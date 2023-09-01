Beverages

Spirits

42 Below

$15.00

Absolut

$16.00

Absolut Citron

$16.00

Absolut Elyx

$18.00

Bar Hill Vodka

$19.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Tito's

$15.00

Bar Hill Gin

$16.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Bombay Dry

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Botanist

$16.00

Condesa

$16.00

Dorthy Parker

$16.00

Fords

$16.00

Fords Sloe Gin

$15.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$15.00

Hendrick's

$18.00

Martin Miller's

$16.00

Monkey 47

$22.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$17.00

Old Duff Genever

$16.00

Perry's Tot

$16.00

Plymouth

$17.00

Sweet Gwendoline

$15.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Tanqueray 10

$18.00

Bacardi Ocho

$16.00

Bacardi Superior

$16.00

Banks 5 Island

$16.00

Chairman Spiced

$16.00

Clement Mahina

$16.00

Copalli

$16.00

Copalli Cacao

$16.00

El Dorado 12yr

$16.00

El Dorado 3yr

$15.00

Gosling Black Seal

$15.00

Hamilton Jamaican Black

$16.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$16.00

Novo Fogo

$16.00

Rhum JM Blanc

$16.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$18.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$18.00

Smith & Cross

$15.00

Altos Blanco

$15.00

Altos Reposado

$15.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$17.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$20.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$52.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$16.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$24.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$24.00

Lalo Blanco

$16.00

Mayenda Blanco

$24.00

Ocho Plata

$18.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Siete Leques Blanco

$18.00

Siete Leques Reposado

$20.00

Komos Rosa

$42.00

Alipus Destilado En Barro

$21.00

Alipus Santa Aba Del Rio

$17.00

Amares Cupreata

$19.00

Del Maguey Arroqueno

$38.00

Del Maguey St. Domigo

$19.00

Del Maguey Vida

$15.00

El Mero

$38.00

Legendario Domingo

$19.00

Montelobos Espadin

$15.00

Agua Magica

$16.00

Angel's Envy

$17.00

Blanton's

$28.00

Basil Hayden's

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Eagle Rare 10

$16.00

E.H. Taylor

$26.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Fortuna

$22.00

Jefferson's

$24.00

Knob Creek 9

$20.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Michter's Bourbon

$16.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$16.00

Michter's 10yr Bourbon

$40.00

Weller Reserve

$22.00

Wild Turkey

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

High West Rendezvous

$23.00

Michter's Straight

$16.00

Old Overholt

$15.00

Smooth Amber

$16.00

Rittenhouse

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10

$34.00

Wild Turkey 101

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$16.00

Gentleman Jack

$19.00

High West Campfire

$26.00

Rieger Kansas City

$15.00

Union Horse Rivalist

$22.00

Westland

$22.00

Westward American

$28.00

Nikka, Coffey Grain

$30.00

Nikka, Miyagikyo

$46.00

Nikka, From the Barrel

$35.00

Suntory, Toki

$16.00

Chivas Regal 12

$16.00

Dewars White Label

$16.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$90.00

The Famous Grouse

$15.00

The Islay Boys

$15.00

Jameson

$15.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$15.00

Red Breast 12

$16.00

Red Breast 15

$36.00

Tullamore Dew

$15.00

Aberlour 16

$36.00

Aberlour 18

$46.00

Ardbeg 10

$22.00

Balvenie 12

$24.00

Balvenie 16

$40.00

Caol Ila 12

$26.00

Dalmore 12

$24.00

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$58.00

Glenfiddich 12

$20.00

Glenfiddich 18

$36.00

Glenfiddich 21

$60.00

Glenlivet 12

$20.00

Glenmorangie

$24.00

Glenrothes 12

$22.00

Glenrothes 18

$70.00

Highland Park 12

$24.00

Highland Park 18

$58.00

Lagavulin 16

$30.00

Laphroaig 10

$20.00

Macallan 12

$24.00

Macallan 15

$40.00

Macallan 18

$128.00

Oban 14

$34.00

Bruichladdich

$18.00

Port Charlotte 10

$26.00

Lillet Blanc

$15.00

Oka Kura

$16.00

St. Raphael

$15.00

M&R Riserva Ambrato

$15.00

Cinzano Bianco

$15.00

Cocchi Americano

$15.00

Cocchi Rosa

$15.00

Cocchi Torino

$15.00

Carpano Antica

$16.00

Cardamaro

$15.00

Nonino Amari

$16.00

Montenegro

$16.00

Aperol

$15.00

M&R Fiero Aperitif

$15.00

St. Agrestis Paradisco

$15.00

Maurin Quina

$15.00

Luxardo Bitter

$15.00

Ciociaro

$15.00

St. Agrestis Amaro

$15.00

Campari

$16.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$15.00

Cynar

$15.00

Noveis Amaro

$15.00

Leopold Bros.

