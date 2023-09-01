Point Seven 200 Park Ave
Beverages
Spirits
42 Below
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Elyx
Bar Hill Vodka
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Bar Hill Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Botanist
Condesa
Dorthy Parker
Fords
Fords Sloe Gin
Hayman's Old Tom
Hendrick's
Martin Miller's
Monkey 47
Nikka Coffey Gin
Old Duff Genever
Perry's Tot
Plymouth
Sweet Gwendoline
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Bacardi Ocho
Bacardi Superior
Banks 5 Island
Chairman Spiced
Clement Mahina
Copalli
Copalli Cacao
El Dorado 12yr
El Dorado 3yr
Gosling Black Seal
Hamilton Jamaican Black
Mt. Gay Eclipse
Novo Fogo
Rhum JM Blanc
Ron Zacapa 23
Santa Teresa 1796
Smith & Cross
Altos Blanco
Altos Reposado
Don Fulano Blanco
Don Fulano Reposado
Don Fulano Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio 1942
El Tesoro Blanco
El Tesoro Reposado
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Lalo Blanco
Mayenda Blanco
Ocho Plata
Patron Silver
Siete Leques Blanco
Siete Leques Reposado
Komos Rosa
Alipus Destilado En Barro
Alipus Santa Aba Del Rio
Amares Cupreata
Del Maguey Arroqueno
Del Maguey St. Domigo
Del Maguey Vida
El Mero
Legendario Domingo
Montelobos Espadin
Agua Magica
Angel's Envy
Blanton's
Basil Hayden's
Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare 10
E.H. Taylor
Elijah Craig
Fortuna
Jefferson's
Knob Creek 9
Makers Mark
Michter's Bourbon
Michter's Sour Mash
Michter's 10yr Bourbon
Weller Reserve
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
High West Rendezvous
Michter's Straight
Old Overholt
Smooth Amber
Rittenhouse
Sazerac
Whistle Pig 10
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve Rye
Gentleman Jack
High West Campfire
Rieger Kansas City
Union Horse Rivalist
Westland
Westward American
Nikka, Coffey Grain
Nikka, Miyagikyo
Nikka, From the Barrel
Suntory, Toki
Chivas Regal 12
Dewars White Label
Jonnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
The Famous Grouse
The Islay Boys
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Red Breast 12
Red Breast 15
Tullamore Dew
Aberlour 16
Aberlour 18
Ardbeg 10
Balvenie 12
Balvenie 16
Caol Ila 12
Dalmore 12
Dalmore Cigar Malt
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 18
Glenfiddich 21
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie
Glenrothes 12
Glenrothes 18
Highland Park 12
Highland Park 18
Lagavulin 16
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Macallan 18
Oban 14
Bruichladdich
Port Charlotte 10
Lillet Blanc
Oka Kura
St. Raphael
M&R Riserva Ambrato
Cinzano Bianco
Cocchi Americano
Cocchi Rosa
Cocchi Torino
Carpano Antica
Cardamaro
Nonino Amari
Montenegro
Aperol
M&R Fiero Aperitif
St. Agrestis Paradisco
Maurin Quina
Luxardo Bitter
Ciociaro
St. Agrestis Amaro
Campari
Zucca Rabarbaro
Cynar
Noveis Amaro
Leopold Bros.
