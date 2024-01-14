Poca Pasta
Pasta
- Pomodoro Small$8.50
Traditional tomato-based sauce with sweet onion, garlic, and basil
- Pomodoro Regular$11.50
- Bolognese Small$9.50
Hearty red sauce made with ground beef, vegetables and parmesan (contains dairy)
- Bolognese Regular$12.50
- Pesto Small$9.50
Bright herb sauce with basil, garlic and parmesan (contains dairy)
- Pesto Regular$12.50
- Alfredo Small$9.50
Creamy cheese sauce with butter and garlic (contains dairy)
- Alfredo Regular$12.50
Creamy cheese sauce with butter and garlic (contains dairy)
- Arrabbiata Small$9.00
Spicy tomato sauce with garlic, onions, red pepper flakes, and Calabrian chilies
- Arrabbiata Regular$12.00
- Butter Noodles Small$8.00
- Butter Noodles Regular$11.00
Salads
- Garden Side Salad$4.00
A blend of romaine and spring mix topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, garlic croutons and your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, pesto- ranch, or house-made caesar
- Caesar Side Salad$4.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and house-made caesar
- Large Garden Salad$8.00
A blend of romaine and spring mix topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, garlic croutons and your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, pesto- ranch, or house-made caesar (side salad)
- Large Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and house-made caesar
Kids
- Kids Pomodoro$6.50
Smaller size of our regular pasta with our Pomodoro sauce, comes with a fruit cup and apple juice or milk
- Kids Alfredo$7.50
Smaller size of our regular pasta with our Alfredo sauce, comes with a fruit cup and apple juice or milk
- Kids Butter Noodles$5.50
Smaller size of our regular pasta with melted butter, comes with a fruit cup and apple juice or milk
Desserts
- Tiramisu Cupcake$3.00
Coffee flavored cupcake with Mascarpone frosting and a dusting of cocoa powder
- Lemon Bar$3.00Out of stock
Shortbread crust with a bright lemon filling and a dusting of powdered sugar
- Chocolate Brownie$3.00
Triple chocolate brownie with chocolate chips
- Ice Cream (1 scoop)$2.00
- Ice Cream (2 scoops)$3.50
Drinks
Extras
- Side order of Meatballs$4.50Out of stock
Five meatballs served with a side of Pomodoro sauce
- Side of Grilled Chicken$3.00
Grilled chicken cooked in Italian spices and garlic
- Side order of Sauce$2.00
Choose from any of our pasta sauces, perfect for dipping
- Bread$1.50
Two slices of french bread, served with oil and vinegar