SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.49

DIET COKE

$3.49

COKE ZERO

$3.49

SPRITE

$3.49

LEMONADE

$3.49

SWEET TEA

$3.49

UNSWEET TEA

$3.49

HALF & HALF

$3.49

WATER

MR PIBB

$3.49

FANTA ORANGE

$3.49

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.49

PIZZA

Build Your Own

12" BYO Pizza

$11.99
14" BYO Pizza

$14.99
18" BYO Pizza

$17.99

Specialty Pizzas

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

$13.99

SUPREME

$24.99
WHITE

$19.99
MARGHERITA

$21.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.99

ARUGULA

$19.99

FOOD

STARTERS

EDAMAME

$5.99

sea salt on top

FRICKLES

$7.59

breaded, deep-fried pickles, served with remoulade sauce

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.59

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.59

cheese stuffed jalapenos, breaded & deep fried, served with raspberry dipping sauce

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.59

breaded mozzarella cheese, deep fried

OLD BAY FRIES

$6.99

fries tossed in old bay seasoning, served with nacho cheese

POTATO SKINS

$7.99

potato skins with melted shredded cheese & bacon bits

PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE

$6.59

SIDES

(KRAFT) MAC 'N CHEESE

$3.99
FRIES

$4.59
ONION RINGS

$4.99
SAUTEED VEGGIES

$4.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.99

WINGS

BONELESS

$6.99+
JUMBO

$8.99+
SMOKED

$9.99+Out of stock

SALADS

CAESAR

$5.99+

romaine lettuce, shredded parmasen cheese, croutons

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99+

iceberg/romaine mix, tomato, red onion, cucumbers

SANDWICHES

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$14.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

CHICKEN PHILLY

$11.99

hoagie, shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted provolone

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

bun or wrap, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$11.99

plain or saucey

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.99

hoagie, shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted provolone

KIDS

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.99

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.99

KIDS MINI PIZZA

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$5.99