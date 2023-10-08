JACKED UP FOOD (Tues-Fri, Sun)

APP's & SHARABLES

TACO PLATTER

TACO PLATTER

$10.00

2 Picadillo street tacos and 2 Ropa Vieja Jackfruit street tacos with veggie toppings

2 Picadillo street tacos and 2 Ropa Vieja Jackfruit street tacos with veggie toppings

LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$9.00+

Choice of Picadillo or Ropa Vieja Jackfruit or Vegano Protein. Ques'oh Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro Crema & Lime Wedge

Choice of Picadillo or Ropa Vieja Jackfruit or Vegano Protein. Ques'oh Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro Crema & Lime Wedge

JACKED UP FRIES

JACKED UP FRIES

$12.00

Chedda Cheese, Vegan Bacon, Burger Sauce, Sauteed Onions & Scallions

Chedda Cheese, Vegan Bacon, Burger Sauce, Sauteed Onions & Scallions

ELOTE STREET CORN

ELOTE STREET CORN

$6.99+

BURGERS & SAMMY'S

OG BURGER

$15.95

Cilantro Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Chedda Cheese, Burger Sauce, Kosher Dill Pickles .

Cilantro Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Chedda Cheese, Burger Sauce, Kosher Dill Pickles .

ISLAND BURGER

ISLAND BURGER

$15.95

Cilantro Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onions, Chedda Cheese, Potato Sticks, Burger Sauce, Smashed Sweet Plantain

Cilantro Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onions, Chedda Cheese, Potato Sticks, Burger Sauce, Smashed Sweet Plantain

BBQ BEAST BURGER

BBQ BEAST BURGER

$16.94

Cilantro Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Guava BBQ Sauce, Fried Onion Rings, Chedda Cheese, Burger Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños

Cilantro Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Guava BBQ Sauce, Fried Onion Rings, Chedda Cheese, Burger Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños

BASIC BURGER

BASIC BURGER

$12.75

Just Patties, Cheese, and Grilled Onions!

Just Patties, Cheese, and Grilled Onions!

BASIC BACON BURGER

BASIC BACON BURGER

$14.75

Just Patties, Cheese, and Grilled Onions! AND BACON!

Just Patties, Cheese, and Grilled Onions! AND BACON!

CHICK'N BACON RANCH

CHICK'N BACON RANCH

$16.50

Fried chick'n patty, burger sauce, ranch, Chedda Cheese, vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes.

Fried chick'n patty, burger sauce, ranch, Chedda Cheese, vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes.

NO POLLO LOCO SAMMY

NO POLLO LOCO SAMMY

$16.25

Guava BBQ Chick'n with elote corn slaw, served on choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Comes with a standard side.

Guava BBQ Chick'n with elote corn slaw, served on choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Comes with a standard side.

TACOS & BURRITOS

BIG PAPI BURRITO

BIG PAPI BURRITO

$16.50

Choice of Picadillo or Ropa Vieja Jackfruit or Vegano Protein. Rice, Beans, Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cilantro Crema, Sauteed Onions, Sweet Plantains

Choice of Picadillo or Ropa Vieja Jackfruit or Vegano Protein. Rice, Beans, Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cilantro Crema, Sauteed Onions, Sweet Plantains

STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

$9.50

Choice of Picadillo, Ropa Vieja Jackfruit, or Vegano Protein. Comes with a standard side or upgrade to a premium side for $1 more

Choice of Picadillo, Ropa Vieja Jackfruit, or Vegano Protein. Comes with a standard side or upgrade to a premium side for $1 more

FYSH TACOS

FYSH TACOS

$12.00

Two flour tortilla FYSH tacos with lettuce, elote slaw, and sweet Thai chili sauce.

Two flour tortilla FYSH tacos with lettuce, elote slaw, and sweet Thai chili sauce.

SINGLE TACO

SINGLE TACO

$3.50

Choice of Picadillo, Ropa Vieja Jackfruit, or Vegano Protein.

Choice of Picadillo, Ropa Vieja Jackfruit, or Vegano Protein.

