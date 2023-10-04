Pole Pole
Foodtruck Menu
Sides
Fufu
Fufu is a starchy African dish made from boiled corn. It is pounded or stirred to a smooth, dough-like consistency. Served as an accompaniment to soups and stews, fufu is a versatile and filling side dish deeply rooted in African culinary traditions.
Chicken Sambusa
Savor the irresistible delight of our Crispy, deep-fried triangular pasty, generously filled with succulent ground chicken and a tantalizing blend of savory ingredients. Picture the perfect harmony of caramelized onion, aromatic garlic, and the vibrant freshness of hand-picked herbs.
Sombe (pondu)
Immerse Yourself in the Luscious Cassava Leaves Simmered to Perfection, Infused with Fragrant Palm Oil, Fragrant Onions, and Aromatic Garlic. Indulge in this Rich and Hearty Delicacy, a Culinary Journey that Transports Your Palate to the Heart of Congo
Beef Sambusa
Savor the irresistible delight of our Crispy, deep-fried triangular pasty, generously filled with succulent ground beef and a tantalizing blend of savory ingredients. Picture the perfect harmony of caramelized onion, aromatic garlic, and the vibrant freshness of hand-picked herbs.
Veggie Sambusa
Savor the irresistible delight of our Crispy, deep-fried triangular pasty, generously filled with succulent potatoes, carrots and corn and a tantalizing blend of savory ingredients. Picture the perfect harmony of caramelized onion, aromatic garlic, and the vibrant freshness of hand-picked herbs.
Mikate (Begneits, Puff, Puff)
Vanilla-infused popular African donut. Immerse yourself in the exquisite blend of premium flour, fine sugar, and the captivating essence of Madagascar vanilla, creating a divine treat that will leave you longing for more.
Goat Stew
Delights of our Central African-inspired Goat Stew, a Flavorsome Mélange of Tender Goat Meat, Assorted Peppers, Onions, Garlic, and Ripe Tomatoes. Immerse your Palate in the Harmonious Blend of Spices and Savory Aromatics, reminiscent of the vibrant culinary traditions of Central Africa. (Contains Traces Milk)
Poulet Braise
Experience the Finger-Licking Goodness of our chicken, inspired by the Flavors of Congo. Sink your teeth into succulent, tender chicken, glazed with a tantalizing Congo-inspired bar. Each bite is a tantalizing blend of smoky, and tangy flavors that will transport you to the heart of Congo.
Jollof Rice
West African staple: Rice melds with sauce, absorbing flavors and spices, Tomatoes, onion, garlic and other herbs creating delicious Jollof.
Fried Plantain
Crispy Plantain Delight with a Touch of Sea Salt.
Rice
Combo Plates
Poulet Mayo Bites
Experience the allure of Congolese Poulet Mayo - tender chicken in a velvety, tangy mayo sauce. Serve on a crispy and lightly fried Plantain. Pure delight!
#1 Sombe Combo Plate
Embark on a Flavorful Journey inspired by Congo with our Exquisite Combo Plate. Immerse yourself in the Rich Harmony of Cassava Leaves, also known as Pondu or Sombe, slow-cooked to perfection. Enjoy it alongside your choice of Jollof, White Rice or fufu, perfectly complementing the robust flavors of the dish. And there's more! Savor the Irresistible Mapapu Chicken Wings, a Congo-inspired delight, seasoned and cooked to finger-licking perfection. Experience the Authentic Tastes of Congo in every mouthwatering bite. (Sombe Contains nuts)
#2 Goat Stew Combo
Embark on a Flavorful Journey inspired by Congo with our Delicious Combo Plate. Indulge in the Divine Harmony of Tender Goat Stew, Slow-Cooked with authentic Congolese spices. Paired with Fragrant, Fluffy Rice that perfectly complements the rich flavors. And there's more! Delight in the Irresistible Crispy Goodness of Fried Plantain, a popular Congolese delight. Experience the Authentic Tastes of Congo and savor every bite. (Contains Milk)
Sauces
Pili Pili
Experience pili pili, the Spicy Fusion of Congo with Hot Spicy Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes, and Garlic. A Flavorful Adventure in Every Bite.
Butamu Sauce
Lime, Garlic, Onion, Creamy Yogurt, and Avocados create the perfect harmony of flavors to complement our savory Sambusa. A tantalizing combination that adds zesty citrus notes, aromatic garlic, and creamy richness to elevate your Sambusa experience.