$15.00

Braulio

$17.00

Branca Menta

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$16.00

Noveis Fernet

$16.00

Suze

$15.00

Lustau Fino

$13.00

d'Usse VSOP

$16.00

Hennessy VS

$24.00

Hennessy VSOP

$30.00

Hennessy XO

$80.00

Hine Cigar Reserve XO

$38.00

Maison Surrenne

$36.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$22.00

Remy Martin 1738

$26.00

Maxime Trijol 2003

$42.00

Jean-Luc Pasquet

$24.00

Francis Darroze 20

$25.00

Francis Darroze 30

$32.00

Francis Darroze 1974

$62.00

L'Encantada XO

$35.00

Montreuil Reserve

$16.00

Le Morton 1980

$80.00

Michael Haurd

$28.00

Hans Reisetbauer Carrot

$45.00

Hans Reisetbauer Ginger

$45.00

Hans Reisetbauer Poir Williams

$45.00

Jacopo Poli Vespaiolo

$21.00

Nardini Grappa

$15.00

Nonino, Chardonnay

$31.00

Jacopo Poli Grappa

$26.00

Capuro Pisco

$16.00

Absinthe St. George

$16.00

Amaretto Luxardo

$15.00

Benidictine

$16.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Grand Marnier 100

$42.00

Green Chartruse

$20.00

Green Chartruse VEP

$40.00

Yellow Chartruse

$20.00

Yellow Chartruse VEP

$40.00

Pimms #1

$15.00

Ricard Pastis

$15.00

Sambuca Romana

$16.00

St. Germain

$15.00

Menu Cocktails

Four Corners Martini

$19.00

Among the Ferns

$19.00

P7 Old Fashioned

$19.00

bs chai honey 2oz batch single rocks, large cube, star anise batch: 1 dash havana and hide 2 dash ango 1oz Brennivin 1oz Rye

Crow's Nest

$19.00

Tow the Line

$19.00

Anchor's Away

$19.00
Pressure Sensitive

Pressure Sensitive

$19.00

.75oz lime .75oz orgeat 2oz batch whip/pilsner/pebble/mint bouquet/lime oil Pressure batch: 1.5oz blanco tequila .5oz velvet falernum

Rescue at Sea

$19.00

2 dash tiki bitters .75oz lime .75oz oj .5oz cinnamon .5oz sunflower orgeat 2.25oz batch whip/kraken mug/pebble/orange slice/mint sprig Rescue Batch: .25oz gran classico .5oz giffard banane du brasil 1.5oz white rum blend

By the Board

$19.00

Sea Legs

$19.00

Phoney Phrappe

$14.00

Spritz Free

$14.00

Coladita

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Bartender's Choice

$19.00

N/A Bartender's Choice

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$19.00

.25oz simple .75oz lemon .5oz rye 1.5oz amaretto shake/dbl rocks/KD/orange and cherry flag

Aperol Spirtz

$19.00

2oz Prosecco 2oz Aperol 1oz Soda build in AP wine glass, gently stir, orange slice

Aviation

$19.00

bs violette .5oz maraschino .75oz lemon 1.5oz gin shake/dbl strain/n&n/cherry

Bee's Knees

$19.00

.75oz lemon .75oz honey 2oz gin shake/dbl strain/n&n

Bloody Mary

$19.00

Boulevardier

$19.00

.75oz campari .75oz sweet vermouth 1.5oz rye or bourbon stir in mixing glass/dbl rocks/KD/orange twist

Clover Club

$19.00

egg white 5 raspberries .5oz simple .5oz lemon .5oz dry vermouth 1.5oz gin whip/shake/dbl strain/coupe/raspberry on pick

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$19.00

.75oz lemon .75oz cocchi americano .75oz dry curacao .75oz gin shake/dbl strain/absinthe rinsed n&n

Cosmopolitan

$19.00

.25oz simple .25oz cranberry .75oz lime .5oz dry curacao 1.5oz absolut citron shake/dbl strain/coupe

Daiquiri

$19.00

.5oz simple .75oz lime 1oz Banks 5 1oz El Dorado 3yr shake/dbl strain/n&n/lime wedge

Dark 'N Stormy

$19.00

.5oz lime .75oz ginger 2oz gosling's whip/dirty dump/highball/soda in glass/lime wedge

Eastside

$19.00

3 pieces of cucumber one mint sprig .5oz simple .75oz lime 2oz gin Shake/KD/dbl strain/coupe/cucumber wheel

