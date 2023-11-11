Plaza Azteca Newington Newington, CT
Lunch
L-Means
- L-Burrito bowl$13.25
- L-Burrito carnitas$11.50
- L-Burrito deluxe$11.50
- L-Burrito espinaca$10.50
- L-Burrito Fajita$11.50
- L-Burrito San Jose$11.75
- L-Burrito texano$11.50
- L-Chicken and spinach$13.50
- L-chimichanga$11.50
- L-Enchiladas el jefe$12.00
- L-enchiladas suizas$10.50
- L-Fajitas Lunch$12.50
- L-Pollo patron$10.50
- L-Quesadilla rellena$10.50
- L-Spinach enchiladas$10.50
- L-Tacos Birria$11.50
- L-Chilaquiles$12.00
All Day Menu
Appetizers
- Bean Dip$7.25
Our Famous melted white cheese topped with Refried benas.
- Ceviche$14.50
Citrus-marinated fish tilapia, shrimp, avocados, jalapeño, tomato, onion, lime, orange, salt, cilantro,
- Cheese Dip$7.50
- Chicken wings$13.50
- Chips$2.49
triangular corn tortillas dip fried. Glutten Free.
- Empanadas$12.50
Four assorted empanadas, chicken and cheese or beef and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole.
- Fresh Guacamole$14.25
Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro
- Gratinados
Grilled onions and poblano peppers, melted cheese. and choise of protein.
- Salsa sm (4oz)$1.25
- Salsa Medium (8oz)$4.49
- Salsa Large (16 oz)$9.99
- Salsa X-Large (32oz)$14.99
- Street elote$7.25
One corn on the cob, steaming, topped with Aioli Chipolte, queso fresco and Chili Powder(Tajin).
- Stuff Jalapeño$8.99
Five jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese and creamy chipotle over bed of lettuce.
- Super Queso Dip$12.50
Grilled steak, shrimp, chicken, melted cheese,
- Sweet plantains$7.00
sweet plaintain served with queso fresco, sour cream.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$12.00
deep-fried corn tortillas, choise of chicken or beef, served with pico de gallo, crema fresca over a bed of lettuce.
Tacos
- Tacos Baja Fish$17.25
Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.
- Tacos Birria$17.25
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth
- Tacos Cabos$17.25
Three tacos with breaded white fish fillet topped creamy chipotle sauce, mango pico de gallo
- Tacos California Fish$17.25
Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce
- Tacos Camaron$17.25
Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo
- Tacos Camaron caramelo$17.25
Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo
- Tacos Carne Asada$15.25
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
- Tacos Chorizo$15.25
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
- Tacos Mayan$21.25
- Tacos Pastor$15.25
Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce
- Tacos Pollo$15.25
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce
- Tacos Rib-Eye$22.00
Three tacos, grilled Rib eye, caramelized onions, cilantro.
- Tacos Rivera$17.99
3 tacos with cooked octopus, garlic creamy sauce, topped with potato, chipotle dressing, mango pico.
- Tacos Vegan$14.50
Nachos/Combos
- Nacho Supreme$12.75
Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Nachos Al Pastor$14.25
Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo
- Nachos Fajita$11.00+
Sautéed with onions and bell peppers. loaded with cheese.
- OMG Nachos$14.25
Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos
- Nachos Cheese$9.99
- #1 Combo$15.25
Hard Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans
- #2 Combo$15.25
Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.
- #3 Combo$15.25
Beef hard taco & tostada with cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.
- #4 Combo$15.25
Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans
- #5 Combo$15.25
Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco
- #6 Combo$15.25
Two tacos, side rice and beans
- #7 Combo$15.25
Burrito, taco and enchilada
- #8 Combo$15.25
Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans
- #9 Combo$15.25
Burrito, taco, side rice and beans
- #10 Combo$15.25
Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.
Salads/Chimichangas
- Chimichangas Seafood$21.25
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.
- Chimichangas Texanas$16.00
tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.
- Chimichangas Dinner$13.75
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans
- Chiken tortilla Soup$11.00
- La Flaca Chopped Salad$13.99
Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.
- Azteca Salad$18.00
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
- Chicken Fajita Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese
- Fajita Taco Salad$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
- Super Taco Fiesta Salad$15.99
Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo
- Taco Salad$11.99
Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas rancheras$16.25
2 Cheese enchiladas with pork carnitas cooked onions, bell peppers. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Bandera$16.25
One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.
- Enchiladas de Carnitas$15.25
Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.
- Enchiladas Supreme$15.25
One stuffed with chicken, one beef, one cheese and one shredded beef. Topped with creamy chipotle cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
- Enchiladas Chipotle$16.25
One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.
