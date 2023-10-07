2x points now for loyalty members
POP 124 West National Ave
Bar
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Batshit Crazy
$6.00
Blue Moon
$5.00
Bud Light
$4.50
Busch Light
$4.50
Coors Light
$4.50
Corona Light
$5.00
Corona Premier
$5.00
Dos Equis
$5.00
East Side Dark NA
$5.00
Extended Play IPA NA
$5.00
Green 19
$6.00
Guinness
$5.00
Heineken 00
$5.00
Heineken Light
$5.00
Heineken Silver
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Miller Hi Life
$4.50
Miller Lite
$4.50
Modelo
$5.00
PBR
$4.00
Stella
$5.00
Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
$7.50
Stiegl Raspberry Radler
$7.50
Ray's Great Naked Threesome IPA
$8.00
RTD's
Ciderboys Blackberry Wild
$6.50
Ciderboys Caramel Apple
$6.50
Ciderboys Grand Mimosa
$6.50
Cutwater Margarita
$7.00
Cutwater Mojito
$7.00
Cutwater White Russian
$7.00
EP Blue Rat Lemonade
$6.00
EP Ektokooler
$6.00
EP Grape Kooler
$6.00
EP Tropical Punch
$6.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$6.00
High Noon Grapefruit
$6.00
High Noon Lime
$6.00
High Noon Mango
$6.00
High Noon Peach
$6.00
High Noon Pineapple
$6.00
High Noon Watermelon
$6.00
Nütrl Cranberry
$6.00
Nütrl Orange
$6.00
Rebel Mocha Hard Coffee
$6.00
Rebel Vanilla Hard Coffee
$6.00
Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2
$6.00
Twisted Tea OG
$6.00
Twisted Tea Raspberry
$6.00
Vizzy Pine Mango
$6.00
Vizzy Ras Lemonade
$6.00
Vizzy Straw Orange Mimosa
$6.00
White Claw Cherry
$6.00
White Claw Mango
$6.00
White Claw Watermelon
$6.00
Slushies
Liqueurs
Aperol
$5.00+
Bailey's
$7.50+
Doctors Butterscotch
$5.00+
Doctors Cherry
$5.00+
Doctors Menthol
$5.00+
Doctors Vanilla
$5.00+
Fireball
$5.00+
Goldschlager
$6.00+
Hpnotiq
$7.00+
Jagermeister
$6.50+
Kahlua
$7.00+
Malort
$6.50+
RumChata
$6.00+
Rumple Minze
$7.00+
Skrewball
$6.00+
Spicy Pickle
$5.00+
Tequila Rose
$5.50+
Tingala
$7.00+
XRated
$7.00+
Amaretto
$5.00+
Vodka
Rail Vodka
$5.00+
Tito's
$5.50+
Absolut
$6.00+
Absolut Citron
$6.00+
Absolut Grapefruit
$6.00+
Absolut Mandrin
$6.00+
Absolut Pear
$6.00+
Absolut Peppar
$6.00+
Good Boy
$5.50+
Grey Goose
$8.00+
Ketel One
$7.00+
Ketel One Grapefruit
$7.00+
Sm Blueberry
$5.00+
Sm Cherry
$5.00+
Sm Citrus
$5.00+
Sm Green Apple
$5.00+
Sm Orange
$5.00+
Sm Peach Lemonade
$5.00+
Sm Pink Lemonade
$5.00+
Sm Raspberry
$5.00+
Sm Red White & Berry
$5.00+
Sm Strawberry
$5.00+
Sm Tamarind
$5.00+
Sm Vanilla
$5.00+
Sm Watermelon
$5.00+
Whiskey
Bourbon
Rum
Tequila
NA Beverages
Wine/Shamps
POP SHOP
Altoids
$2.50
Axe Body Spray
Brush
Chapstick
$2.00
Comb
Contact Solution
Dentyne Fire
$2.00
Dentyne Ice Black
$2.00
Dentyne Ice Blue
$2.00
Deodorant - Womens
$3.50
Deodorant - Mens
$4.00
Floss
Floss Picks
$0.25
Hand Sanitizer
Leather Cleaner
$30.00
Liquid IV
$2.00
Listerine strips Cool Mint
$2.00
Listerine strips Freshburst
$2.00
Lotion- Gold Bond
$4.50
Lube
Mints
$3.00
Mouthwash
$2.50
Nail Clippers
$4.00
POP Cap
$25.00
POP Top
$25.00
Qtip
Shave Kit
$6.00
Tampon
$3.00
Tide To Go
$5.50
Tissues
$3.00
Toothpaste/brush
$5.00
POP 124 West National Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 983-2112
Closed