PokéFin SB
Poke Bowls
The mini fin consists of 1 choice of protein, teriyaki chicken, shrimp or kimchi shrimp. The mini fin does come with standard toppings, such as: Cucumber, Edamame, Green Onion, Mango, Tempura Flakes and as many sauces as you'd like. 1 scoop of crab salad is included on all bowls; we offer traditional & spicy. (Premium toppings priced separately)
The mega fin consists of 1 choice of protein. The mega fin does only come with 5 toppings but still, as many sauces as you'd like, fully customizable to your preference. 1 scoop of crab salad is included on all bowls; we offer traditional & spicy. (Premium toppings priced separately)
The regular bowl consists of 2 choices of protein. And as many sauces & toppings you can fit in your bowl, fully customizable to your preference. 1 scoop of crab salad is included on all bowls; we offer traditional & spicy. (Premium toppings priced separately)
The large bowl consists of 3 choices of protein. And as many sauces & toppings you can fit in your bowl, fully customizable to your preference. 1 scoop of crab salad is included on all bowls; we offer traditional & spicy. (Premium toppings priced separately)
Signature Bowls
This signature bowl is by far our most frequently selected signature bowl! The NASA Bowl features our two favorite marinated proteins, along with some of the more exotic toppings we offer. This bowl will come with your choice of base and the following preset proteins, sauces & toppings. Proteins: Tuna Luau & Slammin' Salmon Sauces: Fin Sauce, Spicy Aioli & Eel Sauce Toppings: Edamame, Red Onion, Seaweed Salad, Mango, Regular Crab OR Spicy Crab
The Spicy Tuna Roll Bowl is our second most popular signature bowl! This bowl comes with your choice of based and the following preset proteins, sauces & toppings. Protein: Spicy Tuna Sauce: Eel & Spicy Aioli Toppings: Cucumber, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Avocado, Spicy Crab OR Regular Crab
This signature bowl is a good representation of our basic protein & toppings, for those curious about the flavor profiles we can create here at PokèFin! This bowl will come with your choice of base, and the following preset proteins, sauces & toppings. Protein: Regular Salmon & Tuna Sauce: Fin Sauce & Ponzu Toppings: Red Onion, Regular OR Spicy Crab, Edamame
This signature bowl is perfect for our first time Pokè guests! This bowl features all cooked options, with a hint of the exotic toppings we offer here at PokèFin. This bowl will come with your choice of base and the following preset proteins, sauces & toppings. Proteins: Teriyaki Chicken Sauce: Fin Sauce. Eel Sauce Toppings: Edamame, Cucumber, Green Onion, Seaweed, Crispy Onion
Hawaiian Suns
Yerbamate
Fountain & Water
Boba Tea
Our boba tea is also prepared in a build your own fashion. To craft your tea, we start with the tea base: Green or Black Green Tea & Black Tea share a similar caffeine content, 20-25mg per serving Green Tea seems better to absorb fruit flavors. Black Tea seems better to absorb milk flavors. From there, we add the flavor of your choosing: Fruit or Milk Flavors Fruit Flavors are made with a syrup. Milk Flavors are made with non-dairy creamer powders. Finally, we put your selection of Pearls and pour away. Popping pearls or bursting pearls have a strong fruit taste PokèFin Tapioca Pearls are made with a blend of brown sugar & honey.
