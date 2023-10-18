Green Tea

$5.50

Our boba tea is also prepared in a build your own fashion. To craft your tea, we start with the tea base: Green or Black Green Tea & Black Tea share a similar caffeine content, 20-25mg per serving Green Tea seems better to absorb fruit flavors. Black Tea seems better to absorb milk flavors. From there, we add the flavor of your choosing: Fruit or Milk Flavors Fruit Flavors are made with a syrup. Milk Flavors are made with non-dairy creamer powders. Finally, we put your selection of Pearls and pour away. Popping pearls or bursting pearls have a strong fruit taste PokèFin Tapioca Pearls are made with a blend of brown sugar & honey.