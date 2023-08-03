Beverage

Hot

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee

$1.75

Tea

$1.75

Decaf

$1.75

Small Coffee To Go

$1.50

12 oz Coffee to go

Medium Coffee To Go

$1.75

16 oz coffee to go

Large Coffee To Go

$2.00

20 oz coffee to go

Cold

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

1/2 Fresh Brewed Iced Tea & 1/2 Lemonade

Milkshake

$3.00

Smoothie

$5.00

Special Milkshake

$3.50

Our Milkshake of the Day

Small Juice

$2.00

Large Juice

$4.00

Soda

$1.75

Breakfast

Pancakes

Pancakes Single

$3.50

One Pancake

Short Stack

$6.00

2 Pancakes

Tall Stack

$7.00

3 Pancakes

Cran Apple

$9.00

2 Pancakes w/ Dried Cranberries. Topped with Sliced Apples and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Vanilla Sauce

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$9.00

2 Pancakes with Chocolate Chips. Topped with Sliced Fresh Strawberries and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce

Turtle

$9.00

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Topped with Pecans and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Poppy's Fave

$9.00

2 Pancakes with Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter Chips, Topped with Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Peanut Butter Sauce and Chocolate Sauce

Chunky Monkey

$9.00

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Topped with Bananas and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Peanut Butter Sauce

S'Mores

$9.00

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Topped with Mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce and Marshmallow Sauce

Special Pancakes

$9.00

Our Pancakes of the Day

Waffles

Waffle

$6.00

Belgian Waffle

Stuffed Waffle

$7.50

Waffle Filled with Your Choice of Filling, Topped with Filling of your Choice and Whipped Cream

Cran Apple Waffle

$9.00

Belgian Waffle with Dried Cranberries, Topped with Sliced Apples and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Vanilla Sauce

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$9.00

Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Sliced Fresh Strawberries and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce

Turtle

$9.00

Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Pecans and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Poppy's Fave

$9.00

Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Chips and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce and Peanut Butter Sauce

Chunky Monkey

$9.00

Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Bananas and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Peanut Butter Sauce

Smores

$9.00

Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Mini Marshmallows, Graham Crumbs and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce

Special Stuffed Waffle

$8.00

Our Stuffed Waffle of the Day

French Toast

Short

$7.00

2 slices of Texas Toast

Tall

$8.00

3 Slices of Texas Toast

Churro

$10.00

3 Slices of Texas Toast, Dipped in Cinnamon & Sugar, Topped with Fresh Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Fruity

$10.00

3 Slices of Texas Toast, Topped with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Graham Crumbs & Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Vanilla Sauce

Oreo

$10.00

3 Slices of Texas Toast, Dipped in Oreo Crumbs, Stuffed with Cream Cheese Filling, Topped with Whipped Cream and Crushed Oreos, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce

Fruity Pebbles

$10.00

3 Slices of Texas Toast, Dipped in Crushed Fruity Pebbles, Stuffed with Cream Cheese Filling, Topped with Whipped Cream & Fruity Pebbles

Peaches & Cream

$10.00

3 Slices of Texas Toast, Filled with Cream Cheese Filling & Peach Pie Filling, Topped with Peach Pie Filling & Whipped Cream

Boston Cream

$10.00

3 Slices of Texas Toast, Filled with Vanilla Mousse, Topped with Chocolate Ganache & Whipped Cream

Pistacchio

$10.00

3 Slices of Texas Toast, Filled with Pistachio Mousse, Topped with Whipped Cream

Special French Toast

$10.00

Our French Toast of the Day

Omelets

3 Egg Omelet with Whatever You Choose to Add To It, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast

Cheese

$8.00

3 Egg Omelet with Your Choice of Cheese, Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast

Meatlovers

$12.50

3 Egg Omelet with Bacon, Ham, Sausage and Cheese, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast

Cheese Lovers

$11.00

3 Egg Omelet with Swiss, Cheddar, American and Provolone Cheese, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast

Hash

$12.50

3 Egg Omelet with American Cheese & Hash, Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast

Popeyes

$12.00

3 Egg Omelet with Spinach, Bacon, Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast

Western

$12.00

3 Egg Omelet with Ham, Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast

Special Omelet

$12.50

Eggs & More

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Homemade Sausage Gravy over Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit. Why not add a Side of Eggs to it

Poppy's Breakfast

$9.00

2 of our Buttermilk Pancakes with 2 Eggs any Style and Your Choice of Meat

Scrambler

$8.50

3 Eggs Scrambled with Your Choice of Meat Mixed in, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast

2 Eggs & Toast

$4.75

2 Eggs Done Your Way with Your Choice of Toast

2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast

$6.50

2 Eggs Prepared Your Way, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast

2 Eggs, Meat & Toast

$7.00

2 Eggs Prepared Your Way, with Your Choice of Meat and Your Choice of Toast

2 Eggs, Meat, Home Fries & Toast

$8.25

2 Eggs Prepared Your Way, with Home Fries, Your Choice of Meat, and Your Choice of Toast

Hoff

$9.75

The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich! Bacon, Ham, Sausage. 2 Eggs & American Cheese on an Everything Bagel

