2x points now for loyalty members
Poppin Mess - Champagne & Dessert Bar 1301 U Street Northwest
Savory
Buffalo Ranch
Our Buffalo Ranch Popcorn combines the flavors of spicy buffalo sauce and cooling ranch to create a perfectly balanced flavor profile that has the perfect kick. It will enhance any get together and makes for the perfect Game Day snack.
Buttery White Cheddar
We’ve all had white cheddar popcorn, but you’ve never had it like this! Not only are you hit with a wonderfully intense cheddar flavor, but you can also taste a wonderful after note of butter on your palate. One taste and you’ll understand why this is a stable in our shop.
Jerk Chicken
Salt & Vinegar
Like Salt & Vinegar Chips? Great! Our popcorn takes this mix of salty and tangy flavors to create a new vehicle for this classic combination.
Southwest Jalapeno
Every now and then you need a little punch of spice to help jump start your taste buds. To help satisfy that desire, we’ve taken the spicy aroma of jalapeno and coated it on our delicious popcorn to create a mouth-watering, and sometimes sweat-inducing, treat that will satisfy any spice-lover’s need for heat.
Chicken & Waffles
Garlic Parmesan
Specialty
Birthday Cake
With this popcorn every day is a celebration! Why limit yourself to birthday cake only on your big day when you can have it year round? This popcorn is a sweet and crunchy treat that brings the fun and festivities of a birthday to life with each bite you take.
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Henny
You didn’t read that wrong! Our Chocolate Henny Popcorn takes our decadent Chocolate Caramel Popcorn and infuses it with Hennessy. Not only that, but we’ve taken it a step further with a white cocoa that has also been infused. While you may not get drunk off this popcorn we can’t guarantee that you won’t fall in love.
Chucks & Pearls
Cookie Monster
Lemon Pound Cake
The velvety smooth texture and intense flavor of fresh lemon combine to make an irresistible southern classic. Now imagine that same amazing flavor on popcorn. That’s what you get in our Lemon Pound Cake Popcorn. Drizzled in white chocolate, this treat is just as good as our Lemon Bundt Cakes.
Red Velvet
Salted Dark Chocolate
White Chooclate Oreo
Real Oreo chunks are mixed together with our rich caramel popcorn and then drizzled in white chocolate, making the perfect treat for any Oreo or popcorn lover.
Apple Pie
S'mores
Candy
Salted Caramel
Take our delicious caramel popcorn, which is already a delightful mix of rich dark brown sugar and creamy buttery flavor, and add a bit of sea salt to create the perfect salty-sweet snack.
Snickerdoodle
What could be better than an ooey gooey soft and cinnamony cookie? When we add those delicious flavors to popcorn of course! We take the classic flavors of a snickerdoodle cookie—cinnamon and sugar— add them to our soft and decadent kernels to create out Snickerdoodle popcorn. A treat that is sure to remind you of grandma‘s fresh baked cookies.
Ladies Night
Just as the name suggests, this mix of ripe strawberries, bubbly champagne, and rich cheesecake is the perfect combination to celebrate any night out or in with your girlfriends.
Old Bay Caramel
Mixes
Ladies Night
Just as the name suggests, this mix of ripe strawberries, bubbly champagne, and rich cheesecake is the perfect combination to celebrate any night out or in with your girlfriends.
Chi-town Remix
If you’re looking for a salty- sweet treat look no further than your Chi-Town Mix. A combination of cheesy cheddar and crunchy, rich caramel makes for a mouth-watering flavor that almost as bold as the city it’s named after.
Popped Shakes
White Chocolate Oreo Milkshake
Love our white chocolate Oreo popcorn, Why not try it in a milkshake flavor? Cookies and cream ice cream, place inside of a chocolate drizzled cup, topped with popcorn, whipped cream, even more chocolate drizzle, and cookies and cream candy create our white chocolate Oreo milkshake a creamy tree that is sure to hit the spot on any hot summer day.
Strawberry Milkshake
Do we have a sweet treat for you! We take delicious and creamy strawberry ice cream place it inside of a strawberry drizzle cup Toupet with popcorn, whip cream, more strawberry drizzle, and delicious strawberry wafers to create our colossal Strawberry milkshake that will have your taste buds begging for more.
Chocolate Milkshake
This milkshake takes chocolate to another level. We take our creamy chocolate ice cream added with extra goodness. Topped with a Chocolate drumstick and candy bar. This milkshake will definitely fill any craving for chocolate you have! *contains nuts*
Vanilla Milkshake
Our Vanilla milkshake maybe the plainest milkshake we ever created, but she packs quite the punch. Hand spun vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream & a ole school ice cream bar.
Mint Condition
What better way to say Happy St. Patty's Day than with our amazing take on mint chocolate. This green treat will definitely have you tasting the rainbow. *contains nuts in topping*
Peach Me Please
This spring favorite is right on time
Popped Desserts
Chocolate Caramel Mini Bundt Cake
This decadently rich chocolate cake, drizzled in deliciously salty caramel and a rich chocolate sauce, then topped with Heath Bar crumbles, will have your taste buds begging for more. *comes in Hennessy infused option*
Chocolate Caramel Whole Bundt Cake
This decadently rich chocolate cake, drizzled in deliciously salty caramel and a rich chocolate sauce, then topped with Heath Bar crumbles, will have your taste buds begging for more. o *comes in Hennessy infused option*
Lemon Pound Mini Bundt Cake
Lemon Pound Mini Bundt Cake with Tito's
Lemon Pound Whole Bundt Cake
Lemon Pound Whole Bundt Cake with Tito's
Strawberry Pound Mini Bundt Cake
Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake
Chocolate Mini Bundt Cake with Henny
Chocolate Henny Whole Bundt Cake with Henny
Rum Mini Bundt Cake
White Chocolate Mini Cheesecake
White Chocolate Oreo Whole Cheesecake
Snack Packs
Beverages
Holiday Popped Treats
Classic Holiday Tin
This tin is sure to make you feel like Christmas, our version of a true classic. Imagine our Chi-town Remix. Paired with our made from scratch Salted Caramel. We added our Snickerdoodle to top this holiday tin off.
Champagne & Henny Tin
This tin is for those that want to truly celebrate the holidays. Our famous Chocolate Henny, paired with our flagship flavor Ladies Night. To conclude this amazing tin we added Lemon Pound. This tin is a great addition to any gathering.