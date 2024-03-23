Players Sports Grill
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Ahi Poke$18.99
A classic polynesian delight, raw yellowfin ahi tuna marinated and served chilled with wonton chips
- Basket French Fries$8.99
- Basket Garlic Fries$10.99
French fries tossed with chopped garlic and parsley
- Chips & Guacamole$11.99
House-made guacamole with hand cut tortilla chips
- Chips & Pico de Gallo$11.99
House-made pico de gallo with hand cut tortilla chips
- Coconut Shrimp$15.99
Juicy shrimp coated in coconut and panko, then fried to perfection topped with mango salsa. Served with a mango mustard dipping sauce
- Dungeness Crab Cakes$22.99
Dungeness crab mixed with herbs, and panko served crisped to perfection with chipotle remouade
- Fried Calamari$15.99
Breaded tender calamari with cocktail & tartar sauces with a lemon wedge
- Fried Green Beans$11.99
Tempura style battered green beans, served with chipotle aioli
- Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$16.99
Skewered shrimp grilled served with a lemon wedge
- Korean Short Ribs$18.99
Bone-in short ribs marinated in a sesame-soy ginger sauce, grilled and topped with green onions.
- Nachos$16.99
House-made tortilla chips with players beef chili, house-made queso sauce, pico de gallo, green onions, & sour cream.
- Onion Rings$11.99
Beer battered onion rings fried to a golden brown served with ranch
- Players Hot Wings$16.99
- Popcorn Shrimp$15.99
Breaded bite size shrimp served with cocktail & tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
- Pot Stickers$11.99
Stuffed with thinly sliced, vegetables and served with a savory ginger-soy dipping sauce
- Quesadilla$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Seafood Trio$27.99
Fried calamari, coconut shrimp, and one crab cake served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, mango mustard, and chipotle remoulade
- Steamed Mussels$18.99
1lb steamed mussels cooked in garlic butter with white wine, lemon juice, and thinly sliced fennel
Soups & Salads
- Chicken Cobb$16.99
Crisp Romaine tossed in Red Wine Vinaigrette with Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, & Avocado
- Chili Bread Bowl$11.99
House-made bold and beef chili. Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion upon Request. Served in a San Francisco Sourdough Bread Bowl
- Chowder Bread Bowl$12.99
Creamy house-made white Chowder made with Bacon, Chunks of Potato, Carrots, and Onion. Served in a San Francisco Sourdough Bread Bowl
- Classic Caesar$13.99
Chopped Romaine with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
- Fried Chicken Salad$15.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served on Romaine with Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, & Avocado
- Home Run Chili$8.99
House-made bold and beef chili. Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion upon Request.
- San Francisco Chowder$9.99
Creamy house-made white Chowder made with Bacon, Chunks of Potato, Carrots, and Onion.
- Shrimp Cobb$16.99
Crisp Romaine tossed in Red Wine Vinaigrette with Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Bacon, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, & Avocado
- Soup & Salad Combo$19.99
Pizza
Sandwiches
Entrees
Play & Eat
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
- Rocky Road Sundae$8.99
Chocolate ice cream with marshmallow cream, chocolate syrup, & chopped walnuts
- Rockslide Brownie$9.99
Chocolate brownie with walnuts, caramel drizzle, & chocolate chunks.
