145 Kimbell Farm Dr, Locust Grove, GA 30248
Main Menu (Regular)
Poolie Catering
Meals
Ribs (full slab)
$30.00
Ribs (Half Slab)
$24.00
Ribs (3 bone)
$18.00
BBQ Plate (regular)
$15.00
BBQ Plate (large)
$20.00
Chicken plate
$15.00
Sides
Baked Beans (regular)
$4.00
Hash & rice
$4.00
Potato Salad
$4.00
Ma and Cheese
$4.00
Meat Only
Half Slab (Ribs)
$23.00
Full Slab (Ribs)
$32.00
1/2 LB pulled pork
$7.00
1 pound pulled (pork)
$14.00
1/2 LB pulled chicken
$7.00
1 pound pulled (chicken))
$14.00
meats
Whole brisket
$140.00
Pork Butt
$126.00
pork butt (half)
$63.00
Chicken leg quarter (case)
$80.00
1 lb Pulled chicken
$6.00
poolie sides
Mac & Cheese (Half Pan)
$28.00
Half Pan (Baked Beans)
$23.00
Half Pan (Potato Salad)
$28.00
Half Pan (Cabbage)
$26.00
Half Pan (green beans)
$25.00
Desserts
Half Pan (Banana Pudding)
$21.00
Drinks
Sweet Tea (1 gallon)
$6.00
Lemonade (1 gallon)
$6.00