- Enchiladas Suizas$16.25
Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.
- Enchilada Spinach and Chicken$16.25
Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.
- Enchiladas El Jefe$17.25
Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.
- Enchiladas la Doña$16.25
- Enchiladas Nayarit$16.25
Fajitas
- Fajitas Steak$20.99
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Fajitas Chicken$19.25
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Fajitas Mixed$23.50
Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Fajitas Texas$23.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Fajitas for Two$34.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Fajita Chihuahua$24.99
- Fajita Vallarta$24.25
- Fajita Veracruz$24.99
- Fajitas Shrimp$21.25
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$15.25
Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
Burritos
- Burrito Bollywood$15.75
10 inch flour tortilla fill with beans, rice, onions, peppers, mushrooms, squash, topped with cheese dip and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl dinner$15.75
- Burrito California$15.75
Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.
- Burrito Carnitas$15.75
Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo
- Burrito Chipotle$15.75
One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Burrito Deluxe$15.75
Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans
- Burrito Espinaca$15.75
One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream
- Burrito Fajitas(2)$15.75
Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.
- Burrito Mex$15.75
One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans
- Burrito Pastor$15.75
One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.
- Burrito Philly Steak$15.75
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream
- Burrito Ruleta$15.75
One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.
- Burrito San Jose$15.75
One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Burrito Texano$17.25
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo
- Oaxaca Bowl$13.99
Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.
Steaks
- Carne Asada$21.25
Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
- Carnitas Dinner$18.25
Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas
- Chori Steak$23.25
Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas
- Churrasco$29.75
- El Jaripeo$27.25
- El Paisano$24.50+
Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas
- Laredo$27.25
- Molcajeta Azteca$32.99
Roasted pork, ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp and homemade chorizo, queso Oaxaca, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions and roasted jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Piña loka$20.50
Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers, onions, cheese sauce. With a side rice, flour tortillas
- Ranchero Especial$22.25
Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas
- Steak And Fries$22.00
Chicken/Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$12.25
- Pollo A La Crema$15.00
- Chicken and Spinach$18.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.
- Pollo Asado$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.
- Pollo Sonora$16.00
Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans
- Chori Pollo$17.99
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
- Pollo Patron$16.99
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
Vegetarian & Veggie
- Burrito Bollywood$15.75
10 inch flour tortilla fill with beans, rice, onions, peppers, mushrooms, squash, topped with cheese dip and sour cream.
- Tacos Vegan$14.50
- Burrito Vegano$14.50
- Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)$14.50
Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.
- Veggie-Sonora$15.25
One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$15.25
Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
- Vegan Bowl$14.25
Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo
- Veggie-Enchiladas Trio$12.25
Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.
- Veggi-Spinach Enchiladas$12.25
Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.
Seafood
- Mojará frita$21.99
Whole Tilapia,white rice, avocado salad
- Plaza del Mar$21.25
White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.
- Pescado Azteca$21.25
White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice
- Chimichangas Seafood$21.25
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$21.25
Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.
- Aguachiles$24.00
Marinated jumbo shirmp in lime juice. mixed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cucumbers, our green spicy sauce.
- Cocktail de Camarones$19.00
Jumbo cook Shirmp, lime juice, pico de gallo, avocado, and cocktail tomato sauce. served cold.
Quesadillas/Kids
- Quesadilla Chicken and Spinach$15.25
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.
- Quesadillas del Mar$16.25
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.
- Quesadillas Rellenas$14.25
Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.
- Quesadilla Ranchera$15.25
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.
