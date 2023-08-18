Stella Jean's Ice Cream Carlsbad
STELLA JEAN'S ICE CREAM
Pints
Insulated Cooler Bag - Stella Jean's
Brown Butter Pecan - Pint
This is a classic that is near and dear to our magicians’ hearts! This is our true taste on an old favorite. What is Brown Butter? Well let us tell you. Brown Butter is regular butter that’s been slowly simmered just long enough to toast those milk solids (protein found in the butter). This gives us a rich toasted, nutty flavor and a warm brown hue. After we brown that butter, we introduce it slowly into a warm sweet cream base. A generous amount of house toasted pecans are folded in to provide nutty flavor and a lovely texture. As if that’s not perfect enough, we add a little more fun with brown sugar and a dash of salt. Gluten friendly. One pint.
Coffee + Coconut Cream (v+gf) - Pint
Our coffee ice cream is marbled with a salted coconut cream ice cream, creating a combination that's sure to please. Made with real espresso, Madagascar vanilla bean, and coconut milk, this plant-based treat is both refreshing and slightly-caffeinated. One pint.
Double Chocolate - Pint
Chocolate lovers, where are you?!?!? This creamy dream takes that 16% base we all know and love, adding in cocoa powder and 70% dark chocolate! WHAT?!?! It is like a ganache it is so decadent! Gluten friendly. One pint.
Guava Cream Cheese - Pint
A delightful interpretation of the iconic Cuban pastry, paying homage to the irresistible guava & cream cheese hand pie by our sister company Pop Pie Co. Treat yourself to a luscious cream cheese base ice cream with delectable swirls of guava jam and crunchy caramelized pastry bits. One pint.
Madagascar Vanilla - Pint
This is NOT just any vanilla! Oh no!!! Same awesome 16% butterfat base, folding in authentic Madagascar Vanilla Bean! You can literally see the vanilla in every single bite!! Kids’ favorite, parents approved!!! If you make it out to one of our scoop shops make sure to add Rainbow Sprinkles to this – they are free! One pint.
Mango Enchilado (v+gf) - Pint
Summer in Southern California isn't quite complete without a mango and chamoy moment. We use seasonal mangos to create a tart and refreshing sweet sorbet. This is swirled with our house-made chamoy that is made with a unique blend of Latin American spices and fresh fruit, including peaches, cayenne pepper, tamarindo, hibiscus flower, and Tajín. One pint.
Mango Sticky Rice (v + gf) - Pint
Inspired by the famous Thai dessert and our Head Chef / Ice Cream Magician, and Co - Founder, Gan, this flavor beautifully combines mango sorbet and pandan based coconut ice cream. What is Pandan you say? Otherwise known as the vanilla of Southeast Asia, our usage of it mimics the delicious flavor of sticky rice. Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.
Milk + Cookies - Pint
This one is based on that well-known cookie sandwich. This flavor is simple, familiar, and divine! First we make an old-fashioned chocolate streusel and fold that into our 16% butterfat sweet cream base. Then just a dash of salt and that’s it folks! Note: No Oreos were harmed in the making of this ice cream! One pint.
S'mores - Pint
Campfire in ice cream form!!! This will bring you back to your childhood!!! We add a beautiful amount of coconut ash (activated charcoal) to that same signature 16% butterfat base! But it gets WAY better! We hand torch marshmallows, blending them into the base with 70% Dark Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers! Is that enough? NO!! We add even more mini marshmallows for mouthfuls of memory!! A true favorite for adults and kids. One pint.
Strawberry Oat Crumble (v + gf) - Pint
Can you believe this is vegan AND gluten friendly!!! Think back to the AWESOME strawberry shortcake ice cream bars we have all grown up with!! Made with our signature coconut and oat milk base. Folded into this amazing start is strawberry puree and a house made gluten friendly vegan oat crumble, as well as freeze dried strawberries throughout. Refreshing, creamy, AMAZING!!! Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.
Thai Tea Cookie Monster - Pint
Unleash the Cookie Monster within! A fusion of a Thai tea ice cream and Madagascar vanilla ice cream with a house-made chocolate streusel and chocolate chip cookie dough studded throughout, finished with a touch of sea salt. One pint.
Ube + Pandesal Toffee - PInt
THIS IS OUR MOST POPULAR ICE CREAM!! Using our signature 16% butterfat ice cream base, we infuse it with ube to make that beautiful deep purple color. What is Ube you are wondering? A delicious sweet purple yam consumed throughout Asia. And Pandesal? It is a sweet bread like a dinner roll. We create a toffee out of pandesal which makes for an amazing buttery crunch in every mouthful! One pint.
Cones
Single House-Made Waffle Cone
No one can believe this is GF and vegan! We make our signature waffle cones with a blend of GF flour, flax, brown sugar, cinnamon, maple syrup, coconut milk, Earth Balance vegan butter, and a little bit of salt. Note: Pairs well with EVERY ice cream. Get yourself in the cone zone. One cone.
Single Sugar Cone
One sugar cone. *Ice cream sold separately.
COOKIES & ICE CREAM SANDWICHES
Single Cookie
Butter Cake - One Cookie
Moist butter cake, cream cheese, Madagascar vanilla bean, sea salt. One cookie.
Chocolate Chip Walnut - One Cookie
Brown butter, brown sugar, dark chocolate chips, Mason sea salt. One Cookie.
Double Chocolate (v+gf) - One Cookie
72% dark chocolate, Valrhona cocoa powder, Bob’s red mill gluten free flour, Earth Balance vegan butter, Madagascar vanilla bean, sea salt. Vegan & gluten friendly. One cookie.
Oatmeal Golden Raisin - One Cookie
Fresh rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, cinnamon, ginger, brown sugar, and sea salt. One cookie.
Blueberry Pancake - One Cookie
Fresh blueberries, dried blueberries, maple, brown sugar, Madagascar vanilla, sea salt. One cookie.
Miso Snickerdoodle - One Cookie
Red miso, cinnamon, brown sugar, Madagascar vanilla. One cookie.