Polar Bear Rolled Ice Cream
Rolled Ice Cream
1. Strawberry Cheesecake
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Graham Crackers, Cream Cheese Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick
2. Strawberry Madness
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Strawberry Syrup Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick
3. Strawberry Banana
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Bananas Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick
4. Strawberry Mango
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Fresh Mango Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Mango, Pocky Stick
5. Fresh Mango
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Fresh Mango Toppings: Whip Cream, Fresh Mango
6. Cookie Monster
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Oreos Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Oreos, Pocky Stick
7. Smores
Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Graham Crackers, Marshmallows Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Crushed Graham Crackers, Wafer Stick, Toasted Marshmallow
8. Funky Monkey
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Bananas, Peanut Butter Cups, Nutella Toppings: Whip Cream, Peanut Butter Cup, M&M's
9. Fruity Pebble
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Fruity Pebbles Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Fruity Pebbles, Pocky Stick
10. Rocky Roll
Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Marshmallows, Almonds Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Marshmallows, M&M's
11. Mint Chocolate Chip
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Andes Chocolate Mints Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Chocolate Chips
12. Chocolate-Chocolate Chip
Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Chocolate Chips Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Chocolate Cookies
13. Matcha Green Tea
Ice Cream: Matcha Base Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Chopped Almonds
14. Piña Colada
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Pineapple, Coconut Toppings: Whip Cream, Pineapple Topping
15. Cinnamon Delight
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Toppings: Whip Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch
16. Coffee&Cream
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Coffee, Chocolate Syrup Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Chips
17. Ube-Taro
Ice Cream: Taro Base Toppings: Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles
18. Cherry Bomb
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cherries, Chocolate Sprinkles Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles
19. Birthday Cake
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Birthday Cake Mix Toppings: Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles
20. Captain Crunch Berries
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Captain Crunch Berries Toppings: Whip Cream, Captain Crunch Berries
21. Grandma's Apple Pie
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Apple Pie Filling Toppings: Whip Cream, Cinnamon
23. Butterfinger
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Butterfinger Toppings: Whip Cream, Caramel Syrup
24. Cookie Dough
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cookie Dough Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Chocolate Cookies
25. Heath Bar
Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Heath Bar Toppings: Whip Cream, Caramel Syrup