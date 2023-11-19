Players Sports Grill 5225 Kearny Villa Road
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 15 Wings$27.00Out of stock
- 8 Wings$15.00
- Boneless wings$15.00
- Bread Braids$5.00
- Carne Asada Fries$14.00
- Cheese Tots$9.00
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Double Hitter$8.00
- Fish & Chips$12.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Fries w/ Cheese$9.00
- Hummus, Veggies,Naan$10.00
- Lamb Lollipops$16.00
- Nachos$12.50
- Onion Rings$9.00
- Philly Cheese Tots$14.00
- Pizza Bread$11.00
- Potato Chips$6.00
- Potato Skins$12.00
- Pretzel Bites$10.00
- Shrimp Basket$13.00
- Spring Rolls$8.00
- Tots$7.00
- Veggie Platter$8.00
Sandwiches
Burgers
Pizzas
Salads
Entrees
Desserts
Breakfast
Pasta
Beer
Draft Pint
- 394 Pint$9.00
- 805 Pint$9.00
- Abita Amber Pint$9.00
- Angry Orchard Pint$9.00
- Big Wave Pint$9.00
- Bud Light Pint$6.00
- Buenaveza$9.00
- Contact Haze$9.00
- Coors Light Pint$6.00
- Duet Pint$9.00
- Fat Tire Pint$9.00
- Guiness Pint$9.00
- Karl Strauss Pint$9.00
- Laganitas Pint$9.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Modelo Pint$9.00
- OctoberfestPint$9.00
- Pacifico Pint$9.00
- Pupil Pint$9.00
- Sculpin Pint$9.00
- SDSU Alesmith Pint$9.00
- Shocktop Pint$9.00
- Tony Hawk$9.00
- Tap 24 Pint$9.00
- Tap 25 Pint$9.00
- Tap 26 Pint$9.00
- Tap 27 Pint$9.00
- Tap 28 Pint$9.00
- Tap 29 Pint$9.00
- Tap 30 Pint$9.00
- Tap 31 Pint$9.00
- Tap 32 Pint$9.00
- Tap 33 Pint$9.00
- Tap 34 Pint$9.00
- Tap 35 Pint$9.00
- Tap 36 Pint$9.00
- Tap 37 Pint$9.00
- Tap 38 Pint$9.00
- Tap 39 Pint$9.00
- Tap 40 Pint$9.00
Bottled Beer
- Apple Cider Bottle$7.50
- Bud Bottle$6.00
- Bud Light Bottle$6.00
- Coors Banquet Bottle$6.00
- Coors Light Bottle$6.00
- Corona Bottle$7.00
- Heineken 00 Bottle$7.00
- Heineken Bottle$7.00
- High Noon GF Bottle$7.50
- High Noon Peach Bottle$7.50
- High Noon Pear Bottle$7.50
- High Noon Watermelon Bottle$7.50
- Mich Ultra Bottle$7.00
- Miller Lite Bottle$6.00
- Modelo Bottle$7.00
- Modelo, Negra Bottle$7.00
- Pacifico Bottle$7.00
- PBR 24 oz Can$9.00
- Smirnoff Ice Bottle$5.50
- St. Pauli NA Bottle$6.00
- Stella Artois Bottle$7.00
- Truly Raspberry Bottle$7.50
- Truly Wild Berry Bottle$7.50
- White Claw Black Cherry Bottle$6.00
- White Claw Black Cherry Bottle$7.50
- White Claw mango Bottle$6.00
- White Claw Mango Bottle$7.50
- White Claw Peach Bottle$7.50
- White Claw Raspberry Bottle$7.50
- Great Lakes Lager 12 oz Can$7.00
- Great Lakes Burning River 12 oz Can$7.00
- Great Lakes Xmas Ale 12 oz Can$7.00
- Great Lakes IPA 12 oz Can$7.00
Liqour
Vodka
- Well Vodka Svedka$6.50
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolut Manderin$9.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Grey Goose Citron$11.00
- Hangar 1$6.50
- Ketel One$9.00
- Players$6.50
- Stoli$7.00
- Stoli Blueberry$7.00
- Stoli Vanilla$7.00
- Svedka Citron$6.00
- Svedka Orange$6.00
- Svedka Orange Creamsicle$6.00
- Svedka Raspberry$6.00
- Svedka Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Titos$8.00
- Well Long Beach$13.00
- Well Long Island$13.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- 1800 Repo$9.25
- 1800 Silver$8.75
- Azunia Anejo Reserve$16.00
- Casamigos$11.00
- Cazadores Blanco$9.00
- Cazadores Repo$11.00
- Clase Azule Repo$27.00
- Corralejo Blue$9.00
- Corralejo Red$8.50
- Corralejo White$10.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.50
- Dobel Maestro Repo$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$32.00
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Real$32.00
- Don Julio Reposado$9.50
- El Jimador$7.00
- Espola$10.00
- Herradora Anejo$11.25
- Herradora Repo$10.00
- Herradora Supreme$32.00
- Herradora Ultra$18.00
- Herradura$10.00
- Hornitos$8.00
- Jaja Anjeo$16.00
- Patron Anejo$11.00
- Patron El Alto$30.00
- Patron Gran Platinum$20.00
- Patron Repo$10.50
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Tante$9.00
- Teremena Reposada$10.50
- Teremena Silver$9.00
- Tres Generations Anjeo$9.75
- Tres Generations Blanco$9.75
- Tres Generations Reposado$9.75
- Well Crozon$6.50
