Pop Kitchen & Events 2902 West Colorado Avenue
LAUNCH COFFEE & TEA
Classics
- Latte (8oz)$4.00
Double shot of espresso and milk
- Latte (10oz)$4.75
Double shot of espresso and milk
- Americano (8oz)$3.00
Double shot espresso with water
- Mocha (8oz)$4.50
Double shot espresso, milk and chocolate
- Mocha (10oz)$5.00
Double shot espresso, milk and chocolate syrup
- White Mocha (8oz)$4.50
Double shot espress, milk and white chocolate
- White Mocha (10oz)$5.00
Double shot espresso, milk and white chocolate
- Drip Coffee$3.50
House blend coffee
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75
Milk of choice and drip coffee
- Cold Brew$4.75
Specialty cold brewed coffee
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Delicious steamed milk and dark chocolate shavings.
- Vanilla Steamer$4.00
Vanilla steamed hot mlik of choice
- Infused Soda$3.00
Sparkling water with flavor of choice
Momentos Robados
Tea
Signature
- Agia Sophia Chai Latte$5.00
Agia Sophia's secret chai tea blend with steamed milk.
- Butch's Rocky Mountain Macchiato$5.00
Toasted marshmallow and steamed mlik topped with espresso, chocolate drizzle and crushed almonds
- Estrella's Dream$5.00
Hot chocolate, cinnamon and Pueblo chile powder
- City Hall Shandy$5.00
Equal parts cold brew and lemonade
- Silver Queen Affogato$6.00
Double shot espresso with choice of ice cream.
- Fire & Ice Firehouse Shakerato$5.00
Espresso, simple syrup, Pueblo chile and ice.
Colorado Chill Sparkling Botanicals
- Section 16$5.00
Centered Soul tea and lemonade
- Red Rocks$5.00
Mighty Aphroditea tea and limeade
- Purple Mountain Majestea$5.00
Brazen Buzz and Butterfly peaflower tea and lemonade
- Orange You Inclined?$5.00
Honey Orange Tea and Lemonade
- Seven Bridges$5.00
Wellness Blend and Limeade
- Agia Sophia Tonic$5.00
Chai tea with lemonade
School House Sips
- Bottle Rocket$5.00
Cherry limeade with choice of pop rocks
- Red Hot Candy Apple$5.00
Red Hot Apple Cider with Fireball Candy
- School Girl$5.00
Strawberry vanilla steamer with pink cotton candy and sprinkles
- Cleo & Olive's Sparkling Punch$5.00
Choice of flavor sparkling water, lemonade, butterfly pea flower and a sugar swizzle stick.
- Cool Kid$5.00
Peppermint Hot Chooclate
Launch Baked Goods
- Estrella's Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls$5.00
One homemade chocolate cinnamon roll
- Versailles Biscuits & Jam$5.00
Two homemade biscuits with jam
- Bagel$5.00
Single housemade bagel
- Pizzelles$1.00
Pizzelle
- Tea Cookies$1.00
Two tea cookies
- Kinako Shortbread$1.00
One cookie
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar$3.00
One chocolate chip cookie bar
- Chocolate Sour Cream Bundt Cake$4.50
One large slice homemade bundt cake
- Seasonal Fruit Shortcake$4.50
Layered shortcake, seasonal fruit, whipped cream and botanical drizzle.
- Chocolate Cream Pie$5.00
Homemade chocolate pie with whipped cream
- Seasonal Fruit Cobbler of the Day$5.00
Homemade fruit cobbler.
- Italian Ice Cream Sandwich$5.00
Single scoop of ice cream between two pizzelles.
- Ice cream cone/sundae$5.00
Single scoop of ice cream w/without sundae toppings.
Merchandise
- Pop Kitchen Coffee (12 ounce bag)$14.99
- Launch Coffee & Tea Coffee (12 ounce bag)$14.99
- Itty Bitty Bakery Co-Op Coffee (12 ounce bag)$14.99
- Estrella Coffee (12 ounce bag)$14.99
- Rural Pearl Magnets$12.00
- Rural Pearl Bookmark$4.00
- Rural Pearl Card$5.00
- Rural Pearl Sticker$4.00
- Gingiber Apron$30.00
- Gingiber Card$5.00
- Gingiber Sticker$5.00
- Pop T Shirt$20.00
- Pop Tote Bag$8.00
- Pueblo Seed Rosemary Rye Porridge$15.00
- Pueblo Seed Blue Corn Porridge$15.00
- Gingiber Tea Towels$15.00