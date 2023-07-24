Popular Items

Poké Bowls

$13.50

Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!

$16.50

Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!

$13.50

white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori

$13.50

purple rice | tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | pineapple | edamame | cucumber | white radish | beets | scallion | thai mango | spicy mayo

$13.50

purple rice | scallop | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | white radish | crispy onion | pickled ginger | yuzu beets | thai mango | togarashi

$13.50

purple rice | chicken | tuna | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | pineapple | edamame | radish | carrot | yuzu beets | creamy wasabi | nori | tempura crunch

$13.50

vermicelli noodles | spicy tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | edamame | carrot | scallion | spicy mayo | classic poke | tempura crunch

$12.00

white rice | spring mix | tofu | avocado | cucumber | |jalapeños | edamame | white radish | pickled ginger | togarashi| choice of sauce

Noodles & Rice

$17.50

Grilled fresh water eel with tamago, pickled radish, pickled ginger, unagi sauce, and nori over rice

$13.50

Contains fish ball, fish tofu, fish cake, Soft Boiled egg, chikuwa, konbu, daikon, crispy onion, scallion with Japanese udon noodles soup.

Appetizers & Soups

$5.00

Steamed soy beans with salt

$3.00

Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame

$5.50
$5.50

Japanese crab salad with spicy mayo

$7.50

1/4 of a grilled eel

Drinks

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.50
$3.50

Japanese uncarbonated yogurt flavored drink

$3.50
$3.50

Japan's #1 Unsweeted Tea

$3.50

Flavored sweet tea

$2.00

Sparkling water

$2.50
$3.50
$2.00

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50

Desserts

$1.95

Daifuku (大福) (literally "great luck"), is a Japanese confection consisting of a small round mochi ( glutinous rice cake) stuffed with sweet filling.

$3.50

Shiratama(白玉) is one of rice cake made from powdered glutinous rice. Siratama-zanzai is add Azuki beans to Shiratama. It is typical Japanese sweets.

$1.50Out of stock

Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!

Roasted Seaweed Snack

$1.50