Appetizers

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Sweet Belgium waffles, hand breaded chicken tenders, hot honey syrup, whipped butter.

Chipotle Broccoli

$12.00

Pan roasted broccoli, balsamic glaze, chipotle aioli, onion strings.

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Orcchietta pasta, gouda sauce, bacon, fried onions.

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.00

Golden brown tater tots, smoked gouda sauce, bacon and sour cream.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Nashville hot, bourbon glaze, buffalo or Carolina gold.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Nashville hot, bourbon glaze, buffalo or Carolina gold.

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Hand battered pickles served with chipotle mayo.

Soft Baked Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Soft baked pretzel bites served with house made gouda sauce.

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$17.00

One of our all time favorites is back. Made in house and served with a Sriracha ketchup.

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque

$9.00

Creamy tomato bisque served in a crock.

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Caramelized onions, house made beef broth, melted Swiss & crostinis.

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00
Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg, bacon, blue cheese dressing, tomato, pickled red onions, crostini.

Garden Salad

$15.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, house made croutons and your choice of dressing.

Shaved Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, crostini’s served with creamy caesar dressing.

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Spring mix, honey Dijon vinaigrette, candied pecans, craisins, sliced gala apples, goat cheese, crostini.

Sandwiches

Jr. Smash Burger

$16.00

(1) "smashed" burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.

Smash Burger

$18.00

(2) "smashed" burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.

Little Mack

$16.00

(1) All beef patty, secret sauce, lettuce, government cheese, pickles, red onion on a brioche bun.

Big Mack

$18.00

(2) All beef patties, secret sauce, lettuce, government cheese, pickles, red onion on a brioche bun.

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Beyond patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, brioche bun.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$22.00

Brioche bun, grilled salmon, chopped iceberg, dill tartar sauce.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$21.00

Fresh day boat cod loin, shredded iceberg, dill tartar sauce, brioche bun.

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Sourdough, 3 way shredded blend, Gouda, tomato, sliced avocado, thick cut bacon.

French Dip

$19.00

Braised top sirloin, caramelized onions, swiss, au jus for dipping, french baguette.

Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, ciabatta roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, caesar dressing, chopped romaine, caesar blend cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Flour tortilla, buffalo grilled chicken, blue cheese dressing, shredded cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onion.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

House fried chicken, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

House fried chicken, bourbon glaze, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

House fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

House fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles, ciabatta roll.

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

$25.00

House braised short rib served with your choice is two sides.

Marinated Steak Tips

$23.00

Bourbon glazed steak tips grilled to order. Served with your choice of two sides.

Brown Sugar Pecan Salmon

$23.00

Grilled Salmon topped with honey Dijon vinaigrette, brown sugar and candied pecans. Served with your choice of two sides.

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$22.00

Grilled salmon served with your choice of 2 sides.

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Fresh fried day boat cod loin served with your choice of two sides.

Panko Crusted Pesto & Tomato Cod Loin

$22.00

Baked day boat cod loin topped with pesto, pinko bread crumbs and house roasted tomatoes. Served with your choice of two sides.

Side Dishes

Side Vegetable

$6.00
Side Caesar Salad

$6.00
Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side of Hand Cut Onion Strings

$6.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side of Plain Fries

$6.00

Side of Tater Tots

$6.00

Side of Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side of Truffle Tater Tots

$8.00
Side Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Children's Menu

Double Glizzy (2 Hot Dogs)

$10.00
Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sourdough with American cheese. Just like Mom used to make.

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Campfire Smore's Lava Cake

$9.00
Cinnamon Crumble

$6.00
Hoodsie Cup Sundae

$4.00

Chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cherry.

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$9.00