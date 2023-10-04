#1 Sombe Combo Plate

$17.99

Embark on a Flavorful Journey inspired by Congo with our Exquisite Combo Plate. Immerse yourself in the Rich Harmony of Cassava Leaves, also known as Pondu or Sombe, slow-cooked to perfection. Enjoy it alongside your choice of Jollof, White Rice or fufu, perfectly complementing the robust flavors of the dish. And there's more! Savor the Irresistible Mapapu Chicken Wings, a Congo-inspired delight, seasoned and cooked to finger-licking perfection. Experience the Authentic Tastes of Congo in every mouthwatering bite. (Sombe Contains nuts)