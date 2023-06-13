Polar Bear Rolled Ice Cream


Rolled Ice Cream

1. Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Graham Crackers, Cream Cheese Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick

2. Strawberry Madness

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Strawberry Syrup Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick

3. Strawberry Banana

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Bananas Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick

4. Strawberry Mango

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Fresh Mango Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Mango, Pocky Stick

5. Fresh Mango

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Fresh Mango Toppings: Whip Cream, Fresh Mango

6. Cookie Monster

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Oreos Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Oreos, Pocky Stick

7. Smores

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Graham Crackers, Marshmallows Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Crushed Graham Crackers, Wafer Stick, Toasted Marshmallow

8. Funky Monkey

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Bananas, Peanut Butter Cups, Nutella Toppings: Whip Cream, Peanut Butter Cup, M&M's

9. Fruity Pebble

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Fruity Pebbles Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Fruity Pebbles, Pocky Stick

10. Rocky Roll

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Marshmallows, Almonds Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Marshmallows, M&M's

11. Mint Chocolate Chip

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Andes Chocolate Mints Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Chocolate Chips

12. Chocolate-Chocolate Chip

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Chocolate Chips Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Chocolate Cookies

13. Matcha Green Tea

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Matcha Base Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Chopped Almonds

14. Piña Colada

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Pineapple, Coconut Toppings: Whip Cream, Pineapple Topping

15. Cinnamon Delight

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Toppings: Whip Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch

16. Coffee&Cream

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Coffee, Chocolate Syrup Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Chips

17. Ube-Taro

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Taro Base Toppings: Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles

18. Cherry Bomb

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cherries, Chocolate Sprinkles Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles

19. Birthday Cake

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Birthday Cake Mix Toppings: Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles

20. Captain Crunch Berries

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Captain Crunch Berries Toppings: Whip Cream, Captain Crunch Berries

21. Grandma's Apple Pie

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Apple Pie Filling Toppings: Whip Cream, Cinnamon

23. Butterfinger

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Butterfinger Toppings: Whip Cream, Caramel Syrup

24. Cookie Dough

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cookie Dough Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Chocolate Cookies

25. Heath Bar

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Heath Bar Toppings: Whip Cream, Caramel Syrup

CREATE YOU OWN

$8.00+

MilkShake

Cookie Dough Milkshake

$8.00

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

$8.00

Captain Crunch Berries Milkshake

$8.00

Choco Peanut Butter Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Peanut Butter Milkshake

$8.00

Choco Banana Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla banana milkshake

$8.00

Coffee Milkshake

$8.00

Matcha Green Tea Milkshake

$8.00

Oreo Cookie Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.50

Ice Cream Scoop

1 scoop

$3.00
Banana Split

$9.75
Sundae

$9.25

Root Beer Float

$8.75