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey Jim Beam$6.50
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Basil Hayden Dark$10.00
- Bulliet$9.00
- Bushmill's$7.50
- Bushmill's Black Bush$8.00
- Bushmill's Red$7.50
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Royal XR$20.00
- Fireball$8.25
- Jack Sinatra$20.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Apple$9.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$9.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$9.00
- Jack Gentlemen$9.50
- Jack Single Barrel$12.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black barrel$8.50
- Jameson Red$8.00
- Jim Beam$6.50
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Makers 46$11.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Makers Mark Cask$12.00
- Segrams 7$7.00
- Skrewball$7.00
- Tallomore Dew$7.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Yr.$20.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch$6.50
- 4 Roses$10.00
- 4 Roses Single$20.00
- 4 Roses Small Batch$16.00
- Angels Envy$11.00
- Blantons$28.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Chivas Regal$9.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$9.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Dewars 12Yr$10.00
- Glenfiddich$8.00
- Glenlevit 14 yr$12.00
- Glenlivet 12 yr$8.00
- High West$10.00
- J & B$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$33.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$9.00
- Old Forester$9.00
- Redemption$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Woodson$13.00
Liquers/Cordials
- Amaretto$6.00
- Apple Pucker$6.00
- Bailey's$8.25
- Blue Caracao$6.00
- Butter Scotch$6.00
- Courvoisier$10.00
- Goldschlager$7.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Hazel Nut$6.00
- Hennessy$10.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Melon$6.00
- Mezcal$12.00
- Mezcal El Silncio$9.00
- Midori$7.50
- Peach$6.00
- Peppermint$6.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$12.00
- Rumplemintz$7.00
- Sambuca$7.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Tuacca$7.00
- Watermelon Pucker$6.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$8.50
- AMF$13.00
- B-52$7.50
- Black Russian$7.00
- Blow Job$8.00
- Blue Hawaiian$8.00
- Breakfast Shot$8.00
- Buttery Nipple$7.00
- BYO Bloody Mary$8.00
- Car Bomb$10.00
- Chocolate Cake$8.00
- Colorado Bulldog$7.00
- Fuzzy Navel$7.00
- Green Tea$8.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Jolly Rancher$8.00
- Keoki Coffee$8.00
- Liquid Cocaine$8.00
- Liquid Marijana$8.00
- Madras$7.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Melon Ball$7.00
- Mexican Candy$8.00
- Mezcal Old Fashion$11.00
- Mia Tia$10.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Mind Eraser$8.00
- Mudslide$7.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$7.00
- Pina Colada$11.00
- Purple Hooter$7.00
- Red Headed Slut$9.00
- Sample Vodka Drink$7.00
- Scoobi Snack$8.00
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Slippery Nipple$8.00
- Surfer on Acid$8.00
- Tokyo Tea$14.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Washington Apple w/ Crown$10.00
- Watermelon Splash$11.00
- Well Long Island$13.00
- White Gummie Bear$9.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Zombie$9.00
Wine
Red Wine
- 7 Moons Red Blend$11.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$11.00
- J Lohr Merlot$11.00
- Josh Cab Sauv$11.00
- House Cabernet GLS$6.00
- House Merlot GLS$6.00
- House Pinot Noir GLS$6.00
- Gnarly Head Pinot Noir GLS$8.00
- Josh Cellars Cabernet GLS$11.00
- Wente GLS$10.00
- Robert Mondavi Pinot$9.00
- Gnarly Head Pinot Noir Bottle$30.00
- Josh Cellars Cabernet Bottle$39.00
- Wente Bottle$35.00
White Wine
Rose/Champagne
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Mountain Dew$3.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Raspberry Ice Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Red Bull Can$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Coffee Decaf$3.00
- Refills?$1.50
Players Sports Grill 5225 Kearny Villa Road Location and Ordering Hours
(858) 123-4567
Open now • Closes at 12AM