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

2 Eggs Scrambled with Your Choice of meat Mixed in. Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, Rolled up in a Flour Tortilla

Poppy's Burrito

$8.00

2 Eggs Scrambled with Spinach & Tomato Mixed in, Feta Cheese and Rolled in a Flour Tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

2 Eggs, American Cheese, Your Choice of Meat on Your Choice of Toast

Special Burrito

$9.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cakes

$4.00

2 Smaller Kid Size Pancakes

1 Egg & Toast

$4.00

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

PB & J

$4.00

Breakfast Sides

Toast

$1.75

1 Egg

$1.75

2 Eggs

$3.50

Side of Meat

$3.00

Side of Home Fries

$2.50

Buffet

Breakfast Buffet

$16.50

Under 10

$10.00

Under 5

Special Buffet

$20.00

Bakery

Cupcakes

1 cupcake

$1.75

2 cupcakes

$3.25

6 cupcakes

$9.50

12 cupcakes

$18.00

GF/SF cupcake

$2.00

2 GF/SF cupcakes

$3.75

6 GF/SF cupcakes

$11.00

12 GF/SF cupcakes

$21.50

Cinnamon Rolls

1 Cinnamon Roll

$2.25

2 Cinnamon Rolls

$4.25

6 Cinnamon Rolls

$12.50

12 Cinnamon Rolls

$24.50

Brownies

1 Brownie

$2.00

Special Brownie

$3.00

GF/SF Brownie

$2.50

Special GF/SF Brownie

$3.50

Muffins

1 Muffin

$2.00

2 Muffins

$3.75

6 Muffins

$11.00

12 Muffins

$21.50

1 GF/SF Muffin

$2.50

2 GF/SF Muffina

$4.75

6 GF/SF Muffins

$13.50

12 GF/SF Muffins

$25.00

Lunch

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Your Choice of Toast, with Your Choice of Side

Chicken Salad

$8.75

Chicken Salad, with Lettuce and & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side

Ham

$8.75

Ham, Lettuce and Mayo on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side

Turkey

$8.75

Turkey, Lettuce and Mayo on Your choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side

Tuna

$8.75

Tuna, Lettuce & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread, with Your Choice of Side

Roast Beef

$9.25

Roast Beef, Lettuce & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side

Ham Club

$11.25

Ham, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomato & Mayo on 3 Slices of Your Choice of Toast, with Your Choice of Side

Turkey Club

$11.25

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on 3 Slices of Your Choice of Toast, with Your Choice of Side

Roast Beef Club

$11.25

Roast Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on 3 Slices of Your Choice of Toast, with Your Choice of Side

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Your Choice of Cheese, Grilled on Your Choice of Bread, with Your Choice of Side

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$6.75

Your Choice of Cheese & Tomato Grilled on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$8.75

Your Choice of Cheese & Bacon Grilled on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$8.75

Your Choice of Cheese & Ham Grilled on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side

Tuna Melt

$8.75

Your Choice of Cheese & Tuna Grilled on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side

Wrap Special

$11.75

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$8.25

Soup & Sandwich

$11.25

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Dipped in Mild Buffalo Wing Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese, on Your Choice of Bread Grilled in Panini Press with Your Choice of Side.

Hole In One

$10.00

Roast Beef, Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side

Eagle

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar and Honey Mustard Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side

Birdie

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mozzarella and Roasted Red Peppers Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side

Fairway

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Salami, Mozzarella and Italian Dressing Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side

Kynash

$10.00

Roast Beef, Cheddar and Horseradish Mayo Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side

Arbwich

$10.00

Turkey, Provolone and Cranberry Mayo Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side

Panini Special

$11.75

Salads

Chef Garden

$9.00

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions & Croutons with Your Choice of Dressing

Julienne

$12.25

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Turkey, Ham and American Cheese with Your Choice of Dressing

Taco

$12.25

Baked Tortilla Shell with Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Taco Meat, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Chicken Caesar

$12.25

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons Served with Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$12.25

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, Dipped in Buffalo Wing Sauce, Spring Mix, Shredded Carrots, and Celery Served with Side of Ranch Dressing

Strawberry Mango

$12.25

Spring Mix, Sliced, Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Strawberries and Fresh Mango Served with Our Homemade Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing

BLT

$12.25

Spring Mix, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons Served with our Homemade Buttermilk Sour Cream Dressing

Special Salad

$12.25

Lunch Sides

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$4.50

Cup Chili

$4.50

Bowl Chili

$5.50

Side Tossed

$4.25

BBQ Chix Pasta Salad

$3.00

Mac Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Bowtie Pasta Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

French Fries

$3.75

Appetizers

All of our Appetizers are Baked or Air Fried not Deep Fried

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$6.25

Mozz Sticks

$6.25

Cauliflower Bites

$4.50

Onion Petals

$4.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.25

Breaded Ravioli

$5.50

Grab N Go

Breakfast

Breakfast Sand

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00