- Luau Pie$11.99
Oreo Cookie Pie filled with Vanilla Ice Cream, coated with Macadamia Nuts & Hot Fudge
- Vanilla Milk Shake$9.00
- Strawberry Milk Shake$9.00
- Chocolate Milk Shake$9.00
- Root Beer Float$9.00
Root Beer w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
- Coca Cola Float$9.00
Coca Cola w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
- Fanta Float$9.00
Fanta Orange w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
Liquor Menu
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Sarrano$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- B&B$10.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Drambuie$11.00
- Dry White Vermouth$10.00
- Falernum$10.00
- Fernet$11.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Green Chartruese$12.00
- Harvey's Bristol Cream Sherry$12.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Kamora Coffee Liq.$10.00
- Midori$10.00
- Pernod$10.00
- St. Germain Elderflower$11.00
- Sweet Red Vermouth$10.00
- Sweet White Vermouth$10.00
- Tuaca$11.00
- Yellow Chartruese$12.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Sarrano$20.00
- DBL Aperol$20.00
- DBL B&B$20.00
- DBL Baileys$20.00
- DBL Campari$20.00
- DBL Chambord$20.00
- DBL Drambuie$22.00
- DBL Dry White Vermouth$20.00
- DBL Falernum$20.00
- DBL Fernet$22.00
- DBL Frangelico$20.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$24.00
- DBL Green Chartruese$24.00
- DBL Harvey's Bristol Cream Sherry$24.00
- DBL Jagermeister$20.00
- DBL Kahlua$20.00
- DBL Kamora Coffee Liq.$20.00
- DBL Midori$20.00
- DBL Pernod$20.00
- DBL St. Germain Elderflower$22.00
- DBL Sweet Red Vermouth$20.00
- DBL Sweet White Vermouth$20.00
- DBL Tuaca$22.00
- DBL Yellow Chartruese$24.00
Rum
- Well Rum$9.00
- Appleton Estate Rare Blend 12yr$13.00
- Appleton Estate Reserve Blend$12.00
- Appleton Estate Signature Blend$11.00
- Bacardi 8yr$13.00
- Bacardi Superior$11.00
- Barbancourt 4yr$11.00
- Barbancourt White$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Captain Morgan Black$11.00
- Coruba Dark$12.00
- Cruzan Coconut$11.00
- Cruzan Dark$12.00
- Cruzan Light$11.00
- Cutwater Barrel Aged$13.00
- Cutwater Spiced$13.00
- El Dorado$11.00
- El Dorado$12.00
- Flor de Cana Gold$12.00
- Flor de Cana Silver$12.00
- Gosling Black Seal 151$10.00
- Hanabay 151$11.00
- J Wray Gold$11.00
- J Wray White$11.00
- Koloa Coconut$12.00
- Koloa Dark$12.00
- Koloa Gold$12.00
- Koloa Silver$12.00
- Koloa Spiced$12.00
- Mahina Premium Dark$12.00
- Malahat Spiced$11.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Malibu Spice$10.00
- Mt. Gay Black Barrel$14.00
- Mt. Gay Eclipse$12.00
- Mt. Gay XO$18.00
- Plantation Dark$12.00
- Plantation Overproofed$14.00
- Plantation Pineapple$12.00
- Pussers Rum$12.00
- Real McCoy 3yr$11.00
- Ron Zacapa 23yr$17.00
- Ron Zacapa Centenario Negra$20.00
- Ron Zacapa XO$30.00
- Sailor Jerry$11.00
- DBL Well Rum$18.00
- DBL Appleton Estate Rare Blend 12yr$26.00
- DBL Appleton Estate Reserve Blend$24.00
- DBL Appleton Estate Signature Blend$22.00
- DBL Bacardi 8yr$26.00
- DBL Bacardi Superior$22.00
- DBL Barbancourt 4yr$22.00
- DBL Barbancourt White$20.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$20.00
- DBL Captain Morgan Black$22.00
- DBL Coruba Dark$24.00
- DBL Cruzan Coconut$22.00
- DBL Cruzan Dark$24.00
- DBL Cruzan Light$22.00
- DBL Cutwater Barrel Aged$26.00
- DBL Cutwater Spiced$26.00
- DBL El Dorado$22.00
- DBL El Dorado$24.00
- DBL Flor de Cana Gold$24.00
- DBL Flor de Cana Silver$24.00
- DBL Gosling Black Seal 151$20.00
- DBL Hanabay 151$22.00
- DBL J Wray Gold$22.00
- DBL J Wray White$22.00
