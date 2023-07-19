Pollo Alteño 213 W Willow Rd
Food
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Jr Breakfast Burrito
Burritos
Tacos
Asada Taco
served with cilantro and onions
Pastor Taco
served with cilantro and onions
Chorizo Taco
served with cilantro and onions
Barbacoa Taco
served with cilantro and onions
Ground Beef Taco
served with lettuce and cheese
Chicken Taco
served with lettuce and cheese
sausage with potatoes
Chicharron Taco
pork crackling
Quesabirria Taco
shredded beef with cheese
Higado taco
Breakfast Taco
Taco Platter
Asada Taco Platter
served with cilantro and onions
Pastor Taco Platter
served with cilantro and onions
Chorizo Taco Platter
served with cilantro and onions
Barbacoa Taco Platter
served with cilantro and onions
Ground Beef Taco Platter
served with lettuce and cheese
Chicken Taco Platter
served with lettuce and cheese
Chicharron Taco Platter
pork crackling
Quesabirria Taco Platter
shredded beef with cheese
Gorditas
Gorditas Platter
Tortas
Flauta
Tostadas
Asada Tostada
fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato
Ground Beef Tostada
fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato
Chorizo Tostada
fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato
Pastor Tostada
fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato
Ham Tostada
fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato
Barbacoa Tostada
fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato
Hamburgesas
Quesadilla
Quesadilla Platter
Asada Quesadilla Platter
served with cilantro and onions
Pastor Quesadilla Platter
served with cilantro and onions
Chorizo Quesadilla Platter
served with cilantro and onions
Barbacoa Quesadilla Platter
served with cilantro and onions
Ground Beef Quesadilla Platter
served with lettuce and cheese
Chicken Quesadilla Platter
served with lettuce and cheese
Chicharron Quesadilla Platter
pork crackling
Quesabirria Quesadilla Platter
shredded beef with cheese
Other Specials
Enchiladas
with 2
Enchiladas Platter (2)
with 4
Enchiladas Platter (4)
with 4
Chimichangas
Chimichangas Platter
Mollete
special grilled bread with refried beans and cheese
Sweet Mollete
special grilled bread with butter and sugar
Bistec a la Mexicana
mexican steak
Chuleta de Cerdo
pork chop
Tamales
Ensalada de la Casa
lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of meat and dressing
Platillo de la Casa
Pozole Grande
traditional soup made from hominy with meat
Pozole Mediano
traditional soup made from hominy with meat
Pozole Chico
traditional soup made from hominy with meat
Menudo Grande
traditional beef stomach soup
Menudo Mediano
traditional beef stomach soup
Menudo Chico
traditional beef stomach soup
Costilla con Nopales
served with rice and fried beans