Espresso Martini

$19.00

.25oz simple 1oz espresso .5oz giffard vanille .5oz galliano ristretto 1.5oz vodka shake/dbl strain/coupe/3 espresso beans

French 75

$19.00

.5oz lemon .5oz simple 1oz gin shake/dbl strain/coupe/top with prosecco/lemon twist on rim

Gimlet

$19.00

.75oz lime .5oz simple 2oz gin shake/dbl strain/n&n

Gold Rush

$19.00

.75oz lemon .75oz honey 2oz bourbon Shake/dbl rocks/KD/lemon wheel

Greyhound

$19.00

Hot Toddy

$19.00

Last Word

$19.00

.75oz lime .75oz maraschino .75oz green chartreuse .75oz gin shake/dbl strain/n&n/cherry

Lemon Drop

$19.00

.75oz lemon .75oz simple 2oz vodka shake/dbl strain/coupe

Long Island Iced Tea

$22.00

.75oz lemon .75oz simple .5oz dry curacao .5oz vodka .5oz tequila .5oz rum .5oz gin shake/highball/KD/top with coke/lemon wedge

Mai Tai

$19.00

.75oz lime .75oz orgeat .5oz dry curacao .25oz smith & cross .75oz rhum agricole 1oz aged rum whip/pebble/pilsner/orange slice & mint sprig

Manhattan

$19.00

5 dashes angostura 1oz cocchi torino 2oz hi rye or bourbon stir/strain/n&n/cherry/lemon twist for rye, orange for bourbon

Margarita

$19.00

.75oz Agave 1oz Lime 2oz Tequila shake/dbl rocks/lime wheel/optional salt rim

Martinez

$19.00

2 dahes orange bitters bs maraschino .75oz sweet vermouth 2oz old tom gin stir/n&n/orange twist

Martini

$19.00

2 dashes orange bitters 1oz dolin dry 2oz gin stir/n&n/lemon twist

Mimosa

$19.00

Mint Julep

$19.00

mint sprig .5oz mint syrup .5oz rye 2oz bourbon whip/dbl rocks/pebble/mint sprig

Mojito

$19.00

mint spring .5oz mint syrup .75oz lime 2oz rum whip/dirty dump/bodega/splash soda/mint sprig

Moscow Mule

$19.00

.5oz lime .75oz ginger 2oz vodka whip/highball/soda in glass/lime wedge

Naked & Famous

$19.00

.75oz lime .75oz aperol .75oz yellow chartreuse .75oz mezcal shake/dbl strain/n&n

Negroni

$19.00

2 dashes ango .75oz campari .75oz sweet vermouth 1.5oz gin stir/dbl rocks/KD/orange twist

Old Fashioned

$19.00

2 dash ango 1 dash orange bs simple 2oz rye or bourbon build in glass/single rx/KD/lemon twist for rye, orange for bourbon

Paloma

$19.00

.5oz lime 1oz GF .75oz agave 1.5oz tequila whip/highball/soda in glass/salt rim/lime wedge

Paper Plane

$19.00

.75oz lemon .75oz aperol .75oz nonino .75oz bourbon shake/dbl strain/n&n

Penicillin

$19.00

.75oz lemon .375oz honey .375 ginger 2oz blended scotch shake/dbl rocks/KD/ginger candy/spray of islay

Pimm's Cup

$19.00

.5oz lemon .75oz pina .5oz ginger .5oz giffard passionfruit 1.5oz pimms whip/bodega/KD/mint spring/pina wedge

Pina Colada

$19.00

2 dash ango .75oz lime 1oz pina 1oz coco cream 1oz aged rum 1oz white rum whip/bodega/pebble/3 pina fronds, cherry, pina wedge

Pisco Sour

$19.00

egg white .375oz lemon .375oz lime .75oz simple 2oz pisco whip/shake/dbl strain/coupe/ango garnish

Rob Roy

$19.00

5 dash ango 1oz sweet vermouth 2oz blended scotch stir/n&n/cherry/lemon twist

Sazerac

$19.00

2 dash ango 8 dash peychaud bs simple 1oz PF cognac 1oz rye stir/neat glass/absinthe spritz before straining/discarded lemon twist

Screwdriver

$19.00

Sidecar

$19.00

bs simple .75oz lemon .5oz dry curacao 1.5oz cognac shake/dbl strain/coupe/orange twist

Spicy Margarita

$19.00

Tequila Sunrise

$19.00

Tom Collins

$19.00

.75oz lemon .5oz simple 2oz gin shake/highball/soda in glass/lemon wheel & cherry flag