RICE BOWLS & PLATTERS

BARGAIN BOWL

BARGAIN BOWL

$11.50

Rice, Elote Corn Salad, Side Salad, Sweet Plantain, and Choice of Protein!

Rice, Elote Corn Salad, Side Salad, Sweet Plantain, and Choice of Protein!

RICE PLATTER

RICE PLATTER

$16.50

Choice of Ropa Vieja Jackfruit or Picadillo Impossible Beef or Vegano Protein served with with yellow rice, beans, house salad, sweet plantains & choice of a standard side. Upgrade to a premium side for $1 more

Choice of Ropa Vieja Jackfruit or Picadillo Impossible Beef or Vegano Protein served with with yellow rice, beans, house salad, sweet plantains & choice of a standard side. Upgrade to a premium side for $1 more

SIDES & EXTRAS

ADD BACON

$2.00

CRISPY PlANT BASED BACON!!! (GF)(SOY FREE) (Coconut oil, rice flour, tapioca starch.)

CRISPY PlANT BASED BACON!!! (GF)(SOY FREE) (Coconut oil, rice flour, tapioca starch.)

ELOTE CORN SALAD

$3.75

Roasted Corn, Housemade vegan Mayo, onions, cilantro and spices. Served cold

Roasted Corn, Housemade vegan Mayo, onions, cilantro and spices. Served cold

REG FRIES

$3.75

Crispy golden seasoned fries

Crispy golden seasoned fries

CHEESEY FRIES

$4.75

Crispy golden seasoned fries with cheddar cheese

Crispy golden seasoned fries with cheddar cheese

SIDE SALAD

$3.75

Lettuce, tomato, Cilantro Crema, Pickled Onions, Cilantro

Lettuce, tomato, Cilantro Crema, Pickled Onions, Cilantro

ONION RINGS

$4.75

Breaded Onion rings, served with Burger Sauce

Breaded Onion rings, served with Burger Sauce

RICE & BEANS

$3.75

Yellow Rice and our housemade pinto beans

Yellow Rice and our housemade pinto beans

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.00

fresh sliced avocado

fresh sliced avocado

SIDE OF BURGER SAUCE

$0.50

our housemade ketchumayo sauce

our housemade ketchumayo sauce

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.50

housemade cheddar cheese sauce

housemade cheddar cheese sauce

SIDE OF CILANTRO CREMA

$0.50

housemade cilantro garlic crema sauce

housemade cilantro garlic crema sauce

SIDE OF GUAVA BBQ

$0.50

house made guava bbq sauce with a kick

house made guava bbq sauce with a kick

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.50

house made vegan ranch

house made vegan ranch

SWEET PLANTAINS

$3.75

side of sweet plantains

side of sweet plantains

YUCA FRIES

$4.75

crispy seasoned yuca steak fries with cilantro crema and pickled onions.

crispy seasoned yuca steak fries with cilantro crema and pickled onions.

Cheezy Nachos

$4.75

JACKED UP KIDS

KID BURGER W/ FRIES

$7.99

kids burger with fries

kids burger with fries

KID NUGGET W/ FRIES

$7.99

kids chickn nuggets with fries

kids chickn nuggets with fries

KIDS RICE BOWL

$9.99

Choice of Picadillo, Ropa Vieja Jackfruit, or Vegano Protein. rice and beans with a plantain

Choice of Picadillo, Ropa Vieja Jackfruit, or Vegano Protein. rice and beans with a plantain

JACKED UP SWEETS

GUAVA N CHEESE EMPANADA

$3.79Out of stock

Guava and Vegan Creamcheese filled empanada.

Guava and Vegan Creamcheese filled empanada.