- Quesadilla Al Pastor$15.25
One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions
- Kids #1 Mac & Cheese$8.00
- Kids #2 Quesadilla & Rice$9.00
- Kids #3 Chicken Fingers$8.00
- Kids #4 Quesadilla Cheese & Fries$8.00
- Kids #5 Enchidada Rice & Beans$8.00
- Kids #6 Combo$8.25
Ground beef burrito & soft taco
- Kids #7 Nachos Locos$8.00
Melted Cheese over corn tortilla chips
- Kids #8 Ice Cream Scoop (2 scoops)$3.00
- Kids #9 Drink$2.00
DESSERTS
Sides
- Open Food
- Sd Avocado slices$4.99
- Sd Bacon (5)$4.99
- Sd Beans Black$3.99
- Sd Beans Refried$3.99
- Sd Beef Asada Rib Eye$12.99
- Sd Beef shredded (8oz)$9.99
- Sd Beef Steak Churrasco$14.99
- Sd Beef Steak Fajita$12.00
- Sd Beef T-Bone Steak$18.00
- Sd Birria Broth (conzome)$2.00
- Sd Cheese Dip (2 Oz)$2.99
- Sd Cheese Dip (4 Oz)$3.99
- Sd Cheese Dip (8 Oz)$7.25
- Sd Cheese Dip (16 Oz)$12.50
- Sd Cheese Shredded (2)$3.25
- Sd Chicken Breast Grill$11.00
- Sd Chicken Fajita Grill$10.00
- Sd Chicken Fingers No Fries$6.00
- Sd Chicken Shreeded (8oz)$8.99
- Sd Chiles Toreados(3)$3.75
- Sd Chorizo$6.99
- Sd cilantro$0.50
- Sd Cole Slaw$2.50
- Sd crema Salad$3.25
- Sd Cucumber$2.49
- Sd Enchilada Sauce Green$1.49
- Sd Enchilada Sauce Green tomatillo$1.49
- Sd Enchilada Sauce Red$1.49
- Sd French Fries$3.99
- Sd Guacamole (2oz)$3.25
- Sd Guacamole (4 Oz)$6.75
- Sd Guacamole Salad$6.75
- Sd Jalapeños$1.25
- Sd Lettuce$2.00
- Sd Mc Cheese No Fries$6.00
- Sd Mushrooms$3.99
- Sd Onions$1.49
- Sd Pepper Bell$4.50
- Sd Pico de Gallo (2)$1.99
- Sd Pico de Gallo (4 Oz)$4.25
- Sd Pico De Mango (2 Oz)$1.99
- Sd Pineapple (4 Oz)$1.99
- Sd Rice$3.00
- Sd Rice & Beans Black$5.99
- Sd Rice & Beans Redried$5.99
- Sd Rice & Cheese$5.99
- Sd Rice White$3.99
- Sd Salad Fajita$6.99
- Sd Scallions (4)$1.75
- Sd Shrimp griiled (4)$7.00
- Sd Sour Cream (2oz)$3.00
- Sd Spinach$2.99
- Sd Sweet Plantains$7.00
- Sd tomate$1.00
- Sd Tortillas corn (4)$2.75
- Sd Tortillas flour (3)$2.75
- Sd Tortillas Hard Shell$2.75
- Sd Tostones (3)$6.50
- Sd Tostones (5)$6.75
- Sd Vegetables$4.99
A La Carte tacos
- Sd Taco Hard/Soft Corn (1)$2.99
- Sd Taco Hard/Soft Corn (2)$7.00
- Sd Taco Hard/Soft Corn (3)$11.00
- Sd Taco Hard/Soft Corn (4)$13.00
- Sd Taco hard/Soft Corn (5)$16.00
- Sd Taco Soft Flour (1)$3.75
- Sd Taco Soft Flour (2)$7.55
- Sd Taco Soft Flour (3)$11.75
- Sd Taco Soft Flour(4)$16.00
- Sd Taco Soft Flour (5)$19.50
- Sd Tacos Grill (1)$5.25
- Sd Tacos Grill (2)$11.00
- Sd Tacos Grill (3)$14.00
- Sd Tacos Grill (4)$17.50
A la carta quesadilla
ala carta enchiladas
ala carta burritos/chimis/tamal
- Sd burritos (1)$5.00
7 inch flour tortilla topped with cheese dip and sour cream. Fill with your choice of protein or not.
- Sd Burrito Fajita (1)$7.00
7 inch flour tortilla topped with cheese dip, sour cream. cook with onions your choice of protein.
- Sd Burrito luxe (1)$6.50
- Sd Chiles Relleno (1)$5.75
Poblano pepper filled with cheese covered with egg and flour powder. topped with our green tomatillo sauce and sour cream.
- Sd Chiles Rellenos (2)$10.00
Poblano pepper filled with cheese covered with egg and flour powder. topped with our green tomatillo sauce and sour cream.
- Sd chimichanga (1)$5.00
7 inch fried or soft flour tortilla filled with your chioice of protein. topped with cheese dip and sour cream
- Sd tamal (1)$5.50
our homemade chicken tamales. topped with green tomatillo sauce, sour cream and queso fresco
N/A Beverages
Soft Drinks
- Arnold palmer$3.00
- Club soda$3.00
- Coca Cola Bottles$4.25
- Coffe$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Diet$3.00
- Daiquiry Non Alcoholic$6.50+
- Fanta$3.00
- Gingerele$3.00
- Horchata$3.99
- Hot Tea$3.00
- IcedTea$3.00
- Jarritos$3.99
- Juice$3.50
- Lemonade$3.00
- Margarita Non Alcoholic$4.00+
- Milk$3.50
- Mojito Non Alcohol$4.00
- Peregrino$3.50
- RedBull$3.99
- Root Beer$3.00
- Shirley temple$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- To-go$0.75
- Water
- Water Bottle$2.25