- DBL Koloa Coconut$24.00
- DBL Koloa Dark$24.00
- DBL Koloa Gold$24.00
- DBL Koloa Silver$24.00
- DBL Koloa Spiced$24.00
- DBL Mahina Premium Dark$24.00
- DBL Malahat Spiced$22.00
- DBL Malibu$18.00
- DBL Malibu Spice$20.00
- DBL Mt. Gay Black Barrel$28.00
- DBL Mt. Gay Eclipse$24.00
- DBL Mt. Gay XO$36.00
- DBL Plantation Dark$24.00
- DBL Plantation Overproofed$28.00
- DBL Plantation Pineapple$24.00
- DBL Pussers Rum$24.00
- DBL Real McCoy 3yr$22.00
- DBL Ron Zacapa 23yr$34.00
- DBL Ron Zacapa Centenario Negra$40.00
- DBL Ron Zacapa XO$60.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry$22.00
Scotch/Brandy
Tequila
- Well Tequila$9.00
- 1800 Coconut$13.00
- 1800 Silver$13.00
- Cazadores Blanco$13.00
- Cazadores Reposado$14.00
- Herradura Blanco$13.00
- Herradura Reposado$14.00
- Mi Campo Blanco$12.00
- Mi Campo Reposado$13.00
- Patron Anejo$25.00
- Patron Reposado$18.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Tanteo Chipotle$14.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$14.00
- Tres Agave Anejo$15.00
- Tres Agave Blanco$13.00
- Tres Agave Reposado$14.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal$13.00
- El Selincio Mezcal$13.00
- DBL Well Tequila$18.00
- DBL 1800 Coconut$26.00
- DBL 1800 Silver$26.00
- DBL Cazadores Blanco$26.00
- DBL Cazadores Reposado$28.00
- DBL Herradura Blanco$26.00
- DBL Herradura Reposado$28.00
- DBL Mi Campo Blanco$24.00
- DBL Mi Campo Reposado$26.00
- DBL Patron Anejo$50.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$36.00
- DBL Patron Silver$30.00
- DBL Tanteo Chipotle$24.00
- DBL Tanteo Jalapeno$24.00
- DBL Tres Agave Anejo$30.00
- DBL Tres Agave Blanco$26.00
- DBL Tres Agave Reposado$28.00
- DBL Del Maguey$26.00
- DBL El Selincio Mezcal$26.00
Vodka
- Svedka$10.00
- Absolut Mandarin$10.00
- Absolut Raspberry$10.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Grey Goose Pear$13.00
- Hanger 1 Citron$12.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- PAU$12.00
- PAU Spiced$12.00
- Skyy$12.00
- Svedka Strawberry Lemonade$10.00
- Titos$12.00
- Wild Roots Huckleberry$12.00
- Wild Roots Peach$12.00
- Wild Roots Pear$12.00
- DBL Absolut Mandarin$20.00
- DBL Absolut Raspberry$20.00
- DBL Grey Goose$26.00
- DBL Grey Goose Pear$26.00
- DBL Hanger 1 Citron$24.00
- DBL Ketel One$26.00
- DBL PAU$24.00
- DBL PAU Spiced$24.00
- DBL Skyy$24.00
- DBL Svedka$20.00
- DBL Svedka Strawberry Lemonade$20.00
- DBL Titos$24.00
- DBL Wild Roots Huckleberry$24.00
- DBL Wild Roots Peach$24.00
- DBL Wild Roots Pear$24.00
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- David Nickelson 1843$14.00
- Evan Williams$10.00
- Fireball$11.00
- Four Roses$13.00
- High West American Prarie$15.00
- High West Double Rye$15.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$15.00
- Jameson Cask IPA$13.00
- Jameson Orange$12.00
- Jim Beam$11.00
- Jim Beam Apple$11.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Knob Creek Rye$14.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Screwball P.B Whiskey$12.00
- Teeling Irish Whiskey$14.00
- Templeton Rye$14.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- DBL Angels Envy$30.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$24.00
- DBL Crown Royal$24.00
- DBL David Nickelson 1843$28.00
- DBL Evan Williams$20.00
- DBL Fireball$22.00
- DBL Four Roses$26.00
- DBL High West American Prarie$30.00
- DBL High West Double Rye$30.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$22.00
- DBL Jameson$24.00
- DBL Jameson Black Barrel$30.00
- DBL Jameson Cask IPA$26.00
- DBL Jameson Orange$24.00
- DBL Jim Beam$22.00