PIZZA NOVA (Sun)

Pizza Nova Apps

Cheesey Bread

Cheesey Bread

$8.50

housemade 48hour fermented cheesey dough, served with red sauce

housemade 48hour fermented cheesey dough, served with red sauce

Orbital Wedge Salad

Orbital Wedge Salad

$9.00

iceburg lettuce wedge, drizzled in vegan ranch, garnished with red onions, vegan bacon, cherry heirloom tomatoes, and vegan blue cheese crumble. 9 GF

iceburg lettuce wedge, drizzled in vegan ranch, garnished with red onions, vegan bacon, cherry heirloom tomatoes, and vegan blue cheese crumble. 9 GF

Truffalo Titan Bites

Truffalo Titan Bites

$12.00

fire-roasted Cauliflower with garlic confit, red onions, & scallions tossed in our house-made truffalo sauce. garnished with vegan ranch! 12 GF

fire-roasted Cauliflower with garlic confit, red onions, & scallions tossed in our house-made truffalo sauce. garnished with vegan ranch! 12 GF

PIZZA

LUNA BIANCA

LUNA BIANCA

$16.00

garlic oil, cashew mozzarella, tofu-ricotta, Fresh Basil, Vegan Parmesan.

garlic oil, cashew mozzarella, tofu-ricotta, Fresh Basil, Vegan Parmesan.

MEATBALL MOTHERSHIP

MEATBALL MOTHERSHIP

$17.00

red sauce, impossible meatballs, cashew mozzarella,tofu-ricotta, fresh basil, vegan Parmesan.

red sauce, impossible meatballs, cashew mozzarella,tofu-ricotta, fresh basil, vegan Parmesan.

MILKY WAY PIE

MILKY WAY PIE

$21.00

vegan ranch base, vegan chick'n & bacon, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Onions, Scallions, Vegan PARMESAN.

vegan ranch base, vegan chick'n & bacon, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Onions, Scallions, Vegan PARMESAN.

PLANET PEPPERONI

$16.00

red sauce, plant-based pepperoni, cashew mozzarella, fresh basil, evoo, Vegan parmesan.

red sauce, plant-based pepperoni, cashew mozzarella, fresh basil, evoo, Vegan parmesan.

SPACE COWBOY

SPACE COWBOY

$21.00

guava bbq base, vegan chick'n & bacon, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Onions, Scallions, Vegan PARMESAN.

guava bbq base, vegan chick'n & bacon, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Onions, Scallions, Vegan PARMESAN.

STARLIGHT SUPREME

STARLIGHT SUPREME

$18.00

red sauce, plant-based pepperoni, impossible meatballs, cashew mozzarella, roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh basil, vegan Parmesan.

red sauce, plant-based pepperoni, impossible meatballs, cashew mozzarella, roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh basil, vegan Parmesan.

SUPERNOVA PIE

SUPERNOVA PIE

$15.00

red sauce, fresh basil, cashew mozzarella, evoo, vegan parmesan.

red sauce, fresh basil, cashew mozzarella, evoo, vegan parmesan.

GALATIC GARDEN

GALATIC GARDEN

$18.00

PASTA NOVA

ASTEROID ALFREDO

ASTEROID ALFREDO

$15.00

Sides & Extras

SIDE OF TRUFFALO SAUCE

$1.00

A buffalo sauce with truffle oil infusion! Perfect for dipping, drizzling or dumping!

A buffalo sauce with truffle oil infusion! Perfect for dipping, drizzling or dumping!

Kosmic Kids

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.50

Kids Cheese Pizza with parm

Kids Cheese Pizza with parm

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza with Parm

Kids Pepperoni Pizza with Parm

A HARMLESS BITE

DESSERTS - A HARMLESS BITE

Specializing in custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and other baked goods for any occasion or event. All vegan. So go ahead, take a harmless bite!

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.50

Chai Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)

Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Bluberry Cheezcake Donut

$4.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.50

Almond based cream cheese with peanut butter and gram cracker crust.

Almond based cream cheese with peanut butter and gram cracker crust.

Maple Chocolate Chip Donut

$4.50

Funfetti Vanilla Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Oreo Vanilla Cake

Oreo Vanilla Cake

$7.00

Oreo Chocolate Cake (GF)

Oreo Chocolate Cake (GF)

$7.00

Smores Cookie Bar

Smores Cookie Bar

$5.75

Red Velvet Brownies GF

Red Velvet Brownies GF

$5.75

red sauce, fresh basil, cashew mozzarella, evoo, vegan parmesan.

red sauce, fresh basil, cashew mozzarella, evoo, vegan parmesan.

