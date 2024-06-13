Plern Thai Restaurant & Noodle Bar 30-78 Steinway Street
Menu
Appetizers
- Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls 4 Pieces
Crispy wheat flour paper filled with cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms. Served with plum sauce$8.00
- Crying Tiger
Grilled strip steak with a side of grilled garlic, asparagus, and carrots. Served with jeaw dressing and spicy Thai seafood dressing$18.00
- Curry Puff 3 Pieces
Minced chicken, potatoes, and onions seasoned with yellow curry paste. Wrapped in puff pastry, and fried. Served with cucumber vinaigrette sauce$10.00
- Edamame
Steamed organic young soybeans tossed with homemade chili oil$9.00
- Esarn Sausage$15.00
- Galic Pickled Pork Ribs$12.00
- Grilled Pork$14.00
- Pork Meatball$13.00
- Thai Dumplings 4 Pieces
Contains Sesame. Steamed seasoned ground chicken, shrimp, jicama, and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in wonton pastry. Served with sweet black soy sauce$10.00
- Thai Wings 6 Pieces$12.00
Salads
- Som Tum (Thai Papaya Salad)
Thailand most popular salad. Shredded raw green papaya, grape tomatoes, ground dried shrimp, peanuts, and string beans, tossed in thai chili and lime dressing$12.00
- Mango Salad
Summer special fresh mango salad, red leaf lettuce mixed with toasted coconut flake, red onion, scallion, pineapple, cashew nut, grape tomatoes and 4 flavors fresh chili and lime dressing. Topped with fried shallot$11.00
- Esarn Som Tum$15.00
- Spicy Pork Salad$15.00
- Larb Ground Chicken$15.00
- Larb Ground Pork$15.00
Soups
- Large Healthy Bowl
Napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, Bok choy, tofu skin, cilantro, and scallion in seasoned chicken broth. Topped with garlic oil$15.00
- Large Tom Yum
Traditional slow-simmered thai herbs in shrimp broth, shimeji mushrooms, scallion, and tomatoes$15.00
- Mixed Mushroom Soup$16.00
- Small Healthy Bowl
Napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, tofu skin, cilantro, and scallion in seasoned chicken broth. Topped with garlic oil$8.00
- Small Tom Yum
Traditional slow-simmered thai herbs in shrimp broth, shimeji mushrooms, scallion, and tomatoes$8.00
Noodle Bar
- Duck Noodle Soup
Roasted boneless duck breast, egg noodles, broccoli rabe, and bok choy in light chicken broth. Topped with crispy wonton, scallion, garlic oil, and cilantro$20.00
- Thai Noodle Soup
A choice of slow cooked chicken thigh or mixed vegetables, bok choy, broccoli rabe, rice noodles in light chicken broth. Topped with crispy wonton, scallion, garlic oil, and cilantro$18.00
- Khao Soy
Northern Thai style creamy noodle soup from coconut milk and yellow curry base. Your choice of tender boneless chicken thigh or fried tofu, egg noodles, green apple, boy choy, red onion, scallions, and cilantro. Served with pickled cabbage, bean sprouts, f$18.00
- Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00
- Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
- Pork Spicy Secret$18.00
- Chicken Spicy Secret$18.00
Authentic Thai Favorites
From the Wok
- Basil Sauce
A famous Thai local dish. Stir-fried with fresh basil, mini sweet peppers, string beans, onion, and fresh chili. Served with jasmine rice$16.00
- Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli
Stir-fried crispy pork belly in fresh garlic sauce and broccoli rabe. Served with Jasmine rice$21.00
- Drunken Noodle
Spicy stir-fried fresh broad flat noodles with fresh chili and basil sauce, egg, string beans, thai chili paste, mini sweet pepper, young pepper corn, and onion$16.00
- Eggplant Basil
Stir-fried eggplant, mini sweet peppers, fresh chilies, string beans, and onion in homemade spicy basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice$16.00
- Garlic Sauce
Stir-fried mixed vegetables stir fried with homemade garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice$16.00
- Ginger Sauce
Fresh ginger stir-fried with bell peppers, shimeji mushroom and onion. Served with Jasmine rice$16.00
- Mined Chicken Basil
Stir fried ground chicken with basil, sweet mini peppers, fresh chili, onion, and string bean in homemade spicy chili paste sauce. Served with Jasmine rice and a fried egg$18.00
- Pad Thai
Thailand's famous stir-fried rice noodles with signature tamarind sauce, egg, bean curd sweet radish, scallion, and ground peanuts$16.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
The slight sweetness of fresh pineapple in stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, scallion, cashew nuts, and onion$16.00
- Pork Belly Prik Khing
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Thai herb prik khing paste, fresh chilies, lime leaves, lotus seed, mini sweet peppers, and string beans. Served with jasmine rice$21.00
- See Ew Noodle
Fresh broad flat noodles stir-fried with sweet black soy sauce, egg, and broccoli rabe$16.00
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Spicy stir-fried Jasmine rice with basil and spicy chili paste, egg, onion, mini sweet peppers, and string beans$16.00
- Thai Fried Rice
Classic Thai style stir-fried Jasmine rice, egg, scallion, and onion$16.00
Curry
- Green Curry
Thailand's most famous_curry. Green curry paste blended with coconut milk, eggplant, string beans, young peppercorns, mini sweet peppers, pineapple, and basil. Served with jasmine rice$16.00
- Massamun Curry
A mixture of Thai and Indian style curry. The mild and savory flavor of massaman curry paste and spices blended in coconut milk, fried baby confetti potatoes, peanuts and lotus seeds. Served with Jasmine rice$16.00
- Panang Curry
Panang curry paste blended with peanut butter and coconut milk, mini sweet peppers, fried sweet potatoes, lime leaves, and string beans. Served with Jasmine rice$16.00