Braulio
Branca Menta
Fernet Branca
Noveis Fernet
Suze
Lustau Fino
d'Usse VSOP
Hennessy VS
Hennessy VSOP
Hennessy XO
Hine Cigar Reserve XO
Maison Surrenne
Pierre Ferrand 1840
Remy Martin VSOP
Remy Martin 1738
Maxime Trijol 2003
Jean-Luc Pasquet
Francis Darroze 20
Francis Darroze 30
Francis Darroze 1974
L'Encantada XO
Montreuil Reserve
Le Morton 1980
Michael Haurd
Hans Reisetbauer Carrot
Hans Reisetbauer Ginger
Hans Reisetbauer Poir Williams
Jacopo Poli Vespaiolo
Nardini Grappa
Nonino, Chardonnay
Jacopo Poli Grappa
Capuro Pisco
Absinthe St. George
Amaretto Luxardo
Benidictine
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Grand Marnier 100
Green Chartruse
Green Chartruse VEP
Yellow Chartruse
Yellow Chartruse VEP
Pimms #1
Ricard Pastis
Sambuca Romana
St. Germain
Menu Cocktails
Four Corners Martini
Among the Ferns
P7 Old Fashioned
bs chai honey 2oz batch single rocks, large cube, star anise batch: 1 dash havana and hide 2 dash ango 1oz Brennivin 1oz Rye
Crow's Nest
Tow the Line
Anchor's Away
Pressure Sensitive
.75oz lime .75oz orgeat 2oz batch whip/pilsner/pebble/mint bouquet/lime oil Pressure batch: 1.5oz blanco tequila .5oz velvet falernum
Rescue at Sea
2 dash tiki bitters .75oz lime .75oz oj .5oz cinnamon .5oz sunflower orgeat 2.25oz batch whip/kraken mug/pebble/orange slice/mint sprig Rescue Batch: .25oz gran classico .5oz giffard banane du brasil 1.5oz white rum blend
By the Board
Sea Legs
Phoney Phrappe
Spritz Free
Coladita
Classic Cocktails
Bartender's Choice
N/A Bartender's Choice
Amaretto Sour
.25oz simple .75oz lemon .5oz rye 1.5oz amaretto shake/dbl rocks/KD/orange and cherry flag
Aperol Spirtz
2oz Prosecco 2oz Aperol 1oz Soda build in AP wine glass, gently stir, orange slice
Aviation
bs violette .5oz maraschino .75oz lemon 1.5oz gin shake/dbl strain/n&n/cherry
Bee's Knees
.75oz lemon .75oz honey 2oz gin shake/dbl strain/n&n
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
.75oz campari .75oz sweet vermouth 1.5oz rye or bourbon stir in mixing glass/dbl rocks/KD/orange twist
Clover Club
egg white 5 raspberries .5oz simple .5oz lemon .5oz dry vermouth 1.5oz gin whip/shake/dbl strain/coupe/raspberry on pick
Corpse Reviver No. 2
.75oz lemon .75oz cocchi americano .75oz dry curacao .75oz gin shake/dbl strain/absinthe rinsed n&n
Cosmopolitan
.25oz simple .25oz cranberry .75oz lime .5oz dry curacao 1.5oz absolut citron shake/dbl strain/coupe
Daiquiri
.5oz simple .75oz lime 1oz Banks 5 1oz El Dorado 3yr shake/dbl strain/n&n/lime wedge
Dark 'N Stormy
.5oz lime .75oz ginger 2oz gosling's whip/dirty dump/highball/soda in glass/lime wedge
Eastside
3 pieces of cucumber one mint sprig .5oz simple .75oz lime 2oz gin Shake/KD/dbl strain/coupe/cucumber wheel
Espresso Martini
.25oz simple 1oz espresso .5oz giffard vanille .5oz galliano ristretto 1.5oz vodka shake/dbl strain/coupe/3 espresso beans
French 75
.5oz lemon .5oz simple 1oz gin shake/dbl strain/coupe/top with prosecco/lemon twist on rim
Gimlet
.75oz lime .5oz simple 2oz gin shake/dbl strain/n&n
Gold Rush
.75oz lemon .75oz honey 2oz bourbon Shake/dbl rocks/KD/lemon wheel