- DBL Jim Beam Apple$22.00
- DBL Knob Creek$26.00
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$28.00
- DBL Makers Mark$24.00
- DBL Screwball P.B Whiskey$24.00
- DBL Teeling Irish Whiskey$28.00
- DBL Templeton Rye$28.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$30.00
Cocktails Menu
Cocktails
- 1944 Mai Tai$15.00
- 1957 Blue Hawaii$15.00
- Adios MoFo$15.00
- Bacon Bloody Mary$17.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Blackberry Mezcal-ita$14.00
- Blue Hawaiian$15.00
- Brandy Alexander$11.00
- Buttery Nipple$10.00
- Cadillac Margarita$15.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$13.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Fog Cutter$16.00
- French 75$12.00
- French Gin & Tonic$14.00
- Goose Pear Martini$14.00
- Green Tea Shot$12.00
- Hot Apple Toddy$12.00
- Hot Toddy$11.00
- Huck-Berry Lemonade$14.00
- Hurricane$15.00
- Irish Car Bomb$15.00
- Irish Coffee$14.00
- Irish Mule$13.00
- Kahiki Kai$15.00
- Kentucky Mule$13.00
- Keoke Coffee$12.00
- La Florida Daiquiri #2$14.00
- Lava Flow$15.00
- Lava Lava Lemonade$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade$14.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Maui Rita$13.00
- Mexican Mule$13.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Ninth Islander$18.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Pain Killer$15.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Pina Colada$15.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Royal Hawaiian Mai Tai$15.00
- Rum Runner$16.00
- Rusty Nail$10.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Scooby Snacks$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sex On The Beach$13.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade$14.00
- Spicy Margarita$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Tokyo Tea$15.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$18.00
- Tropical Itch$16.00
- Tropical Mule$13.00
- Vegas Bomb$15.00
- Wai'anae Wipeout$15.00
- Washington Apple$12.00
- Watermelon Margarita$15.00
- White Tea Shot$12.00
- Zombie$18.00
Beer Menu
Draft Beer
- Blue Moon$8.00
Belgian Style Witbier (Golden, Co) 5.4% ABV
- Bud Light$6.00
American Style Pale Lager (St. Louis) 4.2% ABV
- Budweiser$6.00Out of stock
American Style Pale Lager (St. Louis) 5% ABV
- Calicraft Cool Kidz$8.00
Juicy IPA (Walnut Creek, Ca) 7.2% ABV
- Coors Light$6.00
Light Lager (Golden, Co) 4.2% ABV
- Deschutes Mirror Pond$8.00
Pale Ale (Bend, Or) 5% ABV
- Farmers Valle Mexican Lager$7.00
Mexican Style Pale Lager (Princeton, Ca) 4.6% ABV
- Firestone 805$8.00Out of stock
Blonde Ale (Paso Robles, Ca) 4.7% ABV
- Fort Point Animal$8.00
Tropical Hazy IPA (San Francisco, Ca) 7.5% ABV
- Kona Big Wave$8.00Out of stock
Golden Ale (Kona, Hi) 4.4% ABV
- Lagunitas IPA$8.00
IPA (Petaluma, Ca) 6.2% ABV
- Luau Lounge Pilsner$6.00
Pilsner (Eureka, Ca) 5% ABV
- Modelo Especial$7.00
- Mother Earth Cali Creamin Nitro Ale$8.00
Nitro Creamed Ale (Vista, Ca) 5% ABV
- Players Blonde Ale$6.00
Blonde Ale (Eureka, Ca) 5% ABV
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Something$8.00
20oz Draft
- 20oz Blue Moon$9.75
Belgian Style Witbier (Golden, Co) 5.4% ABV
- 20oz Bud Light$7.75
American Style Pale Lager (St. Louis) 4.2% ABV
- 20oz Budweiser$7.75Out of stock
American Style Pale Lager (St. Louis) 5% ABV
- 20oz Calicraft Cool Kidz$9.75
Juicy IPA (Walnut Creek, Ca) 7.2% ABV
- 20oz Coors Light$7.75
Light Lager (Golden, Co) 4.2% ABV
- 20oz Deschutes Mirror$9.75
Pale Ale (Bend, Or) 5% ABV
- 20oz Farmers Valle Mexican Lager$8.75
Mexican Style Pale Lager (Princeton, Ca) 4.6% ABV
