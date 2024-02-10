Skip to Main content
Plaza Cafe
Plaza Cafe 1100 South Pollock St Suite B
FOOD
SPECIALITY DRINKS
Appetizers
Favorites
Combo/Drink/Side
Dessert
Specials
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.99
Cheese Quesadilla
$5.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$7.99
Chicken Wings
$9.99
Personal Pizza
$8.99
Chicken Tenders
$6.99
Chili Cheese Nachos
$6.99
Peel n Eat Shrimp
$9.99
Favorites
Hot Dog
$1.99
Grilled Cheese
$3.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$4.99
Hamburger
$5.99
Cheese Burger
$6.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich/Scoop
$4.99
Club Sandwich
$6.99
Club Wrap
$6.99
BLT
$4.99
Chicken Wrap
$6.99
White Swan BBQ Sandwich
$5.99
Soup Of The Day
$5.99
Salad
$6.99
Combo-Chips/Drink
$3.50
Drink
Single Side
$3.59
Kettle Chip
$2.00
Ice Cream Cone
$2.99
Ice Cream Sundae
$3.99
Affogatto
$4.99
Cheesecake
$4.99
Cake Regular
$4.19
Mousse Cup
$3.99
Cookies
$1.49
2 For $3 Hotdogs
$3.00
Soup Grilled Cheese $7
$7.00
Cheese Burger $5
$5.00
Chicken Wrap $5
$5.00
Boba $5
$5.00
Latte $5
$5.00
BBQ Sandwich Combo
$8.00
Shrimp & Grits
$15.99
Coffee
Black Coffee
$2.79
Latte
$5.99
Americano
$4.99
Espresso Shot
$1.99
Add-on Espresso Extra Shot
$1.00
Milk Shakes
Regular Milk Shake
$3.99
Pie Milk Shake
$5.99
Other
Refreshments
Boba
Lavender Boba Tea
$6.99
Matcha Boba Tea
$6.99
Taro Boba Tea
$6.99
Black Boba Tea
$6.99
Strawberry Boba Tea
$6.99
Mango Boba Tea
$6.99
Peach Boba Tea
$6.99
Plaza Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(919) 351-0914
1100 South Pollock St Suite B, Selma, NC 27576
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
