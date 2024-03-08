2x points now for loyalty members
Pomona II 128 Humphrey Street
NEW BRUNCH!
BREAKFAST PLATES
- Colombian Countryside$17.00
A bed of white rice, served with a fried egg, bacon, seasoned pinto beans, house chorizo and our delicious breakfast plantains. Garnished with pico de gallo. (GF)
- Pomona's Omelet$16.00
A light and creamy omelet stuffed with spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms and sliced peppers delicately layered with provolone cheese. Topped with scallions and served with a side of roasted potatoes and white toast. (V)
- Garden Shakshuka$16.00
A robust skillet showcasing sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, along with poached eggs and feta cheese, all in a flavorful homemade tomato sauce. Served with toast. (V)
- Benedict Delights$17.00
Toasted english muffin topped with sliced avocado, smoked salmon and poached eggs. Accompanied with hollandaise sauce and a side of roasted potatoes.
- French Toast Feast$14.00
Two slices of brioche bread, delicately sprinkled with powdered sugar. Accompanied by fresh berries, a dollop of whipped cream, and our artisanal blueberry jam. (V)
- Harvest Waffle$15.00
A delicious Belgian waffle served with crispy bacon, fried eggs, sliced avocado, and whipped cream.
- Buttered Bay$14.00
Choice of fluffy buttermilk pancakes or crisp waffles layered with mixed berries and whipped cream. Topped with a drizzle of maple syrup. (V)
- Sunbeam Toast$13.00
Ciabatta bread served with arugula, mozzarella, and scrambled eggs. Topped with roasted tomatoes and our homemade pesto oil. (V)
- Acai Valley$14.00
Acai fruit mix, almond milk topped with strawberries, bananas, coconut flakes, vanilla granola, chia seeds & peanut butter. (VEGAN) (GF)
SIDES
KIDS MENU
NEW LUNCH!
BOWLS
- Pomona Garden$16.00
White rice topped with roasted chickpeas, seasoned beans, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine lettuce, red onions & our signature breaded chicken.
- Verdant Salad$14.00
Kale and spinach mix, topped with avocado, tomato, red onions, parmesan cheese & ranch dressing.
- Salmon Heights$18.00
Rice, mixed greens, red onions & pico de gallo topped with balsamic honey glazed salmon and pesto mayo.
- Harvest Hill$14.00
Quinoa served with mixed mushrooms, peppers and zucchini roasted in olive oil, topped with roasted chickpeas.
SANDWICHES
- Harvest Club$14.00
An earthy sandwich featuring layers of honey bbq bacon, lettuce, tomato and our special honey mustard on ciabatta bread.
- Orchard Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and arugula drizzled with pesto mayo on ciabatta bread.
- Sunrise Sandwich$14.00
Served on our homemade croissant with poached eggs, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, mixed greens and hollandaise sauce.
- Pantry Mozzarella Crisp$14.00
Sun dried tomato, pesto oil, prosciutto, roasted tomato, mozzarella on french baguette
- Tuscan Fields$12.00
Our purple beet hummus over ciabatta bread, topped with feta cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula, radish, and our homemade pesto oil. (V)
DRINKS
COFFEE
- Americano$4.00+
- Capuccino$5.00+
- Latte$5.00+
- Mocha Coffee$5.00+
- Macchiato$5.00+
- Macchiato Latte$5.00+
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
- Chai Latte$4.50+Out of stock
- Hot Chocolate$4.50+
- Iced Coffee$4.00+
- Iced Latte$5.00+
- Iced Macchiato Latte$5.00+
- Iced Americano$4.00+
- Iced Tea$5.00+
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.50+
- Iced Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Iced Chai$4.50+Out of stock
TEA
JUICES
- Green Pomona$9.00
Celery, green apple, cucumber & spinach
- Liquid Sunrise$9.00
Ginger, pineapple & mango
- Power Booster$9.00
Carrots, beet, celery & orange juice
- Garden's Juice$9.00
Pineapple, carrots, mint & orange
- Mango Berry$9.00
Mango & strawberry
- Strawberry Breeze$10.00
Strawberry, banana & almond milk
- Peaches N' Cream$10.00
Peaches, mango & almond milk