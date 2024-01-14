Pleasant Pizza Willimantic
FOOD.
Appetizers
- Jumbo Pizza Pretzel$9.99
Jumbo pretzel topped with coarse salt, mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic better, and our three cheese Caesar blend, served with marinara on the side. For a limited time only!
- Breadsticks$8.95
- Bread Sticks with Cheese$11.00
Order with or without cheese! (FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)
- Chicken N Waffles$14.99
2 Belgium Waffles covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon, 4 Chicken Tenders served with butter and syrup
- Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)$9.95
- Chicken Wings (10 Piece)$15.00
- Chicken Wings (20 Piece)$29.00
- French Fries$6.50
- Fried Pita with Spicy Feta Sauce$7.95
- Hosmer Mountain Melt$14.50
French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks (8 Piece)$7.99
- Onion Rings$7.75
- Willi Whacha-ma-call-it$14.50
French Fries & Fried Eggplant Covered in Our house made Ricotta & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella, Cheddar & Caesar Blend
- Spanakopita$6.25
Buttery, Flaky Filo Dough stuffed with Feta and Spinach and baked
- Kids Tenders & Fries$8.95
3 tenders and a small portion of fries for the kiddos.
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone *BUILD YOUR OWN*$12.50
- Air Line Calzone$15.95
Ricotta White Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our BBQ Sauce, Red Onions Onions, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Chicken Broccoli Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce
- Ding-a-ling-a-ling Calzone$15.95
Creamy Garlic, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Ricotta Sauce
- Dr. Willy Calzone$15.95
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers.
- EP Phone Home Calzone$15.95
Red Base, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend.
- Flaribbean Calzone$15.95
Ranch Base, Bbq sauce, Grilled Chicken Tossed In our Kick'n Cajun Sauce, Pineapples, Jalapeños, Mozzarella
- Greek Calzone$15.95
Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Feta Cheese, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella,
- Hawaiian Calzone$13.50
Ham, Pineapple, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce
- House Special Calzone$15.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Husky Calzone$15.95
Roasted Garlic, Portobello Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Truffle Oil, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Mambo Calzone$15.95
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- Meat Lovers Calzone$15.95
Pepperoni, Ham, Hamburger, Sausage, Bacon, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Moussaka Calzone$15.95
Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Patronus Calzone$15.95
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in mild sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado.
- Roma Calzone$15.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Spinach Feta Calzone$15.95
Baby Spinach, Feta, Dill, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Thimble Calzone$15.95
Red Base, Sour Cream, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado,
- Vegetarian Calzone$15.95
Red Sauce, Ricotta Sauce, Fried Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli, Olive Oil, House mix Spices
- Wolf Rock Calzone$15.95
Baby Bellas, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
10" Pan Pizza
- S Big Willy$30.00
Pizza 1: Mayoketchup base, extra hamburger, pickles Pizza 2: Red Base Mozzarella In between: Lettuce Tomato, Mayoketchup Served with fries! Easily feeds 4 adults
- S Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$11.50
- S Air Line$14.95
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey Drizzle
- S Balboa$14.95
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
- S BBQ Chicken$14.95
BBQ Sauce Base, Red Onions
- S Broccoli White$13.25
Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base, topped with a blend of Asiago, Romano & Parmesan
- S Buffalo Chicken$14.95
Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken tossed in our Mild Sauce & topped with Mozzarella
- S CBR Chicken Bacon & Ranch$14.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Oregano & Bacon on a Ranch Base
- S Chicken & Broccoli$14.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli and Parmesan on our famous Ricotta White Base
- S Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$14.95
Creamy Garlic Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Drizzle of Creamy Garlic Dressing
- S Dr. Willy$14.95
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- S Drive-In$14.95
Mayo Base, Angus Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle
- S EP Phone Home$14.95
Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle.