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Last Word
.75oz lime .75oz maraschino .75oz green chartreuse .75oz gin shake/dbl strain/n&n/cherry
Lemon Drop
.75oz lemon .75oz simple 2oz vodka shake/dbl strain/coupe
Long Island Iced Tea
.75oz lemon .75oz simple .5oz dry curacao .5oz vodka .5oz tequila .5oz rum .5oz gin shake/highball/KD/top with coke/lemon wedge
Mai Tai
.75oz lime .75oz orgeat .5oz dry curacao .25oz smith & cross .75oz rhum agricole 1oz aged rum whip/pebble/pilsner/orange slice & mint sprig
Manhattan
5 dashes angostura 1oz cocchi torino 2oz hi rye or bourbon stir/strain/n&n/cherry/lemon twist for rye, orange for bourbon
Margarita
.75oz Agave 1oz Lime 2oz Tequila shake/dbl rocks/lime wheel/optional salt rim
Martinez
2 dahes orange bitters bs maraschino .75oz sweet vermouth 2oz old tom gin stir/n&n/orange twist
Martini
2 dashes orange bitters 1oz dolin dry 2oz gin stir/n&n/lemon twist
Mimosa
Mint Julep
mint sprig .5oz mint syrup .5oz rye 2oz bourbon whip/dbl rocks/pebble/mint sprig
Mojito
mint spring .5oz mint syrup .75oz lime 2oz rum whip/dirty dump/bodega/splash soda/mint sprig
Moscow Mule
.5oz lime .75oz ginger 2oz vodka whip/highball/soda in glass/lime wedge
Naked & Famous
.75oz lime .75oz aperol .75oz yellow chartreuse .75oz mezcal shake/dbl strain/n&n
Negroni
2 dashes ango .75oz campari .75oz sweet vermouth 1.5oz gin stir/dbl rocks/KD/orange twist
Old Fashioned
2 dash ango 1 dash orange bs simple 2oz rye or bourbon build in glass/single rx/KD/lemon twist for rye, orange for bourbon
Paloma
.5oz lime 1oz GF .75oz agave 1.5oz tequila whip/highball/soda in glass/salt rim/lime wedge
Paper Plane
.75oz lemon .75oz aperol .75oz nonino .75oz bourbon shake/dbl strain/n&n
Penicillin
.75oz lemon .375oz honey .375 ginger 2oz blended scotch shake/dbl rocks/KD/ginger candy/spray of islay
Pimm's Cup
.5oz lemon .75oz pina .5oz ginger .5oz giffard passionfruit 1.5oz pimms whip/bodega/KD/mint spring/pina wedge
Pina Colada
2 dash ango .75oz lime 1oz pina 1oz coco cream 1oz aged rum 1oz white rum whip/bodega/pebble/3 pina fronds, cherry, pina wedge
Pisco Sour
egg white .375oz lemon .375oz lime .75oz simple 2oz pisco whip/shake/dbl strain/coupe/ango garnish
Rob Roy
5 dash ango 1oz sweet vermouth 2oz blended scotch stir/n&n/cherry/lemon twist
Sazerac
2 dash ango 8 dash peychaud bs simple 1oz PF cognac 1oz rye stir/neat glass/absinthe spritz before straining/discarded lemon twist
Screwdriver
Sidecar
bs simple .75oz lemon .5oz dry curacao 1.5oz cognac shake/dbl strain/coupe/orange twist
Spicy Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
.75oz lemon .5oz simple 2oz gin shake/highball/soda in glass/lemon wheel & cherry flag
Toronto
2 dash ango bs simple .25oz fernet 2oz rye stir/strain/n&n/lemon twist
Vesper
2 dash orange .75oz lillet blanc or cocchi americano .75oz vodka 1.5oz gin stir/n&n/lemon twist
Vieux Carre
2 dash ango bs benedictine .75oz rye .75oz cognac .75oz sweet vermouth build in single rocks/large cube/orange twist
Whiskey Sour
.75oz lemon .75oz simple 2oz rye shake/dbl strain/coupe
White Russian
