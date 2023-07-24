Poke Poke Lake View
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (REGULAR)
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (LARGE)
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Tsukiji Bowl
white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori
Poké Bowls
Osaka Bowl
purple rice | tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | pineapple | edamame | cucumber | white radish | beets | scallion | thai mango | spicy mayo
Kuromon Bowl
purple rice | scallop | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | white radish | crispy onion | pickled ginger | yuzu beets | thai mango | togarashi
Suki Bowl
purple rice | chicken | tuna | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | pineapple | edamame | radish | carrot | yuzu beets | creamy wasabi | nori | tempura crunch
Umi Bowl
vermicelli noodles | spicy tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | edamame | carrot | scallion | spicy mayo | classic poke | tempura crunch
Yasai Bowl (Vegetarian)
white rice | spring mix | tofu | avocado | cucumber | |jalapeños | edamame | white radish | pickled ginger | togarashi| choice of sauce
Desserts
Soy Milk Daifuku
Daifuku (大福) (literally "great luck"), is a Japanese confection consisting of a small round mochi ( glutinous rice cake) stuffed with sweet filling.
Shiratama Zenzai
Shiratama(白玉) is one of rice cake made from powdered glutinous rice. Siratama-zanzai is add Azuki beans to Shiratama. It is typical Japanese sweets.
Dorayaki Pancake
Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!