Elote Corn Salad, Side Salad, Sweet Plantain, and Choice of Protein!
RICE PLATTER
Choice of Ropa Vieja Jackfruit or Picadillo Impossible Beef or Vegano Protein served with with yellow rice, beans, house salad, sweet plantains & choice of a standard side. Upgrade to a premium side for $1 more
SIDES & EXTRAS
ADD BACON
CRISPY PlANT BASED BACON!!! (GF)(SOY FREE) (Coconut oil, rice flour, tapioca starch.)
ELOTE CORN SALAD
Roasted Corn, Housemade vegan Mayo, onions, cilantro and spices. Served cold
REG FRIES
Crispy golden seasoned fries
CHEESEY FRIES
Crispy golden seasoned fries with cheddar cheese
SIDE SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, Cilantro Crema, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
ONION RINGS
Breaded Onion rings, served with Burger Sauce
RICE & BEANS
Yellow Rice and our housemade pinto beans
SIDE OF AVOCADO
fresh sliced avocado
SIDE OF BURGER SAUCE
our housemade ketchumayo sauce
SIDE OF CHEESE
housemade cheddar cheese sauce
SIDE OF CILANTRO CREMA
housemade cilantro garlic crema sauce
SIDE OF GUAVA BBQ
house made guava bbq sauce with a kick
SIDE OF RANCH
house made vegan ranch
SWEET PLANTAINS
side of sweet plantains
YUCA FRIES
crispy seasoned yuca steak fries with cilantro crema and pickled onions.
Cheezy Nachos
JACKED UP KIDS
KID BURGER W/ FRIES
kids burger with fries
KID NUGGET W/ FRIES
kids chickn nuggets with fries
KIDS RICE BOWL
Choice of Picadillo, Ropa Vieja Jackfruit, or Vegano Protein. rice and beans with a plantain
JACKED UP SWEETS
PIZZA NOVA (Sun)
Pizza Nova Apps
Cheesey Bread
housemade 48hour fermented cheesey dough, served with red sauce
Orbital Wedge Salad
iceburg lettuce wedge, drizzled in vegan ranch, garnished with red onions, vegan bacon, cherry heirloom tomatoes, and vegan blue cheese crumble. 9 GF
Truffalo Titan Bites
fire-roasted Cauliflower with garlic confit, red onions, & scallions tossed in our house-made truffalo sauce. garnished with vegan ranch! 12 GF
PIZZA
LUNA BIANCA
garlic oil, cashew mozzarella, tofu-ricotta, Fresh Basil, Vegan Parmesan.
MEATBALL MOTHERSHIP
red sauce, impossible meatballs, cashew mozzarella,tofu-ricotta, fresh basil, vegan Parmesan.
MILKY WAY PIE
vegan ranch base, vegan chick'n & bacon, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Onions, Scallions, Vegan PARMESAN.
PLANET PEPPERONI
red sauce, plant-based pepperoni, cashew mozzarella, fresh basil, evoo, Vegan parmesan.
SPACE COWBOY
guava bbq base, vegan chick'n & bacon, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Onions, Scallions, Vegan PARMESAN.
STARLIGHT SUPREME
red sauce, plant-based pepperoni, impossible meatballs, cashew mozzarella, roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh basil, vegan Parmesan.
SUPERNOVA PIE
red sauce, fresh basil, cashew mozzarella, evoo, vegan parmesan.
GALATIC GARDEN
PASTA NOVA
Sides & Extras
Kosmic Kids
A HARMLESS BITE
DESSERTS - A HARMLESS BITE
Red Velvet Cupcake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Chai Pumpkin Snickerdoodle
Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)
Bluberry Cheezcake Donut
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Almond based cream cheese with peanut butter and gram cracker crust.
Maple Chocolate Chip Donut
Funfetti Vanilla Cake
Oreo Vanilla Cake
Oreo Chocolate Cake (GF)
Smores Cookie Bar
Red Velvet Brownies GF
red sauce, fresh basil, cashew mozzarella, evoo, vegan parmesan.
Blueberry Cheese Cake Donut
Strawberry Sprinkle Donut
DRINKS
SODA
Mingle Mocktail
LaCrox Sparkling Water
Poppi Soda
POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda w/ Gut Health & Immunity Benefits, Beverages w/ Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice, Low Calorie & Low Sugar Drink
Malta India
Malt Beverage, Non-Alcoholic 7oz
Odyssey Mushroom Elixir
Ginger Beer
Manzana Apple Soda
Sprite - Mexico
Orange Fanta - Mexico
Coke Zero - Can
Dr. Pepper - Can
Coke - Mexico
KOMBUCHA
Poppi Soda
POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda w/ Gut Health & Immunity Benefits, Beverages w/ Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice, Low Calorie & Low Sugar Drink
Vitalitea Kombucha Growler on Tap (32oz)
Vitalitea Kombucha
LEMONADE
Pink Rosey Lemonade
Lemonade, strawberry puree, cranberry juice, rose syrup
Mango Pineapple Lemonade
Ol' Fashion Lemonade
Blue Cloud Lemonade
Half Lemonade * Half Pea flower Tea * Lavender Syrup and Flowers
TEA (ICED)
Hibiscus Lime Fresh Tea
Fresh brewed Hibiscus Flower Tea with lime
Fresh brewed Hibiscus Flower Tea with lime