1.5oz galliano ristretto 1.5oz vodka in tin, whip 2oz of heavy cream with .5oz simple until thick consistency. stir/coupe/top with house whipped cream
Bloody Mary
Wine BTG
Holloran PN
Clusel-Roch Gamay
Raul Perez Mencia
Alario Claudio Dolcetto
Hewitson Mourvedre
L'Ecole Cab Sauv
Boneline Sauv Blanc
Santiago Alvarinho
Spater-Veit Riesling
Meunier Chenin Blanc
Bzikot Chard
Woodlands Chard
Channing Daughters Cab Franc
Fritsch Zweigelt
Isotta Manzoni Prosecco
Clotilde Davenne Cremant Rose
Ponson Champagne
Bazin BldN
Marguet Rose
Gonet-Medeville BldN
Moncuit BldB
Corbon BldB 2012
Wiemer 2017
Quartz Reef
Anniversary Prosecco
Braida Moscato d'Asti
Klein Constantia
Petit Vedrines Sauternes '16
Heidi Schrock Spatlese '19
Kopke 10-year Tawny
Copke Tawny 1978
Barbadillo Manzanilla en Rama
Alvear Pedro Ximinez
Rare Wine New York Malmsey
Brooklyn Kura
Hakkaisan Nama Genshu
Yangchon Chungju
Wine BTB
Brooklyn Kura #14 JG
Damsoul Pine Soju
Yangchon, Chungju
Sulseam Red Monkey
Won Mae, Plum Liqueur
Won Mae, Plum Soju
Ama No To 'Heavens Door'
Hirakou Junmai Daiginjo Genshu
Hirakou Nakadori Daiginjo Katsuiro
Hakkaisan Junmai Daiginjo
Hakkaisan Nama Genshu
Noguchi Miyama Nishiki Yamahai
Izumibashi Junmai Daiginjo
Mana 'True Vision'
Kiku Masamune Junmai Ginjo
Fukucho 'Seaside' Sparkling
Fukucho Moon on the Water Namazake
Kawatsuru 'Olive'
Suigei Kouiku 54 Junmai Ginjo
Henriet Bazin BdN
Henriet Bazin Marie-Amelie 2014
Hure Freres Rose
Hure Freres 4 Elements '16
Grongnet Special Club '15
Krug '166th Edition'
Ledru Goulte BldN '15
Marguet Yuman BldBl '19
Marguet Shaman Rose '17
Marguet Sepiance '12
Marguet Sepiance Oenotheque '10
Mea L'Assemblage
Mea Prestige Grillon
Pierre Paillard Parcelles
Ponson Charme Noir
Adrien Renoir Meunier Goisses '18
Ruinart BldBl
Savart L'Ouverture
Bedel Brut Origin'elle
Bollinger RD '09
La Caravelle Nina Brut
Saint Chamant Integral BldeBl '10
Stephane Coquillette Cles BldN
Marc Hebrart Special Club '15
Leclerc Briant Rose
Gonet-Medeville BldN
J-M Sélèque Soliste
Louis Roederer Collection
Louis Roederer Cristal '12
André Roger VV Brut
Corbon Avize BldeBl '12
Moncuit Grandes Blancs
Moncuit Perpetuelle
Moncuit Chetillons '15
Barbichon BldN
Barbichon Rose
Brigandat Brut Nature
Brigandat BldN '16
Jean Velut Rose
Jean Velut '12
Bruno Dangin Cremant '20
Clotilde Davenne Cremant Rosé
Chidaine Brut Nature '19
Kiralyudvar Tokaji '17
Bortolomiol Prosecco Valdobbiadene
Isotta Manzoni Prosecco
Wiemer Brut '16
Quartz Reef Brut
Clusserath Trittenheim Apotheke Kab '19
Haart Piesporter Goldt Spat
Maximin Grun Herrenberg Kab '20
Spater-Veit Armes Kabinett '20
Thanisch Bernkasteler Doctor Kab '20
Von Hovel Scharzhofberg Kab '20
Van Volxem Boxstein GG
Dry River Craighall '14
Rippon Mature Vine '20
Langlois Sancerre
Laporte Sancerre Comtesse '22
Clement Menetou-Salon '21
Carbonnieux Bordeaux Bl '20
Lynch-Bages Blanc '21
Long Meadow Ranch SB '22
Merry Edwards '20
Boneline SB '19
Lambert Saumur Bl '20
Chidaine Vouvray Baudoin '20
Meunier Vouvray Sablons '21
Millton Clos Ste. Anne '20
Alheit Fire by Night '21
Testalonga Cortez '21
Savage Never Been Asked '21
Bzikot Bourgone Bl '21
