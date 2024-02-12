Pony Espresso
Specialty Crafted
- Black + White$5.15+
Milk chocolate sauce + white chocolate sauce + espresso + your choice of milk + house-made whipped cream
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte$5.15+
Brown sugar + cinnamon + espresso + your choice of milk
- Chai Tea Latte$6.15+
Local made chai + your choice of milk
- Dirty Chai$6.15+
local made chai + espresso + your choice of milk + dusting of cinnamon and nutmeg on top
- Lavender Oat Latte$5.15+
House-made lavender syrup + espresso + oat milk
- Mexican Mocha$5.25+
Chocolate sauce + house-made vanilla syrup + cinnamon + your choice of milk + house-made whipped cream and more cinnamon on top
- Pumpkin Chai Latte$6.15+Out of stock
local made pumpkin chai + your choice of milk
- The Grizzly$5.25+
Caramel sauce + espresso + your choice of milk + our house-made whipped cream
- Toasted Coconut$5.25+
Coconut syrup + cinnamon +espresso + your choice of milk + house-made whipped cream + coconut flakes on top
- Vanilla Latte$5.15+
House-made vanilla syrup + espresso + your choice of milk topped with cinnamon
- Blue Collar Mimosa$6.95+
Redbull + OJ
Traditional
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso + water
- Cappuccino$5.00+
Espresso + steamed milk + foam
- Cold Brew$4.75+Out of stock
Steeped for 18 hours
- Cortado$4.50
Double shot of espresso + 2 oz steamed milk
- Dark Horse$4.50+
Espresso + Coffee
- Espresso$2.00+
Shot of Espresso
- Espresso Con Panna$2.50+
espresso + a dollop of house-made whipped cream
- Hot Coffee$1.00+
Our medium house blend, a classic cup of coffee
- Hot Latte$5.00+
Espresso + your choice of steamed milk
- Iced Americano$3.75+
Espresso + water poured over ice
- Iced Coffee$2.50+
Our medium house blend, poured over ice
- Iced Latte$5.50+
Espresso + your choice of milk
- Kids Hot Chocolate$3.50
Perfect treat for your kiddo
- Mocha$5.50+
Milk chocolate sauce + espresso + your choice of milk + house-made whipped cream
- Steamer$2.00
Milk plus your favorite flavor
- White Mocha$5.50+
white chocolate + espresso + your choice of milk + house-made whipped cream
Eats
- Spinach Pesto Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Spinach + pesto + scrambled eggs + potatoes + cheese
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Eggs + diced red potatoes + cheese + bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Eggs, sausage, diced red potatoes and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla
- Chorizo Burrito$6.00
Eggs + diced potatoes + cheese + chorizo
Frappe
- Caramel Frappe$5.50+Out of stock
Caramel frappe + caramel drizzle = yum
- Coffee Frappe$5.50+
enjoy a ice cold coffee blended coffee frappe - complete with real coffee added to the mix
- Mocha Frappe$5.50+Out of stock
Thick and full of chocolate enjoy a blended mocha frappe today
- Peanut Butter Mocha Frappe$6.00+
Our rich Mocha frappe with added real peanut butter added - Try this with an added banana for extra boost to your day
- Vanilla Frappe$5.50+Out of stock
Classic sweet vanilla Frappe
Giddy Up (Energy Drinks)
Tea
Smoothies
Sweets & Treats
- Mama B's Goodies | Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.50
2 cookies per pack Mama B's Chocolate Chip Cookies are more than a snack; they're a celebration of flavor, a moment of joy in every mouthful. Treat yourself to the magic of Mama B's – where passion meets perfection in the form of the most amazing chocolate chip cookies you've ever savored.