Catering Menu
APPETIZER PANS
Veggie Sambusa
Savor the Delight of our Crispy Triangular Pasty, Deep-Fried to Perfection. Filled with a Delectable Combination of Potatoes, Peas, Carrots, Savory Onion-Garlic Medley, Fresh Cilantro, and Knorr Seasoning. Optional: Add a Fiery Kick with Hot Chili Habanero Pepper. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Beef Sambusa
Savor the Irresistible Delight of our Crispy, Deep-Fried Triangular Pasty, Filled with Succulent Ground Beef and a Tantalizing Blend of Savory Ingredients. Indulge in the Perfect Harmony of Caramelized Onion, Aromatic Garlic, and Hand-Picked Herbs. Each Golden Bite Transports Your Taste Buds to Culinary Bliss. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Chicken Sambusa
Delight in our Crispy, Deep-Fried Triangular Pasty, generously filled with Succulent Ground chicken and a tantalizing blend of Savory Ingredients. Experience the Perfect Harmony of Caramelized Onion, Aromatic Garlic, and Hand-Picked Herbs. Each Golden Bite transports your taste buds to Culinary Bliss. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Fish Sambusa
Experience Culinary Bliss with our Crispy, Deep-Fried Triangular Pasty, Filled with Delicate Flavors of Fresh Fish and a Tantalizing Medley of Savory Ingredients. Enjoy Tender Morsels of Perfectly Seasoned Fish, Combined with Caramelized Onion, Aromatic Garlic, and a Burst of Freshness from Hand-Picked Herbs. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Rotel Sambusa
Embark on a flavor-filled adventure with our Crispy, deep-fried triangular pasty, showcasing a sensational combination of succulent ground beef, delectable cheese, and a touch of fiery pepper. Imagine sinking your teeth into tender, seasoned ground beef, complemented by the creamy richness of melted cheese and a hint of spicy pepper. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Poulet Mayo Bites
Experience pure delight with our exquisite Poulet Mayo served in a unique and flavorful way. Succulent grilled chicken, perfectly seasoned and mixed with a creamy mayo dressing, is nestled within a delicate, handcrafted plantain cup. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
DESSERT PANS
Mikate (Puff-Puff, Begneits)
Elevate Your Taste Experience with our Menu's Showstopper: Vanilla-Infused African Donut. Immerse Yourself in the Exquisite Blend of Premium Flour, Fine Sugar, and the Captivating Essence of Madagascar Vanilla. Indulge in this Divine Treat that Leaves You Longing for More. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Mandazi
Savor the irresistible allure of Mandazi, where the perfect blend of flour, sugar, milk, and aromatic spices creates a delicacy that tantalizes your senses. These golden pastries boast a light and fluffy texture, delivering a delectable combination of flavors that will leave you yearning for more. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
SIDE PANS
Jollof Rice
Indulge in Fragrant Rice Bliss with the Aromatics of Fresh Bay Leaves, Thyme, and Rosemary, complemented by the Tanginess of Fresh or Canned Tomatoes, Vibrant Bell Peppers, Fiery Habanero Spice, Garlicky Allure, Luscious Purple Onion, and the Enchantment of Maggie Cubes. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Fried Plantain
Crispy Plantain Delight with a Touch of Sea Salt. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Steamed Plantain
Steamed Plantain Banana Infused with Sea Salt. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
White Rice
Aromatic Jasmine Rice Enhanced with Sea Salt. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
MEAT PANS
Beef Brochettes
Tender Beef Kabobs Marinated in-house, Served with Bell Peppers and Purple Onions. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Chicken Brochettes
Tender Chicken Kabobs Marinated in-house, Served with Bell Peppers and Purple Onions. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Goat Stew
Grilled Goat Cubes in Creamy, Peppery Tomato Sauce with Freshly Chopped Cilantro, Onions, Garlic, Bell & Banana Peppers, and a Hint of Heavy Cream. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Samake Fish
Grilled Tilapia Fish, Whole or Fillets, Seasoned with our Special In-house Sauce. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Blackened Salmon
Cooked with Exciting Cajun Spices and Blackened Seasoning, Infused with Fiery Flavors, a Hint of Garlic and Onion Powder. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.
Poulet Mayo
Chicken Grilled with Onions, Banana Peppers, Red, Yellow, and Green Peppers, Then Marinated in Tropical Mayo. Serve in a small pan to satisfy 6-10 people or in a large pan to feed 20-25 people.