Blueberry Cheese Cake Donut

$4.50

Strawberry Sprinkle Donut

$4.50

DRINKS

SODA

Mingle Mocktail

Mingle Mocktail

$4.00

LaCrox Sparkling Water

LaCrox Sparkling Water

$3.00

Poppi Soda

Poppi Soda

$2.75Out of stock

POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda w/ Gut Health & Immunity Benefits, Beverages w/ Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice, Low Calorie & Low Sugar Drink

POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda w/ Gut Health & Immunity Benefits, Beverages w/ Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice, Low Calorie & Low Sugar Drink

Malta India

Malta India

$2.75

Malt Beverage, Non-Alcoholic 7oz

Malt Beverage, Non-Alcoholic 7oz

Odyssey Mushroom Elixir

Odyssey Mushroom Elixir

$4.50Out of stock
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Manzana Apple Soda

$3.25
Sprite - Mexico

Sprite - Mexico

$3.00
Orange Fanta - Mexico

Orange Fanta - Mexico

$3.00
Coke Zero - Can

Coke Zero - Can

$2.75
Dr. Pepper - Can

Dr. Pepper - Can

$2.75
Coke - Mexico

Coke - Mexico

$3.00

KOMBUCHA

Poppi Soda

Poppi Soda

$2.75Out of stock

POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda w/ Gut Health & Immunity Benefits, Beverages w/ Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice, Low Calorie & Low Sugar Drink

POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda w/ Gut Health & Immunity Benefits, Beverages w/ Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice, Low Calorie & Low Sugar Drink

Vitalitea Kombucha Growler on Tap (32oz)

Vitalitea Kombucha Growler on Tap (32oz)

$13.00

Vitalitea Kombucha

Vitalitea Kombucha

$6.50+

LEMONADE

Pink Rosey Lemonade

Pink Rosey Lemonade

$4.99

Lemonade, strawberry puree, cranberry juice, rose syrup

Lemonade, strawberry puree, cranberry juice, rose syrup

Mango Pineapple Lemonade

Mango Pineapple Lemonade

$4.75

Ol' Fashion Lemonade

Ol' Fashion Lemonade

$4.25

Blue Cloud Lemonade

Blue Cloud Lemonade

$5.50

Half Lemonade * Half Pea flower Tea * Lavender Syrup and Flowers

Half Lemonade * Half Pea flower Tea * Lavender Syrup and Flowers

TEA (ICED)

Hibiscus Lime Fresh Tea

Hibiscus Lime Fresh Tea

$4.50

Fresh brewed Hibiscus Flower Tea with lime

Fresh brewed Hibiscus Flower Tea with lime

Green Matcha Vanilla Latte

Green Matcha Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Dragonfruit Coconut Latte

Dragonfruit Coconut Latte

$4.75

Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte

Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte

$6.50

Lemon & Black Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Pomegranate & Blueberry White Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Starfruit & Lotus Blossom White Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Mangosteen White Tea

$4.20Out of stock

JACKED UP SODAS

DIRTY COKE

$5.75

Soda. Lime. Coconut Creamer

Soda. Lime. Coconut Creamer

ORANGE DREAMSICLE

$5.75

SPARKLING CHERRY LIMEADE

SPARKLING CHERRY LIMEADE

$5.75

BLUE SKY

$5.75

DRAGON CLOUDS (DRAGON FRUIT)

$5.75

PINA MANGO SOLADA

$5.75

STRAWBERRY PEPPA

$5.75

JUICE NECTARS

Apple Juice - Martinelli's

Apple Juice - Martinelli's

$3.00
Guava Nectar

Guava Nectar

$5.00
Dragonfruit Nectar

Dragonfruit Nectar

$5.00
Passion Fruit Nectar

Passion Fruit Nectar

$5.00Out of stock
Mango Nectar

Mango Nectar

$5.00

Coconut Water

$3.50

COFFEE

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

WATER

ACQUA PANNA 1 LITER

$7.00

SAN PELLEGRINO 1 LITER

$7.00

COCONUT WATER

$3.50