Toronto

$19.00

2 dash ango bs simple .25oz fernet 2oz rye stir/strain/n&n/lemon twist

Vesper

$19.00

2 dash orange .75oz lillet blanc or cocchi americano .75oz vodka 1.5oz gin stir/n&n/lemon twist

Vieux Carre

$19.00

2 dash ango bs benedictine .75oz rye .75oz cognac .75oz sweet vermouth build in single rocks/large cube/orange twist

Whiskey Sour

$19.00

.75oz lemon .75oz simple 2oz rye shake/dbl strain/coupe

White Russian

$19.00

1.5oz galliano ristretto 1.5oz vodka in tin, whip 2oz of heavy cream with .5oz simple until thick consistency. stir/coupe/top with house whipped cream

Bloody Mary

$19.00

Wine BTG

Holloran PN

$18.00

Clusel-Roch Gamay

$16.00

Raul Perez Mencia

$16.00

Alario Claudio Dolcetto

$17.00

Hewitson Mourvedre

$15.00

L'Ecole Cab Sauv

$20.00

Boneline Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Santiago Alvarinho

$18.00

Spater-Veit Riesling

$16.00

Meunier Chenin Blanc

$15.00

Bzikot Chard

$20.00

Woodlands Chard

$18.00

Channing Daughters Cab Franc

$15.00Out of stock

Fritsch Zweigelt

$12.00

Isotta Manzoni Prosecco

$12.00

Clotilde Davenne Cremant Rose

$18.00

Ponson Champagne

$32.00

Bazin BldN

$40.00Out of stock

Marguet Rose

$45.00Out of stock

Gonet-Medeville BldN

$35.00Out of stock

Moncuit BldB

$42.00

Corbon BldB 2012

$50.00Out of stock

Wiemer 2017

$25.00Out of stock

Quartz Reef

$20.00

Anniversary Prosecco

$6.00

Braida Moscato d'Asti

$12.00

Klein Constantia

$35.00

Petit Vedrines Sauternes '16

$15.00

Heidi Schrock Spatlese '19

$20.00

Kopke 10-year Tawny

$14.00

Copke Tawny 1978

$45.00

Barbadillo Manzanilla en Rama

$18.00

Alvear Pedro Ximinez

$24.00

Rare Wine New York Malmsey

$21.00

Brooklyn Kura

$12.00

Hakkaisan Nama Genshu

$15.00

Yangchon Chungju

$20.00

Wine BTB

Brooklyn Kura #14 JG

$71.00

Damsoul Pine Soju

$48.00

Yangchon, Chungju

$80.00

Sulseam Red Monkey

$56.00

Won Mae, Plum Liqueur

$55.00

Won Mae, Plum Soju

$48.00

Ama No To 'Heavens Door'

$89.00

Hirakou Junmai Daiginjo Genshu

$323.00

Hirakou Nakadori Daiginjo Katsuiro

$224.00

Hakkaisan Junmai Daiginjo

$156.00

Hakkaisan Nama Genshu

$90.00

Noguchi Miyama Nishiki Yamahai

$286.00

Izumibashi Junmai Daiginjo

$280.00

Mana 'True Vision'

$100.00

Kiku Masamune Junmai Ginjo

$104.00

Fukucho 'Seaside' Sparkling

$82.00

Fukucho Moon on the Water Namazake

$114.00

Kawatsuru 'Olive'

$111.00

Suigei Kouiku 54 Junmai Ginjo

$71.00

Henriet Bazin BdN

$140.00

Henriet Bazin Marie-Amelie 2014

$157.00

Hure Freres Rose

$132.00

Hure Freres 4 Elements '16

$250.00

Grongnet Special Club '15

$117.00

Krug '166th Edition'

