Pocket Burger Shack 16873 California 1
Drinks
- Agua Fresca (24oz)$5.00
Call for daily flavors
- Agua Fresca (32oz)$7.00
Call for daily flavors
- Can Soda$2.00
- Coke Bottle$3.00
- Coke Bottle 16.9oz$4.00
- Fanta Grape Bottle$3.00
- Fanta Orange Bottle$3.00
- Jarritos Apple$3.00
- Jarritos Cola$3.00
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$3.00
- Jarritos Guava$3.00
- Jarritos Lime$3.00
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.00
- Jarritos Mango$3.00
- Jarritos Mineral Water$3.00
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.00
- Jarritos Sangria$3.00
- Jarritos Strawberry$3.00
- Jarritos Tamarind$3.00
- Large Bottled Water$3.00
- Large Coffee$3.00
- Large Thai Tea$7.00
- Monster$3.00
- Shake$7.00
- Small Bottled Water$2.00
- Small Coffee$2.00
- Small Thai Tea$5.00
- Smart Water 1.5L$4.00
- Smart Water 1L$3.00
- Sprite Bottle$3.00
- Squirt Bottle$3.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Pocket Burger$14.00
1/3 lb fresh wagyu beef patty, pocket sauce, mayo, avocado, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and provolone cheese on a buttered potato brioche bun
- Tri-tip Burger$14.00
1/3 lb fresh wagyu beef patty, tri-tip, provolone cheese, grilled bell pepper and onions with pocket sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a buttered potato brioche bun
- BBQ Burger$13.00
1/3 lb fresh wagyu beef patty, bacon, 2 onion rings, American cheese, and BBQ sauce on a buttered potato brioche bun
- OC Burger$13.00
1/3 lb fresh wagyu beef patty topped with jalapeños, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and mayo on a buttered potato brioche bun
- Aloha Burger$13.00
1/3 lb fresh wagyu beef patty topped with grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, mayo, provolone cheese, and pocket sauce on a buttered potato brioche bun
- Impossible Burger$13.00
Impossible patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions with choice of cheese
- Salmon Burger$13.00
Seasoned salmon patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese and chipotle mayo on a buttered potato brioche bun
- Sunset Cheeseburger$11.00
1/3 lb fresh wagyu beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo, and American cheese on a buttered potato brioche bun
- Low Tide Burger$10.00
1/3 lb fresh wagyu beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo, on a buttered potato brioche bun
- Chicken Satay$13.00
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and peanut sauce on a french roll
- Tri-Tip Sandwich$14.00
Sliced tri-tip with grilled onions, bell peppers, mozzarella and pocket sauce on a french roll
Bowls
Breakfast All Day
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Choice of one protein (chorizo, sausage, bacon, ham, spam, soyrizo, or vegetarian sausage) with choice of potato (house potatoes, tater tots, or french fries), three eggs, cheese, sour cream, onions, bell peppers, and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour torti
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Choice of protein (sausage, bacon, or ham), cheese, one egg, served with side of tater tots
Tacos & Burritos
- Chicken Taco$3.00
- Tri-Tip Taco$4.00
- Potato Taco$3.00
- Tri-Tip Burrito$13.00
Sliced tri-tip with grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, mozzarella cheese and pocket sauce
- Cali Burrito$13.00
Tri-tip cooked in pocket sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers with fries, Cheddar cheese and sour cream
- Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, Cheddar cheese with choice of peanut sauce, ranch, or pocket sauce for dressing