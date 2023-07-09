Poppys Pizza & Italian Cuisine Food Truck Friday
Popular Items
Poppy's Paramount
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ezzo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Olives. Served with San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Cheewiz
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Crecia
Wood Fired Bread Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with our San Marzano Marinara Sauce
Appetizers
French Fries
Crispy Coated French Fries
Roni Chips
Crispy Pepperoni Chips Served with San Marzano Marinara Sauce
Josh's Garlic Slab
Wood Fired Bread Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with our San Marzano Marinara Sauce
Crecia
Wood Fired Bread Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with our San Marzano Marinara Sauce
Italian Breaded Cheese Sticks
Six Fried Italian Breaded Cheese sticks Served with our San Marzano Marinara Sauce
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Fried Cheese Ravioli Served with San Marzano Marinara Sauce.
Italian Beef Meatballs
Italian Beef Meatballs with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ricotta Cheese and Basil
Salad and Soup
Wings
Pizza
Cheewiz
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and San Marzano Tomato Sauce
The Roni Cup
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese Ezzo Pepperoni and San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Hot Honey
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Ezzo Pepperoni, Honey and San Marzano Tomato Sauce
No Ka 'OI
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Mollie's Margherita
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil and San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Gabriel's Garden
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms and San Marzano Tomato Sauce
The MEATastic
Topped Mozzarella Cheese, Ezzo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon. Served with San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Poppy's Paramount
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ezzo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Olives. Served with San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Caribbean Cruising
Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapples and Honey BBQ Sauce.
Create Your Own Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Pasta
Dessert
Cannoli
Fried Pastry Dough Stuffed with A Sweet, Creamy Ricotta and Chocolate Chip Filling
Limoncello Cake
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers Soaked with Coffee and Rum, with A Whipped Mixture Of Sugar, Eggs, and Sweet Mascarpone Cheese Sprinkled with Cocoa.
Cheesecake
NY Style Cheesecake
Special Italian Desserts
🇮🇹Special Imported Italian Desserts Rotated Monthly!🇮🇹 This months featured dessert is Italian (Toasted Almond Cake)