$510.00

Ledru Goulte BldN '15

$225.00

Marguet Yuman BldBl '19

$102.00

Marguet Shaman Rose '17

$158.00

Marguet Sepiance '12

$375.00

Marguet Sepiance Oenotheque '10

$500.00

Mea L'Assemblage

$85.00

Mea Prestige Grillon

$100.00

Pierre Paillard Parcelles

$100.00

Ponson Charme Noir

$105.00

Adrien Renoir Meunier Goisses '18

$210.00

Ruinart BldBl

$195.00

Savart L'Ouverture

$108.00

Bedel Brut Origin'elle

$118.00

Bollinger RD '09

$750.00

La Caravelle Nina Brut

$98.00

Saint Chamant Integral BldeBl '10

$133.00

Stephane Coquillette Cles BldN

$108.00

Marc Hebrart Special Club '15

$400.00

Leclerc Briant Rose

$226.00

Gonet-Medeville BldN

$123.00

J-M Sélèque Soliste

$188.00

Louis Roederer Collection

$150.00

Louis Roederer Cristal '12

$745.00

André Roger VV Brut

$110.00

Corbon Avize BldeBl '12

$175.00

Moncuit Grandes Blancs

$147.00

Moncuit Perpetuelle

$135.00

Moncuit Chetillons '15

$288.00

Barbichon BldN

$100.00

Barbichon Rose

$117.00

Brigandat Brut Nature

$90.00

Brigandat BldN '16

$100.00

Jean Velut Rose

$95.00

Jean Velut '12

$119.00

Bruno Dangin Cremant '20

$83.00

Clotilde Davenne Cremant Rosé

$72.00

Chidaine Brut Nature '19

$82.00

Kiralyudvar Tokaji '17

$78.00

Bortolomiol Prosecco Valdobbiadene

$65.00

Isotta Manzoni Prosecco

$48.00

Wiemer Brut '16

$88.00

Quartz Reef Brut

$80.00

Clusserath Trittenheim Apotheke Kab '19

$77.00

Haart Piesporter Goldt Spat

$103.00

Maximin Grun Herrenberg Kab '20

$89.00

Spater-Veit Armes Kabinett '20

$64.00

Thanisch Bernkasteler Doctor Kab '20

$112.00

Von Hovel Scharzhofberg Kab '20

$107.00

Van Volxem Boxstein GG

$188.00

Dry River Craighall '14

$104.00

Rippon Mature Vine '20

$87.00

Langlois Sancerre

$95.00

Laporte Sancerre Comtesse '22

$119.00

Clement Menetou-Salon '21

$64.00

Carbonnieux Bordeaux Bl '20

$133.00

Lynch-Bages Blanc '21

$180.00

Long Meadow Ranch SB '22

$70.00

Merry Edwards '20

$132.00

Boneline SB '19

$48.00

Lambert Saumur Bl '20

$107.00

Chidaine Vouvray Baudoin '20

$113.00

Meunier Vouvray Sablons '21

$60.00

Millton Clos Ste. Anne '20

$214.00

Alheit Fire by Night '21

$164.00

Testalonga Cortez '21

$111.00

Savage Never Been Asked '21

$121.00

Bzikot Bourgone Bl '21

$80.00

Chantereves Bourgogne Bla '21

$121.00

Arlaud Aligote '21

$80.00

Clotilde Davenne Aligoté '19

$57.00

Smith-Chapel Aligoté '22

$79.00

Clotilde Chablis 1er Cru Fourchaume '20

$143.00

Moreau-Naudet Chablis '21

$107.00

Christian Moreau Chablis '22

$95.00

Pataille Marsannay Bl

$179.00

Prieur Beaune 1er Cru Greves '20

$295.00

Coudray-Bizot Meursault

$277.00

Sylvain Bzikot Meursault '21

$143.00

Pierre Morey Meursualt '20

$339.00

Genot-Boulanger Puligny Nosroyes '21

$214.00

Morey-Coffinet Saint-Aubin Frionnes '21

$196.00

O Leflaive Meursault '20

$285.00

Cornin Pouilly-Fuissé Chevrieres '19

$114.00

Thibert Pouilly Fuisse Heritage '20

$118.00

Big Table Farm Wild Bee '21

$96.00

Lingua Franca Bunker Hill '21

$179.00

Anthill Farms Peugh Vyd '20

$118.00

Hanzell Sebella '19

$93.00

Kistler Noisetiers '20

$168.00

Revik '19

$107.00

Walter Hansel Alyce '21

$118.00

Kumeu Hunting Hill '21

$160.00

Te Mata Elston '19

$104.00

Neudorf Rosie's Block '21

$95.00

Walsh Burnside '17

$119.00

Woodlands '20

$72.00

Chacra Manique '22

$143.00

Braud Muscadet '22

$66.00

Granits Muscadet Noelles '22

$55.00

Pelican Arbois Savagnin '21

$134.00

Clusel-Roch Condrieu '20

$214.00

Faury Saint Joseph Bl '19

$90.00

Proidl Gruner Veltliner Pellingen '21

$95.00

Alpha Malagouzia '22

$53.00

Sigalas Assyrtiko '22

$114.00

Rippon Osteiner '20

$80.00

Suertes del Marques Trenzado '22

$79.00

Granbazan Albariño Etiqueta Ambar '21

$73.00

Santiago Alvarinho '20

$72.00

