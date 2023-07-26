Poke Ichii - Natomas 2063 Arena Blvd
Signature Bowls
Ichii Bomb Bowl
The base of your choice, spicy ahi tuna, spicy scallop, albacore tuna mixed with habanero sauce, jalapeño, cilantro, & green onion. Topped with seaweed salad, pineapple, masago, edamame, cucumber & spicy mayo. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or u
Kizami Bowl
The base of your choice, salmon, ahi tuna, yellowtail hamachi, shrimp mixed with kizami wasabi & green onion, topped with seaweed salad, crab salad, masago, edamame, mango & cucumber. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercooked ingredients. Co
Shellfish Bowl
The base of your choice, spicy scallop, shrimp, clam, spicy garlic shoyu house sauce, cilantro, and green onion, topped with crab salad, seaweed salad, masago, bacon, corn & seaweed strips. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercooked ingredien
Tuna Lover Bowl
The base of your choice, spicy tuna, ahi tuna, seared tuna with the sauce of spicy garlic shoyu & sesame ponzu, topping includes green onion, cilantro, crab salad, seaweed salad, masago & macadamia nut. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercoo
Unagi Bowl
Roasted BBQ eel over white or brown rice with teriyaki sauce topped with seaweed salad & green onion
BBQ Albacore Bowl
Torch-seared albacore tuna with spicy mayo, corn, seaweed salad, sunomono & green onion. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of
Veggie Bowl
Soft tofu, wakame seaweed salad mix, edamame, green onion, sunomono, mango, pineapple, teriyaki sauce & original poke sauce
Kid's Bowl
Comes with your choice of one protein and three toppings
Build Your Own Bowl
Poke Bake/ Poke Nachos
Poké Bake
Choose sushi rice or brown rice for the base, your choice of salmon, scallop, or chicken mix with shrimp, crab salad, masago, green onion, spicy mayo & teriyaki sauce
Poké Nachos
Served on top of our crispy wonton chips. Your choice of two proteins mix with jalapeños, cilantro, red onions, green onions & our special poke nacho sauce. Topped off with masago, avocado & drizzle of spicy mayo