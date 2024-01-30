Plantish
Breakfast
- Acai Bowl$11.00
Acai, Granola, Seasonal Fruits, Agave
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Sourdough, Avocado Mousse, Shaved Radish, Tomato Confit +Smoked Salmon, Egg $
- Griddleish$12.00
Sausage, Egg and American Cheese on French Toast
- Kale Hash$13.00
Kale, Sweet Potato, Brussels, Onions, Peppers, Fresno Vinaigrette, Chimichurri + Chicken, Beef, Sausage, Egg $
- Overnight Oats$9.00
Oats, Coconut Milk, Agave, Seasonal Fruit, Cinnamon
- Parfait$8.00
Yogurt, Berry Jam, Granola, Shaved Almond
- Plantish Breakfast Wrap$12.00
Breakfast Potato, Peppers & Onions, Chimichurri, Avocado,
Lunch
- BLT$12.00
Ciabatta, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli +Turkey
- Club Sandwich$13.00
Ciabatta, Spring Mix, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Provolone, Turkey, Ham + Bacon $
- Cold Soba Noodles Bowl$13.00
Soba Noodles, Sesame Tamari Vinaigrette, Edamame, Pickled, Radish, Snow Peas, Peanuts
- Gem Lettuce Salad$15.00
Green Goddess Dressing, Toasted Walnuts, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, Pecorino
- Plantish Protein Bowl$17.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Rice, Chicken, Pickled Radishes, Sweet Potato, Harrissa Chickpeas
- Roasted Brussels$5.00
- Smash Burger$15.00
Beef Patty, Onion, Spicy Pickled Relish, Pickles, American Cheese, Special Sauce
- Smashed Potatoes$5.00
- Thai Noodle Salad$15.00Out of stock
Arugula, Soba Noodles, Mango, Green Onions, Carrots, Peanuts, Peppers, Sesame vinaigrette, steak
Smoothie
- Berry Behavior$10.00+
Mixed Berries, Red Beets, Agave, Coconut Water
- Golden Nectar$10.00+
Turmeric, Oat Milk, Almond Butter, Banana, Agave, Mango, Cinnamon
- Green Peace$10.00+
Green Apple, Lime, Spinach, Mango, Banana, Coconut Water
- Spicy Rita$10.00+
Pineapple, Apple, Lime, Ginger, Coconut Water
- Tropical Breeze$10.00+
Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Coconut Water, Lime
- Very Berry$10.00+
Agave, Acai, Mixed Berries, Lemon, Coconut Water
Cafe
- Drip Coffee$4.00Out of stock
- Cold Brew$5.00Out of stock
- Cortado$5.00
- Latte$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Machiato$6.00
- Matcha Latte$6.00
- Chai$5.00
- Sencha Green Tea$5.00
- Earl Grey Black Tea$5.00
Earl Grey
- Calming Tea$5.00
Chamomile Lemon Balm
- Immunity Tea$5.00
Elderberry, ginger, orange peel, holy basil
- Mushroom Chai$5.00
- Strawberry Frappe$8.00
- Matcha Frappe$8.00