Belmonte Manzoni Biano '20

$70.00

Lageder PG Porer '21

$80.00

Felluga PG '21

$92.00

Venica PG '22

$80.00

Cieck Erbaluce '22

$60.00

i Capitani Falanghina '20

$77.00

Silvio Carta Vermentino '22

$56.00

Chantereves Marsannay Rosé '21

$136.00

Ott Rose '22

$80.00

Cascina Belmonte Rosé '20

$56.00

Fritsch Zweigelt Rosé '21

$48.00

Channing Daughters Rosato di CF '22

$60.00

Channing Daughters PG Ramato '21

$60.00

Presqu'ile Rose '21

$64.00

Alpasion Rose '22

$72.00

Morey-Coffinet Bourg Rg '21

$107.00

Audoin Fixin '20

$132.00

Magnein Morey Saint Denis '20

$228.00

Petitot CdN Vignottes '20

$98.00

Petitot Ladoix '20

$95.00

Armand Volnay Fremiets '20

$407.00

JM Bouley Volnay '18

$202.00

Pierre Morey Monthelie '20

$171.00

Jacques Prieur Meursalt Mazeray '20

$341.00

Morey-Coffinet Chassagne Morgeot '21

$232.00

David Moreau Santenay '19

$123.00

Lamy-Pillot Chassagne Champs de Morgeot '21

$119.00

Pelican Trois Cepages '21

$141.00

Big Table Farm '21

$132.00

Harper Voit Strandline '17

$111.00

Holloran '21

$72.00

Lingua Franca AVNI '21

$95.00

Lingua Franca Mimi's Mind '21

$179.00

Walter Scott Freedom Hill '21

$223.00

Merry Edwards '20

$186.00

Presqu'ile '21

$80.00

Neudorf Tom's Block '17

$75.00

Boneline Wai-Iti '17

$80.00

Burn Cottage Moonlight Race '20

$114.00

Quartz Reef Bendigo '17

$210.00

Chacra Treinta y Dos '21

$304.00

Chacra Cincuenta y Cino '22

$150.00

Clusel-Roch Traboules '21

$64.00

Lardy Moulin-a-Vent '20

$95.00

Fa Fleurie '20

$87.00

Chapel Chiroubles '21

$96.00

Rippon '20

$131.00

Te Mata '21

$76.00

Clusel-Roch Cote-Rotie Schistes '20

$214.00

Graillot Crozes-Hermitage '20

$106.00

Graillot Crozes-Hermitage Guiraude '19

$167.00

Guigal CdP '17

$143.00

Tribute to Grace Grenache '19

$121.00

Adelina Shiraz '21

$124.00

Hewitson Baby Bush Mourvedre '21

$60.00

Walsh & Sons Felix '20

$82.00

Te Mata Bullnose Syrah '18

$143.00

Sadie Pofadder Cinsault '20

$211.00

Testalonga Mourvedre '21

$111.00

Savage Grenache '21

$121.00

Guiberteau Chapaudaises '20

$162.00

Black Estate CF '20

$112.00

Echo de Lynch-Bages '19

$154.00

Lynch-Bages '14

$368.00

Branaire-Ducru '12

$171.00

Gloria '19

$161.00

Leoville-Las-Cases '17

$410.00

Cantenac-Brown '10

$314.00

Palmer '12

$700.00

Chateau Cantemerle, Haut-Medoc

$119.00

Canon '01

$430.00

Petit-Figeac '19

$221.00

Hedges Red '19

$118.00

L'Ecole CS '19

$80.00

Woodward Canyon Artist '18

$143.00

Corison '19 1.5L

$450.00

Heitz Martha's Vyd 2015

$500.00

Long Meadow Ranch Farmstead '20

$99.00

Revik Saphi Vyd '18

$202.00

Spottswoode '19

$234.00

Alpasion Grand Malbec '20

$86.00

Alpasion Private Selection '18

$136.00

Suertes '21

$133.00

Raul Perez Ultreia '20

$65.00

La Rioja Alta Vina Ardanza '15

$102.00

Muga Rioja Reserva '15

$250.00

Alario Claudio Dolcetto '19

$68.00

Bovio Barolo '18

$119.00

Bovio Barolo Gattera '18

$169.00

Verduno Barbaresco '19

$125.00

Monteraponi Chianti Classico '21

$88.00

Piancornello Brunello '17

$154.00

Manfredi Aglianico del Vulture '15

$93.00

Grippaldi Nerello Mascalese '19

$232.00

Girolamo Russo San Lorenzo '19

$161.00

Girolamo Russo a Rina '20

$82.00

Ciclopi Etna Rosso '20

$79.00

Easton Zinfandel '14

$83.00

Ridge Lytton Springs Zinfandel '20

$151.00

Bruno Trousseau '20

$214.00

Channing Daughters Blaufrankisch '18

$80.00

Petit Vedrines, Sauternes

$60.00

Klein Constantia

$140.00

Braida, Moscato d'Asti

$36.00

Heidi Schrock, Spatlese

$60.00

Kopke, 10-year-Tawny

$84.00

Kopke, Colheita 1978

$180.00

Kopke, Colheita White 2008

$145.00

d'Oliverias, Sercial 1999

$375.00

d'Oliverias Verdelho 1986

$600.00

d'Oliverias Terrentez 1988

$775.00

Rare Wine Co NY Malmsey

$130.00

Alvear PX 'Solera 1927'

