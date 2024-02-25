2x points now for loyalty members
Pomona II 128 Humphrey Street
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST PLATES
- Vegetarian Omelette$15.00
with diced tomatoes, onions & avocado
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Chorizo, bacon, served with fried eggs, sliced avocado, diced tomatoes & onions
- Mexican Quesadilla$16.00
Cheese quesadilla, chorizo, pico de gallo & cilantro with a sunny side egg
- Ham & Bacon Quesadilla$16.00
Cheese quesadilla, ham, bacon, avocado slices with a sunny side egg
- Hungry Man Special$17.00
Scrambled eggs, served with side of ham & bacon
- Eggs Benedict$15.00+
English muffin topped with poached eggs & our home-made hollandaise sauce
- Acai Bowl$14.00
Acai fruit mix, almond milk topped with strawberries, bananas, coconut flakes, vanilla granola clusters, chia seeds & peanut butter or condensed milk
- Special French Toast$13.00
SIDES
LUNCH
Salad Bowls
Grain Bowls
- Pomona Bowl$16.00
White rice topped with your choice of protein, beans, roasted chickpeas, pico de gallo, avocado, red onions & lettuce
- Shrimp Bowl$17.00
Quinoa, shrimp topped with cherry tomatoes, avocado, kale & corn
- Veggie Bowl$14.00
Quinoa served with vegetables in olive oil, topped with roasted chickpeas & chipotle mayo
- Salmon Bowl$18.00
Rice & balsamic honey glazed salmon topped with mixed greens, red onions, pico de gallo & pesto mayo
DRINKS
COFFEE
- Americano$4.00+
- Capuccino$5.00+
- Latte$5.00+
- Mocha Coffee$5.00+
- Macchiato$4.00+
- Macchiato Latte$5.00+
- Matcha$5.00+
- Coffee$3.50+
- Chai$4.50+
- Hot Chocolate$4.50+
- Iced Coffee$4.00+
- Iced Latte$5.00+
- Iced Macchiato Latte$5.00+
- Iced Americano$4.00+
- Iced Tea$3.50+
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.00+
- Iced Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Iced Chai$4.50+