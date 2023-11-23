Poor house barbeque 1177 US Route 4
Wings, Tacos & Nachos
- Fried Cheese Curds with Barbeque Sauce$12.00
- Loaded Fries$16.00
Nacho chips smothered in queso cheese sauce, black beans, corn, peppers, onions, Cheddar cheese, and pulled pork. Served with sour cream and salsa
- 6 Pieces Wings$10.00
Slow smoked wings with your choice of sauce. BBQ sauce or hot sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing, carrots, and celery
- 12 Pieces Wings$18.00
- Brisket Tacos$14.00
- Chicken Tacos$14.00
- Pulled Pork Tacos$14.00
- 3 Way Tacos 1 Each$14.00
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers$12.00Out of stock
- Nacho$16.00
- tater keggs$12.00
Macaroni and Cheese
- Small Maple Brisket Macaroni and Cheese$16.00
Our take on everyone favourite dish. Macaroni and cheese mixed with smoke Cheddar and real NH maple syrup
- Large Maple Brisket Macaroni and Cheese$21.00
- Small Macaroni and Cheese$10.00
- Large Macaroni and Cheese$13.00
- Small Buffalo Chix Macaroni and Cheese$16.00
- Large Buffalo Chix Macaroni and Cheese$19.00
Salad and Soup
- Side Garden Salad$5.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens, with cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, Cheddar cheese, and croutons
- Full Garden Salad$8.00
- Half Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh Romanian lettuce served with Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Full Caesar Salad$13.00
- Cup Brunswick Stew$6.00
- Bowl Brunswick Stew$8.00
Sandwich
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a bun with sauce on the side
- Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Slow smoked brisket served on a bun with sauce on the side
- Smash Burger$16.00
1/2 a pound of burger split between two patties with caramelised onion cooked in served on a bun with American cheese and smash burger sauce
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken$16.00
1 Meat Entrée
Combos
- Two Meat Combo$28.00
Your choice of two meats: 1/3 rack of spare ribs, 4 oz of brisket, 4 oz pulled pork, ¼ chicken served with 2 sides and corn bread
- Three Meat Combo$33.00
Your choice of three meats: 1/3 rack of spare ribs, 4 oz of brisket, 4 oz pulled pork, 1/4 chicken served with 2 sides and corn bread
- Combo Platter$38.00
1/3 rack of spare ribs, 4 oz of brisket, 4 oz pulled pork, and 1/4 chicken served with 3 sides and corn bread
- Family Platter$96.00
Feeds 4. Rack of spare ribs, 16 oz of Brisket, 16 oz pulled pork, and 16 oz pulled chicken served with 3 large sides and 6 pieces of corn bread
Kids Meal
Side
- Small Cheesy Corn$4.00
- Large Cheesy Corn$6.00
- Small Apple Baked Beans$4.00
- Large Apple Baked Beans$6.00
- Sm Peachy baked beans$4.00Out of stock
- Lg Peach Baked Beans$6.00Out of stock
- Small Texas Baked beans$4.00
- Large Texas Baked Beans$6.00
- Small Coleslaw$4.00
- Large Coleslaw$6.00
- Small Vinegar Slaw$4.00
- Large Vinegar Slaw$6.00
- Small Fries$4.00
- Large Fries$6.00
- Seasoned Fries$6.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.00
- Veggie of the Week
- Corn Bread$2.00
1 piece
- Extra Sauce 2oz$0.50
- No Side
- Brisket (4 oz)$8.00
- Pulled Chicken (4 oz)$5.00
- Pulled Pork (4 oz)$6.00
Desserts
- Chocolate Cake, Raspberry filling, Chocolate Ganache$8.00Out of stock
- Dirt Cake$6.00Out of stock
- Swiss Roll$6.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Roll$6.00Out of stock
- Mom's Carrot Cake$8.00
- Chocolate Cake w/ peanut butter frosting$8.00
- brownie$3.00Out of stock
- creme brule$8.00
- S'mores$4.00+
- Banana Pudding$8.00Out of stock
- Apple Crisp$7.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Bundt Cake$8.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Cobler$7.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Cake$8.00Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie$7.00
- Mocha Cake W/ Espresso Frosting$8.00
- No Bake Peanut Butter Bars$5.00
- pumpkin pie cheese cake$5.00Out of stock
- vanilla cake with raspberry filling$8.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Dump Cake$6.00Out of stock
- Cookies$1.50
- Apple Pie$5.00
- peanut butter pie$5.00