$96.00

Barbadillo, Manzanilla en Rama

$53.00

Lustau Almacenistas Manzanilla

$75.00

Tradicion Fino Viejo

$87.00

Draft Beer

Three's Brewing

$13.00

Reissdorf Kolch

$11.00Out of stock

Von Trapp

$9.00

LIC Beer Project. Higher Burn

$12.00

Ommegang Witte

$11.00

Flagship Wolfhound Stout

$11.00

Bottled Beer

Bitburger N/A

$9.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$11.00

Gaft Cider

$9.00

Narragganset

$8.00

Duvel

$14.00

Other Half Green City

$13.00

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Milk

$6.00

Coffee

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Espresso

$7.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Decaf Espresso

$7.00

Macchiato

$7.00

Decaf Macchiato

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Decaf Latte

$7.00

Cortado

$7.00

Decaf Cortado

$7.00

Americano

$7.00

Decaf Americano

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Iced Americano

$7.00

Iced Decaf Americano

$7.00

Iced Cappuccino

$7.00

Iced Decaf Cappuccino

$7.00

Iced Latte

$7.00

Iced Decaf Latte

$7.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$9.00

Bar & Lounge

Snacks

General Tso's Tofu

$9.00

Sesame, Scallions

Cod Croquetas

$11.00

Potatoes, Herbs, Aioli

Shrimp Toast

$12.00

Sweet Chili, Sesame

Crispy Fish Tails

$15.00

Vietnamese Caramel, Sesame

Baked Clams

$21.00

“Howard Beach Style”

Steamed Bangs Island Mussels

$18.00

Thai Curry, Fresh Herbs

Fried Chicken Bao Buns

$13.00

Scallion, Pickled Vegetables, Sweet Soy, Spicy Mayo

Raw Bar

East Coast Oysters

$4.00

West Coast Oyster

$4.50

Littleneck clams

$2.50

Cherrystone Clams

$2.50

The Met Life

$145.00

The Vanderbilt

$175.00

Chilled

Pen Shell Clam

$34.00

Citrus Ponzu, Pickled Cucumber, Wakame & Scallion Oil

Hawaiian Prawns

$32.00

Finger Lime, Herb Oil

Sushi Unrolled

Spicy Tuna

$29.00

Tobiko, Red Onion, Shio Kombu

Grilled Maitake Mushrooms

$23.00

Kanpyo, Daikon Sprouts, Miso Mustard

Red Crab

$28.00

Scallion Cream Cheese, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Rice Pearls

Lunch

Raw Bar

East Coast Oysters

$4.00

West Coast Oyster

$4.50

Littleneck clams

$2.50

The Met Life

$145.00

8 oysters, 6 clams, 8 Pink shrimp, 1 ½ lb. Lobster

The Vanderbilt

$175.00

12 oysters, 8 clams, 10 Pink shrimp, 1 ½ lb. lobster

Chilled

Acapulco Ceviche

$27.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Avocado

Sicilian Seafood Salad

$29.00

Celery, Fennel, Citrus, Calabrian Chili, Olive Oil

Sea Bass Ceviche

$23.00

Leche de Tigre

Tuna Tostada

$25.00

Avocado, Pico de Gallo

Starters

Chicory Salad

$18.00

Mustard Greens, Apples, Delicata Squash & Cesare’s Apple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce

