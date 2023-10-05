Players Grille Oakleaf
FOOD
STARTERS
EDAMAME
$5.99
sea salt on top
FRICKLES
$7.59
breaded, deep-fried pickles, served with remoulade sauce
GARLIC KNOTS
$6.59
JALAPENO POPPERS
$7.59
cheese stuffed jalapenos, breaded & deep fried, served with raspberry dipping sauce
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$7.59
breaded mozzarella cheese, deep fried
OLD BAY FRIES
$6.99
fries tossed in old bay seasoning, served with nacho cheese
POTATO SKINS
$7.99
potato skins with melted shredded cheese & bacon bits
PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE
$6.59
SIDES
SALADS
SANDWICHES
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
$14.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA
$8.99
CHICKEN PHILLY
$11.99
hoagie, shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted provolone
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$11.99
bun or wrap, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
$11.99
plain or saucey
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
$11.99
hoagie, shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted provolone
KIDS
DESSERTS
Players Grille Locations and Ordering Hours
Mandarin
(904) 503-2641
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Oakleaf
(904) 579-4701
Open now • Closes at 8PM
Miramar
(904) 448-6670
Open now • Closes at 9PM