Point72 Hudson Yards 55 Hudson Yards
Canteen Food
- Hard Boiled Eggs & Spinach Pot$3.00
- BLT Salad$8.95
mesculin mix, green goddess dressing, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese, croutons
- Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
romaine, chicken breast, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons
- Roasted Beet Salad$8.95
roasted golden beets, arugula, sherry dijon vinaigrette, pickled red onions, goat cheese, candied walnuts
- Caprese Sandwich$7.95
tomatoes, mozzarella, ciabatta, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, crispy garlic
- Falafel & Hummus Wrap$6.95
tomato wrap, hummus, falafel, romaine, tomatoes, pickled red onions
- Tuna Salad Wrap$6.95
tuna salad, plain wrap, spring mix
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.95
chicken, kale, caesar dressing, spinach wrap, parmesan cheese, parmesan crisps
- Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$8.95
whole wheat bread, turkey, swiss cheese
- Ham & Cheddar Sandwich$8.95
wheat bread, ham, cheddar
- Chicken Salad Croissant$8.95
chicken salad, croissant, romaine lettuce
- Roast Beef & Munster Sandwich$8.95
kaiser roll, roast beef, spring mix, tomatoes, munster cheese
- Italian Combo Sandwich$8.95
baguette, tomatoes, capicola, genoa salami, provolone, spring mix
- Chilled Ramen Bowl$8.95
lo mein noodle, miso dressing, broccoli, red bell peppers, carrots, red cabbage, scallions, sesame seeds
- Orzo Bowl$8.95
orzo, red wine vinaigrette, spinach, feta crumble, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, crispy garlic, parsley, mint
Canteen Beverage
- Sprite$1.25
- Coke$1.25
- Diet Coke$1.25
- Coke Cherry Vanilla$1.25
- Dr Pepper$1.25
- Diet Dr Pepper$1.25
- Celsius Orange 12 oz$2.50
- Celsius Tropical Vibe 12oz$2.50
- Red Bull 8.4oz$2.75
- Red Bull 12oz$4.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull 12oz$4.00
- Yellow Label Red Bull 12oz$4.00
- Owyn Dark Chocolate$4.00
- Owyn Smooth Vanilla$4.00
- Owyn Cookies & Cream$4.00
- Owyn ElitePro Vanilla$4.00
- Owyn ElitePro No Nut Buttercup$4.00
- Owyn ElitePro Chocolate$4.00
- Juice Press Love Me$8.00
green apple, spinach, kale, lemon
- Juice Press Mother Earth$8.00
kale, cucumber, celery, swiss chard, dandelion, lemon, ginger
- Juice Press Apple Cider Vinegar Shot$4.00
Canteen Snacks
- Hershey Bar$2.00
- Snicker's$2.00
- Reese's$2.00
- Twix$2.00
- Kit-Kat$2.00
- Haribo Golbears$2.50
- 5Gum Peppermint$2.00
- 5Gum Spearmint$2.00
- 5Gum Watermelon$2.00
- Sweet Street Lemon Blueberry Cookie$2.75
- Sweet Street GF Chocolate Brownie$3.75
- Sweet Street Sandy's Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.75
- Bob's Red Mill Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal$2.50
- New Yorker Bagels Plain$2.00
- New Yorker Bagels Poppy Seed$2.00
- New Yorker Bagels Everything$2.00
- New Yorker Bagels Cinnamon Raisin$2.00