- S Flaribbean$14.95
Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Kick’n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Drizzle of BBQ Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella
- S Greek$14.95
Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, & Oregano
- S Hangover$14.95
Fried Egg, Baby Spinach, Ham, Bacon, Portobello, Mushroom, Sriracha Drizzle
- S Hawaiian$13.25
Ham and Pineapple swimming in Mozzarella Cheese
- S House Special$14.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Mushrooms
- S Husky$14.95
Roasted Garlic, Baby Portobellos, Spinach, Truffle Oil
- S Mambo$14.95
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- S Margherita$13.25
Red Base, Caesar Blend, Basil, Minced Garlic & Fresh Mozzarella
- S Meat Lovers$14.95
Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
- S Moussaka$14.95
Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta Cheese
- S Patronus$14.95
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle
- S Roma$14.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions & Green Peppers on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- S Spinach & Feta White$14.95
Spinach & Feta on our Famous White Base
- S Spud$14.95
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potato, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill & bacon
- S Taco$14.95
Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Cold) and served with side of Sour Cream
- S Thimble$14.95
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- S Vegetarian$14.95
Tomatoes, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, & Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- S Victorian$14.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Chopped Basil, Parmesan, Romano & Asiago Cheese, Topped with Arugula Salad mixed with Basil Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- S Willi-Da-Beast$14.95
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions
- S Wolf Rock$14.95
Our Housemade Ricotta White Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey
16" Pan Pizza
- L Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$20.00
- L Air Line$27.50
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey Drizzle
- L Balboa$27.50
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
- L BBQ Chicken$27.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce
- L Broccoli White$23.50
Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base, topped with a blend of Asiago, Romano & Parmesan
- L Buffalo Chicken$27.50
Choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch base, Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce
- L CBR Chicken Bacon Ranch$27.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan and Oregano on a Ranch Base
- L Chicken & Broccoli$27.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan & Oregano on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- L Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$27.50
Creamy Garlic Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Drizzle of Creamy Garlic Dressing
- L Dr. Willy$27.50
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle
- L Drive-In$27.50
Mayo Base, Angus Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle
- L EP Phone Home$27.50
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle
- L Flaribbean$27.50
Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Kick’n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Drizzle of BBQ Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella
- L Greek$27.50
Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
- L Hangover$27.50
Fried Egg, Baby Spinach, Ham, Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Sriracha Drizzle
- L Hawaiian$23.50
Ham & Pineapple swimming in Mozzarella
- L House Special$27.50
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Mushrooms
- L Husky$27.50
Roasted Garlic, Baby Portobellos, Spinach, Truffle Oil
- L Mambo$27.50
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- L Margherita$23.50
Red Base, Caesar Blend, Basil, Minced Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella
- L Meat Lovers$27.50
Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
- L Moussaka$27.50
Hamburger, Eggplant, Marinara Sauce & Feta Cheese
- L Patronus$27.50
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle
- L Roma White$27.50
Pepperoni, Onions & Green Peppers on our Famous Ricotta White Sauce
- L Spinach & Feta White$27.50
Spinach & Feta on our famous Ricotta White Base
- L Spud$27.50
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potatoes, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill, & bacon
- L Taco$27.50
Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (cold), and served with Sour Cream
- L Thimble$27.50
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle
- L Vegetarian$27.50
Tomatoes, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers and Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- L Victorian$27.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Chopped Basil, Parmesan, Romano & Asiago Cheese, Topped with Arugula Salad mixed with Basil Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- L Willi-Da-Beast$27.50
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions
- L Wolf Rock$27.50
Our Housemade Ricotta White Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey
16" Thin Crust Pan Pizza
- Tc Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$18.00
- Tc Airline$24.00
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apples, Feta, Honey Drizzle
- Tc Balboa``$24.00
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
- Tc BBQ Chicken$24.00
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Drizzle.
- TC Broccoli White$20.00
- Tc Buffalo Chicken$24.00
Blue Cheese or Ranch Base, Mozzarella, chicken tossed in mild sauce.
- Tc Chicken & Broccoli$24.00
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Broccoli, Caesar Blend.
- Tc Chicken Bacon & Ranch$24.00
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Chicken Parmesan, Bacon, Ranch Drizzle
- Tc Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$24.00
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- Tc Dr. Willy$24.00
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- Tc Drive-In$24.00
Mayo Base, Mozzarella, Hamburger, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle.
- Tc EP Phone Home$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle
- Tc Flaribbean$24.00
BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Chicken Spun in our Kick'n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Ranch Drizzle
- Tc Greek$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Oregano.
- Tc Hangover$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Ham, Baby Bellas, Bacon, Fried Egg, Sriracha Drizzle.
- Tc Hawaiin$20.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
- Tc House Special$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Baby Bellas
- Tc Husky$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Baby Bellas, Baby Spinach, Truffle Oil.
- Tc Mambo$24.00
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- Tc Margherita$20.00
Red Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Minced Garlic, Basil, Caesar Blend.
- Tc Meat Lovers$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage
- Tc Moussaka$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta Cheese
- Tc Patronus$24.00
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle.
- Tc Spinach & Feta$24.00
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Feta, Dill
- Tc Spud$24.00
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Red Potato, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Dill, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- Tc Taco$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes, and served with Sour Cream
- Tc Thimble$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle
- Tc Vegetarian$24.00
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Peppers, EVOO.
- Tc Victorian$24.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Caesar Blend, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Topped with an Arugula Salad spun in Garlic Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- Tc Willi-Da-Beast$24.00
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions,
- Tc Wolf Rock$24.00
Ricotta White Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Baby Bellas, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey Drizzle.