$18.00

Avocado, Soft Herbs, Sherry Vinaigrette

Eggplant Katsu

$15.00

Pickled Red Onion, Miso Yuzu Aioli

Big Salad

Harvest Salad

$32.00

Chilled Eggplant, Roasted Freekeh, Sweet Corn, Peppers, Shrimp, Sesame Brittle

Avocado Salad

$34.00

Crispy Buckwheat, Mushrooms, Furikake Crusted Salmon, Seaweed Vinaigrette

Endive Salad

$28.00

Blue Cheese, Walnuts, Concord Grapes, Apples & Cranberry Vinaigrette

Hand Held

The Burger

$26.00

Simply Grilled, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions

The Lobster Roll

$45.00

Coleslaw, Old Bay Chips

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

Avocado, Cabbage, Chipotle Crema

Fish Sandwich

$28.00

Beer Battered Cod, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw

Black bean and Mushroom Burger

$25.00

Simply Grilled

Grilled Prawns

$36.00

Ny Strip

$69.00

Chicken Paillard

$28.00

Red Snapper

$39.00

Bass

$39.00

Swordfish

$38.00

Faro Island Salmon

$36.00

Pasta

Sword Fish Bolognese

$29.00

Reginette Pasta, Breadcrumbs

Porcini Agnolotti

$34.00

Chanterelles, Herb Butter

Vegetables & Sides

Mushrooms a la Plancha

$15.00

French Fries

$10.00

Roasted Sweet Potato

$10.00

Salsa Verde

Dinner

Raw Bar

1/4 lb. Lobster

$14.00

1/4 lb. King Crab

$36.00

1/4 lb. Jumbo Lump Crab

$32.00

White Shrimp

$6.50

Golden Shrimp

$8.00

Oysters

Littleneck Clams

$2.50

The Met Life

$145.00

8 oysters, 6 clams, 8 Pink shrimp, 1 ½ lb. Lobster

The Vanderbilt

$175.00

12 oysters, 8 clams, 10 Pink shrimp, 1 ½ lb. lobster

Chilled

Pen Shell Clam

$34.00

Citrus Ponzu, Pickled Cucumber, Wakame & Scallion Oil

Hawaiian Prawns

$32.00

Tomato, Mango, Nuoc Cham, Prawn Cracker

Acapulco Ceviche

$27.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Avocado

Sicilian Seafood Salad

$29.00

Celery, Fennel, Citrus, Calabrian Chili, Olive Oil

Sea Bass Ceviche

$23.00

Leche de Tigre

Tuna Tostada

$25.00

Avocado, Pico de Gallo

Small Plates

Chicory Salad

$18.00

Mustard Greens, Apples, Delicata Squash & Cesare’s Apple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce

$18.00

Avocado, Soft Herbs, Sherry Vinaigrette

Clams in Green Sauce

$19.00

Green Sauce Chorizo

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Benton’s Ham, Garlic-Chili Butter, Scallions

Grilled Octopus

$27.00

Vera Cruz Style

Shrimp with Garlic & Oil

$21.00

Grilled Bread

Steamed Bang Island Mussels

$18.00

Thai Curry, Fresh Herbs

Extra Toasted Bread

$2.00

Large Plates

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

$39.00

Steamed Sea Bass

$36.00

Bok Choy, Shiitake, Dashi

Grilled Swordfish

$34.00

Chickpeas, Couscous, Chermoula

Sea Scallops

$44.00

Sunchoke Flan, Tokyo Turnips, Mushrooms, Truffles & Vanilla

Halibut

$46.00

Celeriac, Andouille, Clam Broth

Caribbean Fish Stew

$48.00

Achiote, Tomatoes, Coconut

Grilled Maitake

$29.00

Honey Nut Squash, Leeks, Spicy Mushroom Broth

Pan Roasted Chicken

$35.00

Herbs “Scarborough Fare”, Crispy Potato Salad

Prime 12oz NY Strip

$72.00

Mushrooms, Bordelaise Sauce

Prawns Ala Planch

$45.00

Lemon, Salsa Verde

Vegetables & Sides

Honey Nut Squash

$14.00

Hazelnuts, Acacia Honey, Lemon Agrumato

Mushrooms a la Plancha

$15.00

Gai Lan

$10.00

Chilies & Garlic

Roasted Sweet Potato

$10.00

Salsa Verde

Shrimp Chaufa

$14.00

(Peruvian Fried Rice) Ginger Soy, Cumin, Aji Amarillo

Sushi Unrolled

Spicy Tuna

$29.00

Tobiko, Red Onion, Shio Kombu

Grilled Maitake Mushrooms

$23.00

Kanpyo, Daikon Sprouts, Miso Mustard

Red Crab

$28.00

Scallion Cream Cheese, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Rice Pearls

Extra Nori

To The Point

Oyster Park Avenue

$24.00Out of stock

Champagne Sabayon, Russian Osetra Caviar

Live Scallop Ceviche

$42.00

Lemon Truffle

Smoked Sturgeon & Caviar

$50.00

Chive Cream Cheese, Pumpernickle bagel

Uni Handroll

$55.00

Dessert

F&F Dessert

$16.00

Banana Cream Chai

$16.00

Hot Honey Granola, Mandarin Orange Sorbet

Carrot Ravioli

$16.00

Coconut Tapioca, Lime Sorbet

The Hazelnut

$18.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cream, Concord Grapes, Toasted Hazlenut

Manchego Cheesecake

$16.00

Quince, Marcona Almond Crackle

Soft Serve

$14.00

Sam Style

Omakase

Per Person

$325.00

Miscellaneous