Chantereves Bourgogne Bla '21
Arlaud Aligote '21
Clotilde Davenne Aligoté '19
Smith-Chapel Aligoté '22
Clotilde Chablis 1er Cru Fourchaume '20
Moreau-Naudet Chablis '21
Christian Moreau Chablis '22
Pataille Marsannay Bl
Prieur Beaune 1er Cru Greves '20
Coudray-Bizot Meursault
Sylvain Bzikot Meursault '21
Pierre Morey Meursualt '20
Genot-Boulanger Puligny Nosroyes '21
Morey-Coffinet Saint-Aubin Frionnes '21
O Leflaive Meursault '20
Cornin Pouilly-Fuissé Chevrieres '19
Thibert Pouilly Fuisse Heritage '20
Big Table Farm Wild Bee '21
Lingua Franca Bunker Hill '21
Anthill Farms Peugh Vyd '20
Hanzell Sebella '19
Kistler Noisetiers '20
Revik '19
Walter Hansel Alyce '21
Kumeu Hunting Hill '21
Te Mata Elston '19
Neudorf Rosie's Block '21
Walsh Burnside '17
Woodlands '20
Chacra Manique '22
Braud Muscadet '22
Granits Muscadet Noelles '22
Pelican Arbois Savagnin '21
Clusel-Roch Condrieu '20
Faury Saint Joseph Bl '19
Proidl Gruner Veltliner Pellingen '21
Alpha Malagouzia '22
Sigalas Assyrtiko '22
Rippon Osteiner '20
Suertes del Marques Trenzado '22
Granbazan Albariño Etiqueta Ambar '21
Santiago Alvarinho '20
Belmonte Manzoni Biano '20
Lageder PG Porer '21
Felluga PG '21
Venica PG '22
Cieck Erbaluce '22
i Capitani Falanghina '20
Silvio Carta Vermentino '22
Chantereves Marsannay Rosé '21
Ott Rose '22
Cascina Belmonte Rosé '20
Fritsch Zweigelt Rosé '21
Channing Daughters Rosato di CF '22
Channing Daughters PG Ramato '21
Presqu'ile Rose '21
Alpasion Rose '22
Morey-Coffinet Bourg Rg '21
Audoin Fixin '20
Magnein Morey Saint Denis '20
Petitot CdN Vignottes '20
Petitot Ladoix '20
Armand Volnay Fremiets '20
JM Bouley Volnay '18
Pierre Morey Monthelie '20
Jacques Prieur Meursalt Mazeray '20
Morey-Coffinet Chassagne Morgeot '21
David Moreau Santenay '19
Lamy-Pillot Chassagne Champs de Morgeot '21
Pelican Trois Cepages '21
Big Table Farm '21
Harper Voit Strandline '17
Holloran '21
Lingua Franca AVNI '21
Lingua Franca Mimi's Mind '21
Walter Scott Freedom Hill '21
Merry Edwards '20
Presqu'ile '21
Neudorf Tom's Block '17
Boneline Wai-Iti '17
Burn Cottage Moonlight Race '20
Quartz Reef Bendigo '17
Chacra Treinta y Dos '21
Chacra Cincuenta y Cino '22
Clusel-Roch Traboules '21
Lardy Moulin-a-Vent '20
Fa Fleurie '20
Chapel Chiroubles '21
Rippon '20
Te Mata '21
Clusel-Roch Cote-Rotie Schistes '20
Graillot Crozes-Hermitage '20
Graillot Crozes-Hermitage Guiraude '19
Guigal CdP '17
Tribute to Grace Grenache '19
Adelina Shiraz '21
Hewitson Baby Bush Mourvedre '21
Walsh & Sons Felix '20
Te Mata Bullnose Syrah '18
Sadie Pofadder Cinsault '20
Testalonga Mourvedre '21
Savage Grenache '21
Guiberteau Chapaudaises '20
Black Estate CF '20
Echo de Lynch-Bages '19
Lynch-Bages '14
Branaire-Ducru '12
Gloria '19
Leoville-Las-Cases '17
Cantenac-Brown '10
Palmer '12
Chateau Cantemerle, Haut-Medoc
Canon '01
Petit-Figeac '19
Hedges Red '19
L'Ecole CS '19
Woodward Canyon Artist '18
Corison '19 1.5L
Heitz Martha's Vyd 2015
Long Meadow Ranch Farmstead '20
Revik Saphi Vyd '18
Spottswoode '19
Alpasion Grand Malbec '20
Alpasion Private Selection '18
Suertes '21
Raul Perez Ultreia '20