- 20oz Firestone 805$9.75Out of stock
Blonde Ale (Paso Robles, Ca) 4.7% ABV
- 20oz Fort Point Animal IPA$9.75
Tropical Hazy IPA (San Francisco, Ca) 7.5% ABV
- 20oz Kona Big Wave$9.75Out of stock
Golden Ale (Kona, Hi) 4.4% ABV
- 20oz Lagunitas IPA$9.75
- 20oz Luau Lounge Pilsner$7.75
Pilsner (Eureka, Ca) 5% ABV
- 20oz Modelo Especial$8.75
- 20oz Mother Earth Cali Creamin Nitro Ale$9.75
Nitro Creamed Ale (Vista, Ca) 5% ABV
- 20oz Players Blonde Ale$7.75
Blonde Ale (Eureka, Ca) 5% ABV
- 20oz Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing$9.75
Bottled Beer
- BTL Bud Light$6.00
American Style Pale Lager (St. Louis, Mo) 4.2% ABV
- BTL Budweiser$6.00
American Style Pale Lager (St. Louis, Mo) 5% ABV
- BTL Coors Light$6.00
Light Lager (Golden, Co) 4.2% ABV
- BTL Corona$7.00
Mexican Style Pale Lager (Mexico) 4.6% ABV
- BTL Dos Equis$7.00
Pilsner (Mexico) 4.2% ABV
- BTL Heineken$7.00
Pale Lager (Amsterdam) 5.4% ABV
- BTL Kona Longboard Lager$6.00
Lager (Kona, Hi) 4.6% ABV
- BTL Magners Cider$7.00
Cider (Ireland) 4.5% ABV
- BTL Michelob Ultra$6.00
Light Lager (St. Louis, Mo) 4.2% ABV
- BTL Miller Light$6.00
Light Lager (Milwaukee, Wi) 4.2% ABV
- BTL Negra Modela$7.00
Munich Dunkel Style Lager (Mexico) 4.4% ABV
- BTL Stella Artois$7.00
Euro Pale Lager (Belgium) 5.2% ABV
Canned Beer
- 16oz Belching Beaver PB&J Blonde$9.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly Blonde (Oceanside, Ca) 5.5% ABV
- 16oz Golden State Dry Cider$10.00
Mighty Dry Cider (Sonoma, Ca) 6.3% ABV
- 16oz Guinness$10.00
Irish Dry Stout (Dublin, Ireland) 4.2% ABV
- 16oz HenHouse IPA$11.00
Incredible Pale Ale (Sonoma, Ca) 6.9% ABV
- 16oz Oakland United Redwood Red Ale$11.00
Red Ale (Oakland, Ca) 4.8% ABV
- 2-Town Pineapple Cider$7.00
Cider (Pacific Northwest) 5% ABV
- Boozy Boba Green Apple$14.00
(Petaluma, Ca) 6% ABV
- Boozy Boba Strawberry$14.00
(Petaluma, Ca) 6% ABV
- Golden Road Mango Cart$7.00
Wheat Ale (California) 4% ABV
- Modelo Especial (Can)$6.00
American Style Pilsner (Mexico) 4.4% ABV
N/A Beer
- N/A Best Day Kolsch$7.00
Kolsch Style Non-Alcoholic (Northern California)
- N/A Best Day West Coast IPA$8.00
West Coast IPA Style Non-Alcoholic (Northern California)
- N/A Ration Ale Citrus Hazy IPA$8.00
Citrus Hazy IPA Style Non-Alcoholic (San Diego, Ca)
- N/A Ration Ale Mexican Lager$7.00
Mexican Lager Style Non-Alcoholic (San Diego, Ca)
Wine Menu
Red Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Champagne
N/A Beverages
Soda
Hot Tea
Kids Soda
Virgin Drinks
Group Sales
Group Food
- Group Buffet$40.00
- GS Food Minimum
- Basket French Fries$8.99
- Basket Garlic Fries$10.99
French fries tossed with chopped garlic and parsley
- Fried Green Beans$11.99
Tempura style battered green beans, served with chipotle aioli
- Fried Calamari$15.99
Breaded tender calamari with cocktail & tartar sauces with a lemon wedge
- Popcorn Shrimp$15.99
Breaded bite size shrimp served with cocktail & tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
- Coconut Shrimp$15.99
Juicy shrimp coated in coconut and panko, then fried to perfection topped with mango salsa. Served with a mango mustard dipping sauce
- Players Hot Wings$16.99
- Pot Stickers$11.99
Stuffed with thinly sliced, vegetables and served with a savory ginger-soy dipping sauce
- Quesadilla$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Cheese Pizza$12.99
- Pesto Pizza$14.99
- Vegetarian Pizza$15.99
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.99
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
- Hawaiian Pizza$15.99
- Fish & Chips$19.99
- Chicken Tenders
- Chicken Tenders$15.99