13" GLUTEN SENSITIVE Pan Pizza
- *GS* Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$16.00
- *GS* BBQ Chicken$22.00
- *GS* Buffalo Chicken$22.00
- *GS* CBR Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.00
- *GS* Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$22.00
- *GS* Dr. Willy$22.00
Creamy Garlic Bae, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- *GS* Flaribbean$22.00
- *GS* Greek Pizza$22.00
Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Sauce
- *GS* Hangover$22.00
- *GS* Hawaiian$19.00
- *GS* House Special$22.00
- *GS* Husky$22.00
- *GS* Mambo$22.00
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- *GS* Margherita$19.00
Red base, minced garlic, caesar blend, fresh mozzarella, basil
- *GS* Meat Lovers$22.00
- *GS* Spud$22.00
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potatoes, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill & bacon
- *GS* Taco$22.00
- *GS* Thimble$22.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle
- *GS* Victorian$22.00
- *GS* Willi-Da-Beast$22.00
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions
Salads
- Boom Box Salad$14.00
Arugula, Bacon, Red Onions, Candied Walnuts, Seasonal Fruit, Feta Cheese, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Blend (Shaved Asiago, Romano & Parmesan Cheese), Croutons, Black Pepper TEMPORARY PRICE INCREASE, romaine is at an all time high :(
- Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese. Spin your chicken in any chicken flavor!
- Garden Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives
- Greek Salad$13.00
Mixed Green, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese, Oregano
- Que Linda Salad$14.00
Choice of Seasoned Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef Sautéed in Salsa & Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Chopped Tomatoes, Taco Chips, Jalapeños, Mozzarella, Served with Sour Cream
- Shetucket Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Feta Cheese, Mixed Greens, Pepperoncinis, Bacon, Served with Ranch Dressing
- The Don Salad$13.00
Arugula, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Ceasar Blend. Salad comes DRESSED with Garlic Infused Olive Oil and a Balsamic Glaze
Rice & Mac Bowls
- BBQ Rice Bowl$14.00
Choice of Protein, Brown Rice, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Red Onions,
- Buffalo Rice Bowl$14.00
Brown Rice, choice of protein, mild sauce, avocado, feta cheese, scallions, tomatoes
- Fiesta Bowl$11.50
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Chopped Tomatoes, Scallions, Avocado, Lime
- Spartan Bowl$11.50
Brown Rice, Feta Cheese, Chopped Onions, Lentils, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Dill, Kalamata Olives.
- Tato Bowl$11.50
Brown Rice, Sweet Potato, Lentils, Avocado, Lime
- Yaki Bowl$11.50
Brown Rice, Sautéed Broccoli, Carrots & Red Onions, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki Sauce
- Mac n Cheese$10.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$14.00
Wraps
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella, ranch dressing and bacon on a white wrap. Served with french fries or a side salad.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing, served on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bbq sauce on a white wrap. Choice of french fries or side salad
- Steak Wrap$16.99
Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed onions, green peppers and mixed greens, creamy garlic on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
- Mediterranean Veggie Wrap$15.99
Mixed greens, roasted peppers, greek lentils, onion, tomato, Kalamata olives, Italian dressing on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
Desserts
Sides
- 4oz Side Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side Ranch Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side House Creamy Garlic Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side Marinara Sauce$1.00
- 4oz BBQ Sauce$1.00
- 4oz Side Mozzarella Cheese$1.50
- 4oz Side Anchovies$2.50
- 4oz Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.25
- 4oz Side Black Olives$1.00
- 4oz Side Bleu Cheese CRUMBLE$2.00
- 4oz Side Caesar Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side Cucumbers$0.75
- 4oz Side Feta Cheese$1.50
- 4oz Side Green Peppers$0.75
- 4oz Side Honey BBQ Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Italian Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side Honey Mustard Dresssing$1.25
- 4oz Side Honey Sriracha Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Hot Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Jalapeños$0.75
- 4oz Side Kalamata Olives$1.25
- 4oz Side Ketchup$1.00
- 4oz Side Mild Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Mayoketchup$1.25
- 4oz Side Mayo$1.25
- 4oz Side Oil$0.75
- 4oz Side Olive Oil$1.00
- 4oz Side Black Olives$0.75
- 3oz Parmesan Cheese$2.00
- 4oz Side Pepperoncinis$0.75
- 4oz Side Pickles$0.50
- 4oz Side Pineapple$0.75
- 4oz Side Baby Bellas$0.75
- 4oz Side Red Onions$0.75
- 4oz Side Roasted Garlic$2.00
- 4oz Side Roasted Peppers$0.75
- 4oz Side Salsa$1.00
- 4oz Side Sour Cream$1.25
- 4oz Side Spicy BBQ Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Sriracha$1.50
- 4oz Teriyaki Sauce$1.50
- 4oz Side Vinegar$0.50