La Rioja Alta Vina Ardanza '15
Muga Rioja Reserva '15
Alario Claudio Dolcetto '19
Bovio Barolo '18
Bovio Barolo Gattera '18
Verduno Barbaresco '19
Monteraponi Chianti Classico '21
Piancornello Brunello '17
Manfredi Aglianico del Vulture '15
Grippaldi Nerello Mascalese '19
Girolamo Russo San Lorenzo '19
Girolamo Russo a Rina '20
Ciclopi Etna Rosso '20
Easton Zinfandel '14
Ridge Lytton Springs Zinfandel '20
Bruno Trousseau '20
Channing Daughters Blaufrankisch '18
Petit Vedrines, Sauternes
Klein Constantia
Braida, Moscato d'Asti
Heidi Schrock, Spatlese
Kopke, 10-year-Tawny
Kopke, Colheita 1978
Kopke, Colheita White 2008
d'Oliverias, Sercial 1999
d'Oliverias Verdelho 1986
d'Oliverias Terrentez 1988
Rare Wine Co NY Malmsey
Alvear PX 'Solera 1927'
Barbadillo, Manzanilla en Rama
Lustau Almacenistas Manzanilla
Tradicion Fino Viejo
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
N/A Beverages
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
Double Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Macchiato
Decaf Macchiato
Cappuccino
Decaf Cappuccino
Latte
Decaf Latte
Cortado
Decaf Cortado
Americano
Decaf Americano
Iced Coffee
Iced Americano
Iced Decaf Americano
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Decaf Cappuccino
Iced Latte
Iced Decaf Latte
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Shirley Temple
Bar & Lounge
Snacks
General Tso's Tofu
Sesame, Scallions
Cod Croquetas
Potatoes, Herbs, Aioli
Shrimp Toast
Sweet Chili, Sesame
Crispy Fish Tails
Vietnamese Caramel, Sesame
Baked Clams
“Howard Beach Style”
Steamed Bangs Island Mussels
Thai Curry, Fresh Herbs
Fried Chicken Bao Buns
Scallion, Pickled Vegetables, Sweet Soy, Spicy Mayo
Raw Bar
Chilled
Sushi Unrolled
Lunch
Raw Bar
Chilled
Starters
Big Salad
Hand Held
Simply Grilled
Pasta
Vegetables & Sides
Dinner
Raw Bar
Chilled
Pen Shell Clam
Citrus Ponzu, Pickled Cucumber, Wakame & Scallion Oil
Hawaiian Prawns
Tomato, Mango, Nuoc Cham, Prawn Cracker
Acapulco Ceviche
Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Avocado
Sicilian Seafood Salad
Celery, Fennel, Citrus, Calabrian Chili, Olive Oil
Sea Bass Ceviche
Leche de Tigre
Tuna Tostada
Avocado, Pico de Gallo
Small Plates
Chicory Salad
Mustard Greens, Apples, Delicata Squash & Cesare’s Apple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Butter Lettuce
Avocado, Soft Herbs, Sherry Vinaigrette
Clams in Green Sauce
Green Sauce Chorizo
Shrimp & Grits
Benton’s Ham, Garlic-Chili Butter, Scallions
Grilled Octopus
Vera Cruz Style
Shrimp with Garlic & Oil
Grilled Bread
Steamed Bang Island Mussels
Thai Curry, Fresh Herbs
Extra Toasted Bread
Large Plates
Spaghetti alla Chitarra
Steamed Sea Bass
Bok Choy, Shiitake, Dashi
Grilled Swordfish
Chickpeas, Couscous, Chermoula
Sea Scallops
Sunchoke Flan, Tokyo Turnips, Mushrooms, Truffles & Vanilla
Halibut
Celeriac, Andouille, Clam Broth
Caribbean Fish Stew
Achiote, Tomatoes, Coconut
Grilled Maitake
Honey Nut Squash, Leeks, Spicy Mushroom Broth
Pan Roasted Chicken
Herbs “Scarborough Fare”, Crispy Potato Salad
Prime 12oz NY Strip
Mushrooms, Bordelaise Sauce
Prawns Ala Planch
Lemon, Salsa Verde